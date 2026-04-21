Securities Fraud Investigation Into Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“Medical Properties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. (MPT), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On March 10, 2026, Medical Properties issued a statement regarding its third-largest tenant, Healthcare Systems of America (“HAS”) stating that the Company had “sent certain ordinary course legal notices to HSA intended to protect [its] legal interests.”

HSA accounts for around 8% of the Company’s total assets. HSA is also currently engaged in competing lawsuits between two rivaling managers accusing each other of financial mismanagement and other misdeeds. This statement came shortly after Medical Properties declared a default on several of the eight properties it rents to HSA.

On this news, Medical Properties’ stock price fell $0.42, or 8.02%, to close at $4.84 per share on March 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Medical Properties securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com