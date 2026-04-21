A New Way to City launches to elevate stories and perception of Greater Phoenix

PHOENIX (April 21, 2026), April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The region of Greater Phoenix is in the midst of unprecedented growth, but a survey conducted by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) in 2025 displayed a discrepancy in activity compared to perception among CEOs and the general public across the country.

About 45% of the people surveyed stated they were not familiar with the market. When asked for descriptors of Greater Phoenix, there were contradictions between responses: quiet vs. bustling; modern vs. western; creative, innovative and awesome vs. boring and lame. There was a lack of awareness of the lifestyle, amenities, and technology driving community and economic growth.

To better tell our story to the country and world, nine local economic leaders have partnered to launch A New Way To City (ANWTC), a brand platform designed to tell the unique stories of individuals and innovators across Greater Phoenix, sparking local pride and shifting global perceptions.

The founding members — Arizona Public Service (APS), the Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Board of Regents, Carlisle, Carvana, Copper Sky Capital, GPEC, Salt River Project (SRP) and The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury — represent leaders in education, business, tech and culture.

“A New Way To City introduces “city” as a verb, illustrating the boundless opportunities of Greater Phoenix’s creativity and innovation through a cultural branding movement that can be adopted and evolved by the community at large,” said GPEC President & CEO Christine Mackay. “Our market’s rich challenger, collaborative spirit has led to opportunities for individuals and businesses alike to grow and thrive here, and this brand platform will broadcast those journeys and successes to inspire a wide, new audience.”

Through collaboration with Forbes 30 under 30 and VIVA PHX, A New Way To City launches this week on anewwaytocity.com with seven stories of innovative leaders undertaking novel endeavors in Greater Phoenix. Over time, the campaign will disseminate additional untold stories and visuals through the website, social media, television, billboards and other mediums to establish a bold statement of the dynamic landscape and abundant opportunity of Greater Phoenix to a national and global audience.

Stories will highlight influencers in technology and innovation, lifestyle and culture, and the arts and entertainment. Explore innovators like Bluetail, Caris Life Science, Carvana, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Lom Wong and TSMC Arizona here.

Additional survey results include:

Approximately 58% of responding CEOs and executives were familiar with Greater Phoenix, while only 51% of the general public had such understanding. Even so, there was general positivity around the region: Only 8% of CEOs and 7% of the public had a negative perception.

When asked to rate the region on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being positive, the CEO group averaged a 3.68 rating while the general public’s was 3.51. Perception varied significantly between people who had and had lived in the region, as people who have lived here within the last five years scored the region much higher than those who had not.

Most people think first of the climate of Greater Phoenix when asked to describe the region. Hot/warm/dry was the top response when asked for a descriptor, with one of those three words used by more than half the respondents, while desert was in the top-3 for both CEOs and the public. However, many people used words like beautiful, modern, innovative, up-and-coming and creative. Throughout the stories in ANWTC, people will be able to discover more avenues of innovation and uniqueness in Greater Phoenix.

The growth in the advanced manufacturing and technology sectors have been prominent in Arizona, and that was represented by people surveyed who live here or have lived here in the last five years: This sector of respondents associates technology, including financial and educational tech, software, and aerospace and defense industries with Greater Phoenix. Among those who have never visited the region, there was more awareness of the leisure/hospitality, renewable energy, and warehouse/distribution industries.

The national perception of the creative and culture environment also varies. In a question with preselected responses available to choose, nearly half stated they were unfamiliar with the region’s creative scene, but nearly a quarter said “vibrant and diverse or emerging and growing” and many others said “unique and distinctive.”

ANWTC will address these understandings and bolster the visibility of the region’s amenities that have made it one of the fastest-growing metros this century.

About ANWTC

You’ve probably heard of Greater Phoenix, but you don’t really know us. What’s actually happening here?

Distinct culture. Renowned food. Transformative industries. Creative energy. We're telling stories that haven't been told yet.

The people highlighted in A New Way To City reflect a region that's collaborative, diverse and unapologetically forward-looking. This shared storytelling effort of the real stories of the region and the people building it every day is backed by nine major companies within the sports, education, business and tech spheres.

Greater Phoenix isn’t emerging; it’s already here. We’re just making sure the world finally sees it. Explore more here.

About GPEC

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), globally recognized as a top economic development organization (EDO), works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional EDO, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa and Pinal counties and more than 200 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 36 years, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping over 1,075 companies, creating more than 195,000 jobs and more than $76.5 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix; one rooted in strength, collaboration and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC and how we can assist your businesses, visit www.gpec.org.

Contact Info



Greater Phoenix Economic Council

lnewman@gpec.org

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