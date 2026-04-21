Daws Legal, PLLC Expands Personal Injury Legal Services to Frisco, Texas

Frisco, TX , April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daws Legal, PLLC, listed as the contributor of this release, announces the expansion of its legal services into Frisco, Texas, reinforcing its presence as a trusted Frisco personal injury lawyer serving individuals and families affected by serious accidents. With its office located at 6160 Warren Parkway, Ste 100, Frisco, TX, the firm continues to build on its reputation by offering focused representation in cases involving car accidents, 18-wheeler collisions, workplace incidents, and premises-related injuries.

Daws Legal, PLLC, enters the Frisco market with a clear goal of providing accessible legal guidance to residents seeking a reliable Frisco car accident lawyer or experienced advocate for other injury claims. The firm brings years of legal experience handling claims involving negligent drivers, unsafe work environments, and hazardous property conditions.





Daws Legal, PLLC

As a growing legal presence in North Texas, Daws Legal, PLLC, focuses on cases involving motor vehicle collisions, including passenger car accidents and large truck crashes. Victims searching for a trusted car accident lawyer can turn to the firm for guidance through insurance claims and litigation processes. In addition, individuals involved in serious trucking accidents benefit from the firm’s knowledge of federal regulations and liability factors, making it a reliable option for those seeking a Frisco 18-wheeler accident attorney.

Beyond roadway incidents, Daws Legal, PLLC also represents clients injured in unsafe work conditions. As a recognized Frisco workplace injury lawyer, the firm assists individuals navigating claims tied to employer negligence or third-party liability. Those needing assistance can explore legal support through its workplace injury lawyer services, which address a range of workplace-related accidents. The firm also handles premises liability claims, offering legal help to individuals injured due to unsafe property conditions. As a Frisco premises liability lawyer, it evaluates incidents involving slips, falls, and property hazards, while also providing services as a premises liability lawyer.

The firm’s expansion into Frisco reflects its ongoing effort to make legal services more accessible across the region. Its attorneys prioritize clear communication, timely case updates, and strategic legal planning tailored to each client’s situation. Individuals seeking a personal injury lawyer in Frisco can rely on the firm’s structured approach to case evaluation and representation.

Daws Legal, PLLC continues to serve clients throughout Texas, with a focus on delivering responsive legal services for injury victims. Its practice areas extend beyond standard claims, offering insight into complex cases involving multiple parties or disputed liability. Its location in Frisco allows it to serve nearby communities while maintaining accessibility for consultations and case discussions.

Daws Legal, PLLC also provides detailed resources on its website outlining each practice area, including legal guidance for accident victims, explanations of claim processes, and information on what clients can expect during representation. Its attorneys remain accessible for consultations and case evaluations, offering personalized strategies based on the specifics of each claim.

To learn more about legal services or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.dawslegal.com/.

About Daws Legal, PLLC

Daws Legal, PLLC is a personal injury law firm based in Frisco, Texas, representing clients in accident and injury-related cases. The firm provides legal services for car accidents, trucking incidents, workplace injuries, and premises liability claims.

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Media Contact

Daws Legal, PLLC

6160 Warren Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034

(972) 970-9580

https://www.dawslegal.com/

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