Lakeland, FL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. Supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

This informational overview details the composition of the Neuro Salt supplement based on company product materials, including ingredient transparency, sourcing context, and how the formula is presented across official website content.

The overview is presented under the title "Neuro Salt Ingredients Decoded: Deciphering the Difference Between Official Website Hype & Actual Health Benefits," which refers to how product information is communicated and how ingredient-level research is commonly interpreted within the broader wellness category. This title is used as a descriptive framework for the overview and does not represent an independent product evaluation or third-party review.

Adults researching nerve-related wellness concerns, including sensations such as tingling or reduced comfort, often encounter supplement marketing that references scientific research. Distinguishing between how that research applies to individual ingredients versus a finished product is a question that comes up across the entire supplement industry. This overview is designed to provide that context specifically for the Neuro Salt formula.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by Viewing the current Neuro Salt offer (official NeuroSalt page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

About Neuro Salt

Neuro Salt (marketed as NeuroSalt) is a dietary supplement positioned around nerve health support. According to the company, it is a daily two-capsule formula containing naturally derived botanical ingredients. The product is distributed by NeuroSalt Research out of Lakeland, Florida, with payments processed through ClickBank as the authorized retailer.

The company states that Neuro Salt is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility. The product contains 60 capsules per bottle at a suggested serving of two capsules daily. The capsule shell uses hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, making it suitable for vegetarian consumers. Other listed inactive ingredients include microcrystalline cellulose and magnesium stearate.

An FDA-registered facility is a manufacturing location that has registered with the FDA as required by federal law. Registration means the facility is subject to FDA inspection. It does not mean the FDA has reviewed, approved, or endorsed any specific product manufactured at that location. This is a standard distinction across the entire dietary supplement industry.

How the Neuro Salt Formula Is Presented on Official Website Materials and How Ingredient-Level Research Is Commonly Interpreted

The official Neuro Salt website presents the supplement using outcome-oriented language — phrases such as "eliminate nerve discomfort," "stop tingling," and "restore complete mobility and comfort" appear within the company's sales materials. The website also describes the formula's ingredients as working across three areas: antioxidant nerve protection, anti-inflammatory support, and nervous system calming.

According to the company, these descriptions reflect its positioning based on ingredient-level research categories — referring to published studies on individual botanical compounds that have been examined in peer-reviewed settings. This type of ingredient-category referencing is a standard framework across the dietary supplement industry.

The company's own label includes the standard FDA disclaimer: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

The following section describes how this framework applies specifically to the Neuro Salt formula — what types of research exist for each ingredient, how those studies were designed, and what context is useful for anyone looking to understand how the product's marketing language connects to published science.

Neuro Salt Ingredient Transparency: What the Supplement Facts Panel Discloses

According to the company, the Neuro Salt formula discloses individual ingredient amounts on the Supplement Facts panel rather than using a proprietary blend. The company describes this as a transparency feature that allows direct comparison against published research.

The following information is based on the product's Supplement Facts label, per two-capsule serving:

Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) — 145 mg: The company describes this ingredient as a nervous system calmant that acts on central nervous system receptors. According to the company's materials, Passiflora incarnata has been studied for its GABAergic properties — its interaction with the GABA neurotransmitter system involved in regulating nerve signaling. A 2016 study in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine examined passionflower extract in animal models and reported effects on sensory response through GABAergic mechanisms. Dosages used in animal study settings often exceeded 200 mg/kg of body weight — a context point relevant to interpreting how published research relates to supplement serving sizes. Human clinical trials specifically evaluating passionflower for nerve-related comfort remain limited in the published literature.

Marshmallow (Althaea officinalis) Root — 110 mg: The company positions this ingredient as supporting comfort by reducing inflammatory processes in irritated tissues. Published research on marshmallow root focuses primarily on its demulcent and anti-inflammatory effects on mucosal surfaces. Published peer-reviewed research specifically evaluating marshmallow root for nerve tissue-related outcomes in human studies appears limited based on currently available literature.

