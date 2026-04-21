DAISO OPENS NEW STORE LOCATION IN AURORA, COLORADO

Aurora, Colorado, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daiso, the globally recognized retail chain known for offering affordable and unique products, is excited to announce the opening of its latest store in Aurora, Colorado on May 16th, 2026. Located at Southlands, this store marks a significant milestone in Daiso’s U.S. expansion.

"We are thrilled to open our second location in Aurora," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This milestone reflects the continued support of our customers, and we’re excited to introduce Daiso’s budget-friendly offerings to the Aurora community. We invite everyone to Discover Daiso and explore the variety of products we offer."

The new Daiso store, located at Southlands, spans 6,088 square feet and features a wide selection of products across multiple categories. Customers can find everything from Japanese-inspired home decor and kitchenware to beauty products, and snacks. Daiso is also a popular destination for Back to School shoppers, carrying both domestic and imported school supplies, fun and high-quality stationery, storage solutions, and more. Daiso’s commitment to providing affordable and unique merchandise has made it a go-to destination for shoppers seeking fun and practical items at great prices.

"Thanks to the enthusiasm of our loyal customers, we’re excited to expand in the Greater Denver Area." said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "We continue to see growing demand in the region, and we’re proud to be opening more stores across the US in 2026. With over 200 stores now operating nationwide, we’re excited to serve new communities and bring the Daiso experience to even more customers."

The new store will be located at:

Southlands - 23901 E Orchard Rd, Unit E, Aurora, CO 80016

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daiso invites customers to visit, explore the latest offerings, and find new favorites.

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its wide selection of unique and affordable products across categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and has expanded into multiple states. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA.

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