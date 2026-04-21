WOW The Vegas Spectacular Celebrates Silvia and Victor Ponce's Milestone Performances

Las Vegas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvia and Victor Ponce met at 11 when his Argentine circus family joined her Colombian one. They married at 15. That was 53 years ago. Today, she is 71 and he is 75, and six nights a week at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, he performs juggling acts and then stands in a box while she fires crossbows at him. Her finale: eight crossbows rigged in chain reaction split an apple balanced on her own head.



Silvia is a 5th-generation circus performer, five feet tall, 100 pounds, and a grandmother of five. Victor is a 4th-generation juggler who specialized in juggling while ice skating. They are both featured performers in WOW – The Vegas Spectacular, where they have been since opening night on October 7, 2017.



Silvia has 16 stitches in her scalp from a close call with her own apparatus. Victor has taken arrows in the knee, arm, and shoulder over their career. She arrives three hours before every performance to inspect each crossbow and arrow by hand.



"Last night I did a show, so I do not know how they are going to be today," Silvia said. "I have to check every day in every show."



Before the apple shot, she prays. "When I put an apple up on my head before I go on stage, I pray to God for my show to him," she said. "I say, 'God, I'm doing it to you. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do this.'"



Victor's secret to 53 years of marriage: "Always be quiet." His actual feelings: "If you tell me now I can sign for another 50 years, I will do it right away."



Silvia picked up a bow and arrow at age 9. Her mother disapproved. "My mother says, 'That's not a lady's number. You cannot do this,'" Silvia recalled. "So I did it, and I'm very proud, because I'm the only woman who does this."



She transitioned to crossbows in the 1980s. The technical term for her specialty: arbalist.



In 2015, Silvia auditioned for America's Got Talent Season 10 alongside her son Paul Ponce, also a juggler. All four judges (Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel) voted yes. The judges advanced Silvia to the quarterfinals instead of her son.



Before Las Vegas, Silvia and Victor performed for Queen Elizabeth in the UK and at a Berlin gala where the audience included Henry Kissinger, Mikhail Gorbachev, and Angela Merkel. They toured South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.



Silvia describes herself this way: "I'm a normal grandmother, I like to cook. I am a housewife. Believe me, I love to cook."



She still receives offers to perform in Macau, Japan, India, and China. She turns them all down. "Even now I receive offers to go to Macao, to go to Japan," she said. "They ask and I say, 'No, no. I'm now engaged in Las Vegas.'"



Victor still performs his own juggling acts at 75. Both attend Catholic church every Sunday.



WOW – The Vegas Spectacular hit its 3,000th performance on July 31, 2025, with more than 2.5 million audience members since opening. The show features 30-plus international performers from 10-plus countries. It has won Best Acrobatic Show (Gold, 2024 and 2025), Best Value Show (Gold), Best Family Friendly Show, and Best Production Show.



Hanoch Rosenn, creator of WOW – The Vegas Spectacular, said, "Silvia and Victor Ponce are not just performers; they are legends in the world of entertainment. Their dedication and passion for their craft inspire us all, and their performances continue to be a cornerstone of our show. We are honored to have them as part of the WOW family."



The show has outlasted multiple Cirque du Soleil productions.



About WOW – The Vegas Spectacular

WOW – The Vegas Spectacular is a visual performance show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The show premiered October 7, 2017, and features international circus artists in acrobatic, aerial, and specialty acts. For more information, visit wow-vegas.com.







About WOW The Vegas Spectacular

WOW – The Vegas Spectacular has performed over 3,000 shows and earned multiple Best of Las Vegas awards, including Best Acrobatic Show, becoming one of the city's most beloved family-friendly entertainment experiences.

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