Corydalis (Corydalis yanhusuo) Powder — 100 mg: The company describes this as a natural ingredient with published research in comfort-related applications. A 2016 study in PLOS ONE by University of California, Irvine researchers reported that Corydalis yanhusuo extract attenuated acute, inflammatory, and neuropathic sensory responses in animal models without causing tolerance — a finding referenced within the company's product materials. A separate controlled human trial at the University of Chicago reported that oral Corydalis extract affected response markers in controlled experimental settings. Published animal studies typically used dosages of 100–500 mg/kg of body weight, and clinical research has referenced 75 mg of the isolated alkaloid THP daily or 5–10 grams of crude herb equivalent. Neuro Salt provides 100 mg of Corydalis powder per serving — the relationship between this amount and research dosages depends on factors like extract concentration and alkaloid content.

Prickly Pear (Opuntia phaeacantha) 20:1 Extract — 50 mg: The company positions this ingredient as addressing oxidative stress in nerves, referencing the antioxidant compounds including betalains and polyphenols present in prickly pear. The 20:1 extract ratio means the 50 mg serving represents a concentrated form. Published clinical trials specifically evaluating prickly pear extract for nerve-related outcomes in humans appear limited.

California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) Seed — 45 mg: The company describes this ingredient as supporting relaxation and sleep quality — factors connected to the discomfort-sleep cycle common in nerve-related wellness concerns. Published research, primarily in animal models, suggests mild sedative and comfort-modulating properties through effects on GABA receptors. At 45 mg per serving, this is the smallest-dosed ingredient in the formula.

This is ingredient-level research context. These individual findings do not mean Neuro Salt replaces prescribed treatment. Neuro Salt as a finished product has not been evaluated in a published clinical trial. This overview is intended to provide general informational context and should not be interpreted as a claim regarding the effectiveness of the finished product. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

Understanding How Ingredient Research Applies to a Finished Supplement Formula

According to the company, ingredient-level research and finished-product clinical evidence are two different categories — and understanding this distinction is useful context for anyone in the Neuro Salt research process.

For a dietary supplement to demonstrate effectiveness through clinical evidence, the standard generally includes a randomized, placebo-controlled trial using the finished product at its actual dosage — with results published in a peer-reviewed journal. The company notes that the research referenced within its product materials pertains to individual ingredients studied under controlled conditions, which is a standard framework used across the dietary supplement industry.

When supplement marketing references phrases like "clinically supported" or "scientifically backed," these typically refer to studies conducted on individual compounds rather than the specific finished formula a consumer would be purchasing. According to the company, this is an industry-wide communication pattern — not something unique to any single product.

Understanding this framework helps set appropriate expectations and supports more informed decision-making when considering any nerve health supplement. A separate 2026 informational overview covering NeuroSalt ingredient research categories and the pink salt trick trend provides additional context on how these ingredient-level distinctions apply across the broader nerve health supplement landscape.

Who the Neuro Salt Formula May Be Relevant For

Based on the company's product materials, the following considerations may be relevant for individuals in the research process:

The Neuro Salt formula may align with people who:

Prefer plant-based supplement approaches with full label transparency: According to the company, Neuro Salt discloses individual ingredient amounts rather than using a proprietary blend — allowing direct comparison against published research with a healthcare provider.

Are exploring botanical options as part of a broader wellness approach: The company describes the formula as one potential component alongside medical care, dietary adjustments, and lifestyle modifications — not a standalone solution.

Value ingredients with published research context: The company's materials highlight that Corydalis and Passionflower both have published studies — primarily in animal models — suggesting relevance to sensory response and nerve function pathways.

Other options may be more appropriate for people who:

Have a diagnosed neuropathic condition requiring medical treatment: Peripheral neuropathy has established medical treatments. Anyone with a medical diagnosis should work with their healthcare provider on evidence-based treatment options.

Require finished-product clinical trial data before purchasing: The product's research basis is at the ingredient level — not the finished-formula level — and this distinction is worth factoring into any purchasing decision.

Take medications for chronic conditions: Several ingredients have documented interaction potential. Corydalis has been associated with liver-related concerns in some published reports. Passionflower and California Poppy have mild sedative properties that could interact with prescription sedatives or sleep aids. A healthcare provider conversation is essential before adding any supplement to an existing medication regimen.

