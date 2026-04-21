Murder, Corruption, and Betrayal Unravel in Chicago's Dark Underbelly. New Fiction From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspector Charles Sterling returns to Chicago expecting a peaceful respite after solving an international case, but instead, he is thrust into a deeply personal investigation—the murder of his mother. The only clue left behind is a playing card, a one-eyed jack, which leads him and his partner, Kevin Hanes, into a labyrinth of corruption that runs deep within the city’s history. As they dig deeper, they uncover a sinister connection between organized crime, influential financial institutions, and dark secrets within the police force. Each new victim bears the same chilling mark, forcing Sterling to confront not only the circumstances surrounding his mother’s death but also the moral compromises that have shaped his views on justice.



Amidst this turmoil, Sterling encounters R.J. Nolan, a clever attorney with her own hidden motives, and Jonas “Vince” Calder, a former U.S. Marshal whose troubled past complicates the investigation. Together, they navigate a treacherous landscape where loyalty is a dangerous currency and betrayal is always imminent. As the significance of the one-eyed jack becomes clearer, Sterling realizes that the killer is not merely seeking vengeance but is on a path of reckoning.



In The Case of the One-Eyed Jack, the quest for justice becomes increasingly complex, challenging Sterling’s understanding of right and wrong. This gripping narrative explores the haunting question of what justice truly means when the law itself is in question, keeping readers engaged until the very last page.



Key themes include:

- The intersection of personal and professional investigations

- The impact of corruption on justice

- The complexity of moral choices in law enforcement

- The role of loyalty and betrayal in relationships

- The significance of symbols in uncovering truth



Reverend Dave Clements structures the narrative to keep readers on the edge of their seats, blending personal stakes with a broader commentary on justice. What secrets will be unearthed as Sterling delves deeper into the shadows of Chicago?



Inspector Sterling is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Rev. Dave Clements is an author, minister, and organizational development consultant whose work intertwines mystery, justice, and human motivation. Before his ministry, he helped nonprofits navigate change and strengthen leadership, enriching the moral depth of his fiction. He created the Inspector Sterling series, including Inspector Sterling: Case of the One-Eyed Jack, featuring layered characters and ethical tension. Clements combines pastoral sensitivity with insights into corruption and accountability. Originally from the U.S., he has lived in Cape Town and Santa Rosa, experiences that shape his storytelling. Now residing in Alexandria, Virginia, he balances ministry, writing, and leadership development.

Media Contact: dscvisionjd@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Reverend Dave Clements

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