TrustCo Reports First Quarter 2026 Net Income of $16.3 Million; Notes Loan Portfolio Repricing

 | Source: TrustCo Bank Corp NY TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Executive Snapshot:

  • Financial results:
    • Key metrics for the first quarter 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025:
      • Net income of $16.3 million increased 14.1% compared to $14.3 million
      • Diluted earnings per share of $0.91 increased 21.3% compared to $0.75
      • Net interest margin of 2.84%, up 20 basis points from 2.64%
      • Return on Average Assets of 1.02%, up 9.7% from 0.93%
      • Return on Average Equity of 9.66%, up 13.8% from 8.49%
      • Net interest income of $44.7 million, up 10.7% from $40.4 million
  • Capital position and Stock Repurchase Program:
    • Book value per share as of March 31, 2026 was $38.32, up from $36.16 as of March 31, 2025
    • More than a half million shares (522,226), or 2.9%, of TrustCo common stock were purchased under the Stock Repurchase Program during the first quarter of 2026
    • On pace to complete the repurchase of two million shares or 11.1% of TrustCo common stock during 2026

GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2026 highlighted by a substantial increase in net interest income, continued margin expansion, and sustained loan and deposit growth across core lending and deposit categories. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net interest income increased 10.7% year over year to $44.7 million, supported by the ongoing asset repricing across our loan portfolio at higher yields and effective execution of deposit pricing strategies, which together more than offset competitive pressures on deposit pricing. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net interest margin expanded to 2.84% from 2.64% in the prior year period, driven by enhanced asset yields and disciplined deposit pricing strategies. This resulted in first quarter 2026 net income of $16.3 million, or $0.91 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.3 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter 2025. Loan balances expanded throughout the quarter, with total average loans increasing $158.9 million for the first quarter 2026 over the same period in 2025. Following this period of sustained growth, TrustCo remains confident in the quality of its loan portfolio amid broader market concerns. We believe that our continued focus on solid underwriting within our loan portfolio and conservative lending standards positions us to manage credit risk effectively in the current environment.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “Our shareholders can be proud of the net income of $16.3 million we posted for the quarter, a 14% increase year-over-year. As expected, this performance is due in significant part to repricing in our loan portfolio, which now exceeds $5.29 billion. Our trademark discipline with respect to deposit pricing resulted in a 4% year-over-year improvement in interest expense. Together, these successes contributed to margin expansion of 7.6% over the year. Nonperforming loans remain immaterial as we continue to prioritize high-quality credit and maintain a clean asset profile, while reaching another all-time high in our loan portfolio. Over the latest one-year period, our share price is up $13 and while we realize that market valuation is always a moving target, delivering a 49% total return with dividends reinvested represents substantial value creation for our owners and is a testament to the effectiveness our team’s strategy.”

Details

We have continued to see meaningful net interest income improvement, and management expects net interest income improvement to remain sustainable. The Bank’s loan and investment portfolios continue to reprice upward as lower yielding assets mature and are replaced with higher rate loan originations and investment purchases, driving steady improvement in overall asset yields. We believe that this ongoing repricing reflects disciplined loan production aligned with current market conditions. Complementing this, the Bank maintains a strong liquidity position, providing flexibility to support future growth as funding conditions continue to evolve. We believe that, together, these factors position the Bank to continue net interest income growth in the coming quarters and deliver long-term value to shareholders. Net interest income was $44.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.3 million, or 10.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, and a decrease in interest expense. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 2.84%, up 20 basis points from 2.64% in the first quarter of 2025. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.23% in the first quarter of 2026, up 10 basis points from 4.13% in the first quarter of 2025. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.79% in the first quarter of 2026, down from 1.92% in the first quarter of 2025.

