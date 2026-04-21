The Christ Hospital Offers Enrollment in Nationwide Study of Heart Disease in Former Professional Athletes

CINCINNATI, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Christ Hospital Health Network is participating in Heartflow’s GAMEFILM Registry, a groundbreaking study focused on advancing the understanding of heart disease in former professional athletes. The Christ Hospital is one of only 17 sites in the country and the only system in Ohio taking part in this important cardiovascular research.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. For professional athletes, the constant demands on the heart can make underlying issues harder to detect. Among former football players, 1 in 3 die from cardiovascular disease[1] compared to 1 in 5 in the general public[2]. Heartflow Plaque Analysis gives clinicians a more complete picture of coronary artery disease by assessing plaque buildup and characteristics, helping identify higher-risk patients earlier and enabling more proactive personalized care.

“We are honored to be one of a select few hospital systems to help former athletes better detect signs of cardiovascular disease, with a goal of improving treatment options and outcomes for them,” said Dean Kereiakes, MD, FACC, MSCAI, and Chairman of The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute. “By participating in this nationwide study, The Christ Hospital Health Network is contributing to research that could shape future screening protocols, prevention strategies and personalized care for athletes today and generations to come.”

One of the patients enrolled at The Christ Hospital Health Network is Brad Cousino. Cousino was an All-American defensive player at Miami University. After graduation, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Toronto Argonauts. As a member of several NFL organizations, he believes studies like this will help retired professional athletes manage their health in retirement.

“So many former players, as they get older, develop health problems despite being in the best shape of their lives while playing professionally,” said Cousino. “After retirement, many fall into bad habits, whether it’s poor diet or lack of exercise that their body has been used to. Being a part of this groundbreaking study at The Christ Hospital will provide answers and shape ways for future athletes to have better health outcomes after they play their final game and hang up their gear for good.”

Nationwide, the GAMEFILM Registry has enrolled almost 200 retired pro football, basketball and hockey players while continuing to expand to more patients. The study aims to enroll up to 300 former professional athletes to better understand the prevalence, risk factors, severity and treatment strategies for cardiovascular disease in this population. Using noninvasive, advanced coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) and Heartflow Plaque Analysis, the registry evaluates different types of plaque in the coronary arteries, including those most likely to trigger a cardiac event.[3]

Former pro football, basketball and hockey players interested in enrolling in the GAMEFILM Registry at The Christ Hospital Health Network can call (513) 585-1184.

About The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network consists of an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices throughout the region. For 137 years, The Christ Hospital has provided compassionate care to those it serves. Made up of more than 1,300 physicians and more than 7,800 team members, our mission is to improve the health of our community by providing exceptional outcomes in an affordable way. The Network was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 hospital in the Cincinnati Region, named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list in 2026.





[1] Venkataramani AS, Gandhavadi M, Jena AB. Association between playing American football… JAMA. 2018;319:800–806. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2018.0140

[2] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Heart Disease Facts.” Heart Disease Facts, 24 Oct. 2024

[3] Williams, Michelle C., et al. “Low-Attenuation SCOT-HEART Trial.” pp. 1452–1462, https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.119.044720.

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