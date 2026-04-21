The System Missing Between Field Operations and Finance Is Here

WARWICK, N.Y., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Workforce® introduced a new approach to managing the flow of labor data between field operations, payroll, finance, and job costing systems, addressing a long-standing gap in how enterprise field organizations manage labor data.

Enterprise field operations have long relied on disconnected systems. Time is captured in the field, reviewed in the office, and adjusted again before payroll and reporting. The result is delays, inconsistencies, and constant manual rework.

These breakdowns impact payroll accuracy, job costing, and overall visibility into operations.





Passport Workforce was built to fix this problem at the source of the data.

By capturing and validating labor and job data as work happens in the field, the platform ensures downstream systems run on accurate, trusted information from the start.

“We kept seeing the same problem across every large field organization. The field and finance were never truly connected,” said Alan Tonnesen, CEO of Passport Workforce. “So we built a system that sits between them and makes everything work the way it should.”

The platform is designed for complex enterprise environments, supporting operations, HR, payroll, and finance teams across large, distributed workforces, multi-project operations, and highly regulated payroll requirements.

Organizations are using Passport Workforce to:

Capture clean, structured field data in real time

Reduce manual review and correction before payroll

Improve job costing accuracy across projects

Gain real-time visibility into operations

Automate certified payroll and compliance workflows





Enterprise organizations are already using Passport Workforce to reduce payroll errors, eliminate manual rework, and gain real-time visibility into their field operations.

This shift reflects a move away from fragmented workforce tools toward systems that ensure accurate data flows from the field into the financial systems that depend on it.

Passport Workforce is used by enterprise organizations managing thousands of field workers across large, distributed operations spanning regions, projects, and complex environments.

About Passport Workforce

Passport Workforce® is a workforce operations platform built for complex field teams. It connects field data to payroll, finance, and job costing systems, ensuring accurate, validated, and trusted data across the business. The platform supports enterprise organizations with large, distributed workforces operating across projects, regions, and complex environments.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.passportworkforce.com

Passport Workforce

marketing@passportworkforce.com

(800) 926-6736

www.passportworkforce.com/contact-us

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b7ed6b4-ba05-496a-899c-f33575b6f712