Questions worth considering before purchasing any nerve health supplement: Have you discussed your wellness concerns with a healthcare provider to understand what is causing them? Are you looking for primary treatment or complementary support? Are you comfortable with a product backed by ingredient-level research rather than finished-product clinical trials? Do you have a realistic timeline for evaluating results, understanding that individual outcomes vary?

Honest self-assessment against these questions is more valuable than any marketing claim. Readers who want to confirm the full details and current terms can do so by Viewing the current Neuro Salt offer (official NeuroSalt page).

Neuro Salt Availability and Product Information

According to the company, the product is available through its official website, with pricing varying based on package selection and availability. All purchases are described as one-time payments with no subscriptions or automatic rebilling. Readers are encouraged to confirm the most current details by Viewing the current Neuro Salt offer (official NeuroSalt page).

Neuro Salt Refund Policy

The company's published information describes a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. Per the stated terms, consumers who are unsatisfied within the first 60 days can request a full refund by contacting support via email. According to the company, all bottles — whether opened or unopened — should be returned to the stated address. Return shipping costs are described as the customer's responsibility. Refund processing timelines depend on the buyer's payment method and financial institution.

Refund requests can be initiated through ClickBank's self-service portal or through the company's direct support email. It is recommended to review the complete refund policy on the official website and retain all purchase confirmation details.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Neuro Salt?

According to the company, Neuro Salt is a dietary supplement containing five botanical ingredients — Passionflower, Marshmallow Root, Corydalis, Prickly Pear Extract, and California Poppy Seed — positioned for nerve health support. The product is distributed from Lakeland, Florida, with payments processed through ClickBank.

Is Neuro Salt FDA approved?

Neuro Salt is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The company states the product is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility — which relates to manufacturing inspection standards, not product approval or endorsement.

What does ingredient-level research mean in this context?

Ingredient-level research refers to published studies conducted on individual botanical compounds — not the finished Neuro Salt formula. This is the standard research framework used across the dietary supplement industry. No published clinical trial has evaluated the completed five-ingredient product. A 2026 formulation transparency overview covering NeuroSalt botanical ingredients, dosage disclosure, and consumer verification provides additional context on how this distinction applies to the Neuro Salt formula specifically.

Does Neuro Salt use a proprietary blend?

No. According to the company, individual ingredient amounts are disclosed on the Supplement Facts panel, allowing consumers and healthcare providers to compare each ingredient's dosage against published research.

What should consumers know about ingredient interactions?

Several ingredients have documented interaction potential. Corydalis contains alkaloids that affect dopamine receptors and has been associated with liver-related concerns in some published reports. Passionflower and California Poppy have mild sedative properties. A healthcare provider should be consulted before use, particularly by individuals taking medications for chronic conditions.

What is the Neuro Salt refund process?

According to the company, a 60-day money-back guarantee is available from the date of purchase. Refund requests are handled through the support email (contact@customercs.com) or through ClickBank's self-service portal. Per the stated terms, all bottles must be returned, and return shipping costs are the customer's responsibility.

Readers who want to confirm the full product details, ingredient list, and current terms can do so by View the current Neuro Salt offer (official NeuroSalt page).

Contact Information

NeuroSalt offers the following support channels:

Company: NeuroSalt Research

Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

Email: contact@customercs.com

Location: Lakeland, FL 33804

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described reflect publicly available information from the product website and labeling at the time of publication. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Neuro Salt is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting Neuro Salt or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline nerve health, underlying medical conditions, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official NeuroSalt website before making a purchase.

Publisher Responsibility: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Responsibility is not accepted for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with NeuroSalt and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Some ingredients in Neuro Salt may interact with certain medications or health conditions. Corydalis has been associated with liver-related concerns in some published reports and contains alkaloids that affect dopamine receptors. Passionflower and California Poppy have mild sedative properties that may interact with prescription sedatives, anti-anxiety medications, or sleep aids. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement, especially if you take blood thinners, blood pressure medications, diabetes medications, sedatives, or have any chronic health conditions.