Average loans were up $158.9 million, or 3.1%, in the first quarter of 2026 over the same period in 2025. Average residential loans and Home Equity Credit Lines (HECLs), our primary lending focus, were up $93.2 million, or 2.1%, and $50.8 million, or 12.3%, respectively, in the first quarter 2026 over the same period in 2025. Average commercial loans also increased $17.1 million, or 5.8%, in the first quarter 2026 over the same period in 2025. Loan growth in the first quarter of 2026 remained steady, driven by continued strength in core relationship lending. Credit quality metrics were stable, while the Bank increased reserves modestly to reflect a more cautious economic outlook. Interest rates and selective underwriting standards contributed to the measured pace of originations during the quarter. The consistent growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $157.7 million, or 2.9%, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank’s ongoing emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a broadening deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank remained focused on capital deployment and allocation, guided by a disciplined framework, with share repurchases continuing to serve as a key tool to enhance shareholder value. This reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, TrustCo repurchased 522 thousand shares, or 2.9%, of TrustCo’s outstanding common stock under its previously announced stock repurchase program that allows the Company to repurchase up to two million shares, or 11.1%, of TrustCo common stock in 2026. We continue to believe that our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of March 31, 2026, our equity to asset ratio was 10.31%, compared to 10.85% as of March 31, 2025. Book value per share as of March 31, 2026 was $38.32, up 6.0% compared to $36.16 as of a year earlier.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. TrustCo recorded a provision for credit losses of $950 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $650 thousand compared to the same period in 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the provision for credit losses was the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $750 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.00% and 0.99% as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $53.0 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $50.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.5 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $18.8 million as of March 31, 2025. NPLs were 0.41% and 0.37% of total loans as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 246.9% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 269.8% as of March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.8 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $20.9 million as of March 31, 2025. While NPLs increased modestly during the quarter, asset quality metrics remain stable and well covered by reserves, reflecting the Bank’s conservative underwriting standards.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2026 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2026. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States and Canada at 1-888-672-2415, Conference ID 4207347. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States and Canada at 1-800-770-2030, Playback ID 4207347. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/269280990, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.5 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 133 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of March 31, 2026.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release and the related earnings call that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding net interest income and shareholder value for future quarters; the impact of the continued repricing of our loan and investment portfolios, as well as our liquidity position, on our future net interest income and overall asset yields; the amount of shares that we expect to repurchase in 2026; and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the rising popularity of alternative financial products, including fintech platforms, cryptocurrencies, money market funds, and digital wallets; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, including as a result of the conflict between the United States (U.S.) and Iran, as well as volatility in financial markets; the chance of a downgrade in the credit rating of the U.S. government or a default by the U.S. government; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; our compliance with laws designed to protect consumers, including the CRA and fair lending laws; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; the impact of the actions of activist shareholders; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026, and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.




TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY    
GLENVILLE, NY    
     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
(Unaudited)    
 Three months ended    
 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025    
Summary of operations         
   Net interest income$44,708  $43,735  $40,373       
   Provision for credit losses 950   400   300       
   Noninterest income 4,841   4,430   4,974     
   Noninterest expense 26,982   26,710   26,329     
   Net income 16,285   15,565   14,275       
          
Per share         
   Net income per share:         
       - Basic$0.91  $0.85  $0.75       
       - Diluted 0.91   0.85   0.75       
   Cash dividends 0.38   0.38   0.36     
   Book value at period end 38.32   38.08   36.16       
   Market price at period end 43.78   41.33   30.48     
          
At period end           
   Full time equivalent employees 740   743   740       
   Full service banking offices 133   134   136       
          
Performance ratios         
   Return on average assets 1.02%  0.97%  0.93%      
   Return on average equity 9.66   8.99   8.49       
   Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.46   55.46   58.06       
   Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 54.35   55.12   58.00       
   Net interest spread 2.44   2.40   2.21       
   Net interest margin 2.84   2.82   2.64       
   Dividend payout ratio 41.40   44.14   47.97       
          
Capital ratios at period end         
   Consolidated equity to assets (GAAP) 10.31%  10.66%  10.85%      
   Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.30%  10.65%  10.84%    
          
Asset quality analysis at period end         
   Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.41%  0.39%  0.37%    
   Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35   0.34   0.33     
   Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.00   0.99   0.99     
   Coverage ratio (2) 2.5x   2.5x   2.7x     
          
          
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.   
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.        
          
          
          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
(Unaudited)         
 Three months ended
 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025
Interest and dividend income:         
   Interest and fees on loans$57,565  $56,886  $55,953  $54,557  $53,450 
   Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:         
       U. S. government sponsored enterprises 149   350   599   614   596 
       State and political subdivisions -   -   1   -   - 
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
          obligations - residential 1,469   1,490   1,583   1,613   1,483 
       Corporate bonds 694   536   265   210   260 
       Small Business Administration - guaranteed         
          participation securities 63   68   72   75   81 
       Other securities 8   8   7   8   7 
   Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,383   2,452   2,527   2,520   2,427 
          
Interest on held to maturity securities:         
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
          obligations - residential 47   50   52   54   57 
   Total interest on held to maturity securities 47   50   52   54   57 
          
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 126   126   125   129   151 
          
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,105   6,580   7,376   7,212   6,732 
   Total interest income 66,226   66,094   66,033   64,472   62,817 
          
Interest expense:         
   Interest on deposits:         
       Interest-bearing checking 533   501   483   536   558 
       Savings 675   715   741   733   734 
       Money market deposit accounts 1,552   1,810   2,065   2,086   1,989 
       Time deposits 18,357   18,993   19,427   19,195   18,983 
   Interest on short-term borrowings 401   340   198   176   180 
   Total interest expense 21,518   22,359   22,914   22,726   22,444 
          
   Net interest income 44,708   43,735   43,119   41,746   40,373 
          
   Less: Provision for credit losses 950   400   250   650   300 
   Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,758   43,335   42,869   41,096   40,073 
          
