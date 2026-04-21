STRATAFOLIO Earns Multiple Awards in 2026, Recognized for Value, Customer Support, and Industry Trust

New York, NY , April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATAFOLIO, a leading commercial real estate software platform, has been awarded multiple 2026 “Best of” distinctions from top software review platforms Capterra and Software Advice. These honors, based on verified user reviews, highlight STRATAFOLIO’s continued leadership in delivering high-value, user-focused solutions for commercial real estate professionals.

STRATAFOLIO received recognition across three core categories—Best Value, Most Recommended, and Best Customer Support—spanning key functions including lease accounting, lease management, and property management, making it one of the best commercial property management software in the industry.



STRATAFOLIO

Delivering Clarity in a Complex Industry

Designed specifically for commercial real estate owners and managers who use QuickBooks, STRATAFOLIO replaces fragmented spreadsheets and manual processes with a centralized, data-driven platform that helps users make informed decisions faster.

Key platform capabilities include:

● Streamlined lease accounting and management

● 1-Click CAM reconciliation

● Real-time alerts for critical lease dates and other operational activities

● Tenant portal with maintenance tracking and document access

● Online rent roll software with ACH payment options

● COI tracking to monitor tenant insurance compliance and reduce risk

● Two-way QuickBooks integration for accurate, synchronized data

● Portfolio-level insights and customizable reporting tools

Together, these features empower real estate teams to reduce manual work, avoid costly errors, and focus on portfolio growth.

Built Around the Customer Experience

A major driver behind STRATAFOLIO’s recognition is its commitment to customer success. From onboarding through ongoing support, users consistently cite responsiveness, expertise, and accessibility as key differentiators.

“Commercial real estate shouldn’t be held back by spreadsheets and disconnected systems,” said Jeri Frank, CEO at STRATAFOLIO. “These awards reflect what matters most to us, which is helping our customers operate with clarity, confidence, and efficiency every day. Our goal is to make our clients as efficient and profitable as possible.”

Why the Industry Is Taking Notice

STRATAFOLIO’s recognition comes at a time when commercial real estate businesses are increasingly seeking solutions that combine automation, financial accuracy, and operational visibility in a single platform.

Users highlight several standout benefits:

● Significant time savings through automation

● Improved accuracy and timeliness in producing CAM reconciliations

● Stronger tenant and investor relationships

● Reliable support from real estate and accounting experts

● High-value feature set tailored specifically to commercial portfolios

Looking Ahead

STRATAFOLIO’s 2026 roadmap is focused on expanding AI-driven capabilities across the platform to help clients access smarter insights, streamline operations, and get more value from their portfolio data, including:

● Deeper AI integration across the STRATAFOLIO platform

● Smarter portfolio insights driven by broader data connectivity

● Continued investment in AI infrastructure, automation, and scalability

● New AI-powered workflows designed to improve efficiency and decision-making

About STRATAFOLIO

STRATAFOLIO is a cloud-based commercial property management software platform designed to help property owners and managers streamline operations, improve financial visibility, and scale their portfolios with confidence. By integrating accounting, property management, and reporting into a single system, STRATAFOLIO enables smarter decision-making and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Jeri Frank

CEO

STRATAFOLIO

sales@stratafolio.com

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