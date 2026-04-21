InvestorOps Celebrates One-Year Anniversary, Surpassing 15,000 Investor Engagements and Advancing Capital Raising Execution

Aventura, Florida, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorOps, a division of Industry FinTech (IFT), today announced the one-year anniversary of its launch, marking a key milestone in the evolution of private capital markets. In its first year of operation, InvestorOps has supported more than 15,000 investor engagements across capital raising campaigns, helping issuers convert investor interest into structured and scalable capital formation outcomes.

InvestorOps was created to address a growing gap in private markets. While access to investors has expanded, most firms lack the infrastructure and trained personnel required to effectively engage and convert investor interest into committed capital.

As part of the broader Industry FinTech ecosystem, InvestorOps serves as the engagement and activation engine within the capital raising process. AXISKey drives investor acquisition and provides compliance and onboarding infrastructure, while InvestorOps focuses on managing investor relationships, guiding engagement, and improving conversion outcomes.

Building a New Category: Investor Network Infrastructure

InvestorOps is helping define a new category within private capital markets called Investor Network Infrastructure. This approach enables firms to build, manage, and activate their Investor Networks as repeatable sources of capital.

In today’s environment, capital is no longer concentrated among a small group of institutions. Instead, it is distributed across thousands of individual investors. This shift makes consistent engagement and professional Investor Relations execution critical to success.

InvestorOps addresses this need by providing fully trained, certified, and managed Investor Relations teams. This allows firms of any size to operate with institutional-quality capital raising capabilities without building internal IR departments.

Turning Investor Relationships Into Capital

Over the past year, InvestorOps has demonstrated that capital raising outcomes are driven not only by deal quality, but by execution.

Through its structured Investor Relations model, InvestorOps enables clients to:

increase investor engagement and responsiveness

improve conversion from interest to investment

maintain consistent communication across their Investor Network

develop repeatable access to capital over time

The firm’s approach combines human expertise with technology and analytics. Through the ARGIS intelligence platform, clients gain insight into Investor Network performance, engagement trends, and capital capacity.

Leadership Perspective

“Private capital markets are undergoing a fundamental shift,” said Arthur Weissman, Co-Founder of Industry FinTech. “Access to investors is no longer the constraint. Execution is. InvestorOps was built to solve that problem by giving firms the infrastructure to engage their Investor Network in a consistent, professional, and scalable way. What we have seen in our first year is that when engagement improves, outcomes improve.”

Rahul Chittipeddi, Managing Director of InvestorOps, added:

“In many cases, firms already have the investors they need. What they lack is the system and the team to activate them. InvestorOps provides both. By deploying trained IR professionals and structured engagement processes, we help our clients turn their Investor Network into a measurable asset that can produce capital consistently.”

Looking Ahead

Following its first year of growth, InvestorOps plans to continue expanding its capabilities with a focus on:

scaling its IR Associate and IR Director programs

enhancing ARGIS analytics and reporting capabilities

further integrating with the AXISKey platform

continuing to standardize Investor Relations execution across private markets

As private capital continues to decentralize, InvestorOps is positioned to help firms adapt to a network-driven capital environment.

About InvestorOps

InvestorOps, a division of Industry FinTech, provides turnkey Investor Relations teams and infrastructure designed to help firms build, manage, and activate their Investor Networks. Through trained professionals, structured engagement systems, and performance analytics, InvestorOps enables firms to convert investor interest into scalable and repeatable capital outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact

Rebeca Castro

Industry FinTech

Rebeca@industryft.com

Phone: (954) 790-6333

www.industryft.com

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.