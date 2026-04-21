Fortinet Wins 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Workload Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Workload Security. Fortinet is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers secure modern workloads with the Fortinet cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while promoting the safe adoption of cloud-native technologies.

“The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We are proud to name Fortinet a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating its role in driving customer success over the last year.”

FortiCNAPP plays a key role in this recognition. By integrating cloud security posture management (CSPM), workload protection, and runtime threat detection, Fortinet helps organizations enforce consistent security policies across diverse environments and proactively reduce risk. Deep integration with Google Cloud and the Fortinet Security Fabric offers centralized visibility, automated responses, and coordinated security operations throughout the application lifecycle.

Fortinet takes CNAPP one step further by recently announcing integrations with FortiGate VM, its leading cloud firewall solution, making FortiCNAPP the only solution today that offers network visibility and context to help organizations find threats faster and address risks easier. FortiCNAPP also now offers a unified risk workflow that provides a single prioritized list of cloud risks, assigns owners, and tracks remediation to reduce noise and improve mean time to response (MTTR).

“We’re honored to be recognized by Google Cloud as a 2026 Partner of the Year for Workload Security,” said Vince Hwang, VP, Cloud Security at Fortinet. “This award reflects the strength of our platform approach and our continued collaboration with Google Cloud to help organizations secure workloads, reduce complexity, and scale their cloud environments with confidence.”

Fortinet’s partnership with Google Cloud continues to grow through joint solution development, field enablement, and co-selling efforts. Together, the companies have produced reference architectures, hands-on workshops, and industry-specific security blueprints that help customers speed up cloud adoption while keeping security controls strong.

These efforts have helped customers succeed across industries, including retail, financial services, and the public sector, while also boosting measurable growth in Google Cloud usage.

This recognition reinforces Fortinet’s commitment to delivering integrated, enterprise-grade security solutions that align with how modern applications are built, deployed, and operated in the cloud.

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About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity wherever our customers need it, with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs provides industry-leading threat intelligence and AI-powered protection to customers worldwide. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com.

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Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.