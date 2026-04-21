Tiles Workshop LLC Expands Mosaic Lamp Workshops with New Permanent Studio in St. Louis

Dallas, TX, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX - April 21, 2026 - -

Tiles Workshop LLC, a creative experiences company, has opened a permanent studio at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters, Missouri, establishing a dedicated venue for Mosaic Lamp Workshop experiences in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The studio on the mall's second floor represents the company's latest expansion beyond its Dallas base, responding to growing regional demand for hands-on cultural arts experiences.

The St. Peters studio offers three-hour Mosaic Lamp Workshop sessions where participants create illuminated artworks using traditional Turkish techniques and colorful glass tiles. The expansion transforms what had been a rotating series of rented community room events into a permanent destination for group gatherings, including birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, mother-daughter outings, and corporate team-building sessions.

"The St. Louis community has shown remarkable enthusiasm for Turkish Mosaic Lamp Workshop experiences over the past year," said Matt Yigit, founder of Tiles Workshop LLC. "Opening this permanent studio allows us to offer consistent scheduling and a purpose-built environment designed specifically for group craft experiences. We're seeing roughly 60 percent of our weekend bookings come from friend groups marking special occasions, which tells us there's real demand for this type of gathering space."

The studio addresses a specific gap in the St. Louis-area event market by providing a ready-made venue for groups seeking alternatives to restaurant gatherings or home-hosted events. Each workshop includes all necessary materials, step-by-step instruction from locally trained guides, and complimentary Turkish coffee, tea, and baklava. Participants work side by side, selecting and arranging colored glass pieces to create geometric patterns that illuminate when the lamp is lit. The format has drawn particular interest from groups marking occasions such as birthdays and bachelorette events, where a structured creative activity serves as both entertainment and a keepsake.

The St. Peters studio joins an established network of Mosaic Lamp Workshop Events across Texas, Ohio, Missouri, and other markets. Alongside the St. Peters opening, the company is launching workshop events in Colorado, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, continuing its expansion into new markets across the country. The company has gained recognition from regional tourism organizations including Visit Dallas and Visit Plano, with founder Yigit recently named to the Eventex Awards Power List 2025, recognizing the 50 Most Influential People in Events in the United States and Canada.

Beyond the studio experience, Tiles Workshop LLC offers DIY Turkish mosaic lamp kits that extend the creative process into homes nationwide. These kits enable past workshop participants to create additional lamps, facilitate long-distance craft nights over video calls, or provide structured creative activities for families.

The St. Louis metro area has seen growing demand for experiential, occasion-based bookings, with venues across St. Charles County expanding group-friendly programming. The new Tiles Workshop studio at 1600 Mid Rivers Mall operates seven days a week, with existing reservations automatically transferring to the permanent location.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QfQla_yerY

Tiles Workshop LLC specializes in making traditional Turkish mosaic art accessible through entertainment workshops and at-home experiences. The company serves individuals, tourists, and corporate groups seeking culturally enriching creative experiences, with permanent and pop-up locations across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, llinois, Ohio, Phoenix, Tucson, St. Louis, Kansas City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Des Moines, Denver, Raleigh and Kenosha.

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For more information about Tiles Workshop LLC, contact the company here:



Tiles Workshop

Matt Yigit

972-256-8484

info@tilesworkshop.com

809 Woodbridge Parkway Suite 500-403 Wylie, TX 75098