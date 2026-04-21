Premier Health Announces Management Transition

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces today that Jean-Robert Pronovost has stepped down from his role as Vice-President, Corporate Development effective today. Mr. Pronovost will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

“On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Jean-Robert for his leadership and meaningful contributions to the Company during his tenure as Vice-President, Corporate Development,” said Guy D’Aoust — Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased that he will continue to support the Company as a director, providing valuable continuity, institutional knowledge, and strategic insight”.

During his time as Vice President Corporate Development, Mr. Pronovost led several key strategic acquisitions, including Canadian Health Care Agency Ltd. in Ontario as well as Solutions Staffing Inc. in British Colombia, which significantly expanded the Company’s presence across Canada. As a result of these acquisitions, the Company now operates with a coast‑to‑coast footprint, strengthening its national platform and market reach.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Frédéric St-Cyr

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Premier Health of America Inc.

fstcyr@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

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CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca.