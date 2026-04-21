Integrated Power Services (IPS) Appoints Divisional Chief Commercial Officers

Greenville, SC, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management aftermarket solutions, recently announced the appointment of Chief Commercial Officers for each of its three divisions, positioning proven commercial leadership talent to address customer needs while supporting continued growth across the enterprise.

“As we appoint Chief Commercial Officers across our three divisions, we are sharpening how IPS shows up for customers - locally, within key verticals like data centers, utilities, contractors, and industrial, and across the full electrical process lifecycle,” said John Zuleger, IPS President & CEO. “IPS is uniquely positioned to deliver trusted advisor, end-to-end electrical solutions. These leaders bring deep industry expertise, proven commercial leadership, and a strong customer focus that will help our growth while delivering exceptional value.”

Hannah Kaplan will continue as Division Chief Commercial Officer for the Power Management Division (PMD). Mary Collins will serve as Divisional Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President of the Field Power Solutions Division (FPS). David Chiesa has been appointed Division Chief Commercial Officer for the Electromechanical Division (EMD). In their respective roles, each leader will be responsible for driving commercial strategy, leading sales execution, and strengthening customer engagement across their divisions. Kaplan, Collins, and Chiesa are experienced leaders who have a clear understanding of the key reliability challenges customers face today and will sharpen IPS’ lifecycle services to enable IPS to deliver an Unmatched Customer Experience.

As Division Chief Commercial Officer for Power Management, Hannah Kaplan is focused on building a high-performing commercial organization, shaping PMD’s product management approach, and accelerating sales growth. Kaplan has more than 20 years of industry experience at Entergy, Honeywell, General Electric, and Baker Hughes. Her disciplined commercial strategy and customer-led approach will clarify IPS’ go-to-market offering and support sustained growth in mission-critical environments.

Mary Collins came to IPS along with the acquisition of TechPro Power Group, where she served as Chief Commercial Officer. Collins brings to IPS her combination of commercial and operational leadership experience from her time with General Electric, S&C Electric, and Schneider Electric into an expanded leadership role as Division Chief Commercial Officer & SVP for Field Power Solutions. She leads with deep experience in scaling commercial organizations, aligning operations with go-to-market execution, and strengthening customer partnerships across complex field service environments. In this role, she will drive coordinated commercial, operational, and customer-focused strategies that reinforce IPS’ position as a trusted partner in integrated field power solutions for data center, utilities, contractors, and industrial customers.

As Division Chief Commercial Officer for Electromechanical, David Chiesa joins IPS to lead commercial strategy across IPS’s electromechanical services portfolio, including motor, generator, and pump repair and maintenance solutions. Chiesa brings to IPS deep commercial and process experience from his time at CTC Global, Systems Control, S&C Electric, General Electric, and the U.S. Army. He will focus on driving organic growth through functional sales execution, customer expansion, and market-led commercial execution while aligning IPS’ lifecycle service offering with customer reliability needs.

“Founded in 2007, IPS is still making a name for ourselves as a supplier aspiring to Respond. Rethink. Resolve. to our customers' process lifecycle challenges,” added Zuleger. “This lifecycle-driven approach, led by this level of experienced divisional commercial leadership, is a core advantage for IPS and a key driver of a differentiated customer experience."

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Integrated Power Services (IPS) operates one of the leading independent aftermarket service networks focused on the critical repair, field service, and replacement solutions for all the mission-critical equipment that both delivers and consumes power within our customers’ facilities throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each of IPS's over 115 locations is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex power management and electromechanical reliability challenges, offering access to an extensive, highly skilled talent pool and engineering resources for seamless, single-source solutions. Visit www.ips.co to learn more.

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