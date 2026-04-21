Dean Erwin Chemerinsky to Deliver Commencement Address and Receive Honorary Doctor of Laws at The Colleges of Law’s 2026 Graduation Ceremony

Santa Barbara, California, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Santa Barbara & Ventura, Calif. – April 21, 2026 -- The Colleges of Law today announced that Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the nation’s foremost constitutional law scholars and Dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, will address the class of 2026 at its commencement ceremony on April 25, 2026, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

A prolific author, Chemerinsky has written leading casebooks and treatises on constitutional law, federal jurisdiction, and civil rights, and is among the most cited legal scholars in the United States. He is widely recognized for making complex constitutional issues accessible to both legal audiences and the broader public through his scholarship and frequent media commentary.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of America’s most influential legal scholars to address our graduating class at this year’s commencement,” said Matthew Nehmer, Ph.D., president of The Colleges of Law. “Dean Chemerinsky’s impact on legal education and constitutional scholarship is profound. His insights will inspire our graduates as they embark on careers grounded in advocacy, ethics, and service.”

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to legal education, scholarship, and public discourse, The Colleges of Law will confer upon him an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the ceremony.

“I am deeply honored to speak at The Colleges of Law commencement. Lawyers, as the guardians of our democracy, are more important than ever. I am excited to be part of welcoming this year’s graduating class into the legal profession,” said Chemerinsky.

The Colleges of Law was founded to bring accessible and affordable quality legal education to students who possess the passion, bravery, and intellectual rigor to pursue a legal degree – regardless of their social standing or professional background. The college offers Juris Doctor (J.D.) and Hybrid J.D. programs that combine academic rigor, convenience, and real-world practicality. For over 55 years, The Colleges of Law’s commitment to community involvement ensures that students not only gain academic knowledge but actively contribute to the betterment of society through legal clinics, pro bono work, and partnerships with local organizations.

The ceremony will honor the achievements of graduates who represent a wide range of backgrounds and life experiences, reflecting the institution’s mission to make legal education accessible to all who have the passion and purpose to pursue it.

About The Colleges of Law:

Established in 1969, The Colleges of Law was founded to expand opportunities and broaden access to legal education. The college is dedicated to a student-centered approach that affords students of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in law or legal-related fields. Faculty at the college advance a real-world perspective and practicality on the application of law and include practicing attorneys, judges, public servants, and leaders in business and nonprofit organizations. The college is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. The Juris Doctor program is accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners of the State Bar of California. The Colleges of Law is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. For more information, visit www.collegesoflaw.edu.

Media Contact: Danielle Lerner, danielle@wilksgrp.com

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