Noninterest income:         
Trustco Financial Services income 2,135   1,950   1,967   1,818   2,120 
   Fees for services to customers 2,340   2,192   2,429   2,266   2,645 
   Other 366   288   293   768   209 
      Total noninterest income 4,841   4,430   4,689   4,852   4,974 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
   Salaries and employee benefits 12,219   12,242   12,727   11,876   11,894 
   Net occupancy expense 4,542   4,592   4,470   4,518   4,554 
   Equipment expense 2,022   2,219   1,938   1,918   1,944 
   Professional services 1,526   1,083   1,571   1,886   1,726 
   Outsourced services 2,700   2,100   2,492   2,460   2,700 
   Advertising expense 394   629   290   304   361 
   FDIC and other insurance 1,153   1,135   1,052   1,136   1,188 
   Other real estate expense, net 50   161   8   522   28 
   Other 2,376   2,549   1,694   1,603   1,934 
      Total noninterest expenses 26,982   26,710   26,242   26,223   26,329 
          
Income before taxes 21,617   21,055   21,316   19,725   18,718 
Income taxes 5,332   5,490   5,058   4,686   4,443 
          
Net income$16,285  $15,565  $16,258  $15,039  $14,275 
          
Net income per common share:         
  - Basic$0.91  $0.85  $0.87  $0.79  $0.75 
          
  - Diluted 0.91   0.85   0.86   0.79   0.75 
          
Weighted average basic shares (in thousands) 17,813   18,275   18,755   18,965   19,020 
Weighted average diluted shares (in thousands) 17,876   18,327   18,805   18,994   19,044 
          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025
ASSETS:         
          
Cash and due from banks$43,165  $50,569  $42,026  $45,218  $48,782 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 724,943   679,858   653,530   668,373   707,355 
        Total cash and cash equivalents 768,108   730,427   695,556   713,591   756,137 
          
Securities available for sale:         
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises 14,887   31,772   51,557   71,241   65,942 
   States and political subdivisions 9   9   18   18   18 
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
      obligations - residential 205,209   206,290   215,466   221,721   219,333 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed         
      participation securities 10,796   11,710   12,330   12,945   13,683 
   Corporate bonds 69,137   59,932   39,800   29,943   24,779 
   Other securities 708   705   701   698   698 
        Total securities available for sale 300,746   310,418   319,872   336,566   324,453 
          
Held to maturity securities:         
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
      obligations-residential 4,097   4,339   4,593   4,836   5,090 
        Total held to maturity securities 4,097   4,339   4,593   4,836   5,090 
          
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,601   6,601   6,601   6,601   6,507 
          
Loans:         
   Commercial 316,763   313,443   311,491   314,273   302,753 
   Residential mortgage loans 4,497,911   4,463,260   4,420,813   4,394,317   4,380,561 
   Home equity line of credit 464,887   464,201   447,235   435,433   419,806 
   Installment loans 10,617   11,556   12,231   12,678   13,017 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,290,178   5,252,460   5,191,770   5,156,701   5,116,137 
          
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 52,994   52,205   51,891   51,265   50,606 
   Net loans 5,237,184   5,200,255   5,139,879   5,105,436   5,065,531 
          
Bank premises and equipment, net 41,071   40,707   39,718   38,129   37,178 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,305   33,638   35,291   36,322   34,968 
Other assets 116,767   114,315   107,514   106,894   108,681 
          
        Total assets$6,507,879  $6,440,700  $6,349,024  $6,348,375  $6,338,545 
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
   Demand$811,637  $814,908  $795,508  $784,351  $793,306 
   Interest-bearing checking 1,078,520   1,077,141   1,025,582   1,045,043   1,067,948 
   Savings accounts 1,070,319   1,069,564   1,063,763   1,082,489   1,094,968 
   Money market deposit accounts 442,760   457,389   455,488   467,087   478,872 
   Time deposits 2,249,117   2,138,415   2,140,932   2,111,344   2,061,576 
      Total deposits 5,652,353   5,557,417   5,481,273   5,490,314   5,496,670 
          
Short-term borrowings 112,930   120,054   97,749   82,370   82,275 
Operating lease liabilities 35,920   36,391   38,180   39,350   38,324 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,756   40,249   39,809   43,536   33,468 
          
        Total liabilities 5,836,959   5,754,111   5,657,011   5,655,570   5,650,737 
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:         
Capital stock 20,119   20,119   20,103   20,097   20,097 
Surplus 260,808   260,333   259,980   259,490   259,182 
Undivided profits 489,540   479,996   471,314   462,158   453,931 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8,241   10,024   2,955   1,663   (132)
Treasury stock at cost (107,788)  (83,883)  (62,339)  (50,603)  (45,270)
          
        Total shareholders' equity 670,920   686,589   692,013   692,805   687,808 
          
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,507,879  $6,440,700  $6,349,024  $6,348,375  $6,338,545 
          
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 17,507   18,029   18,554   18,851   19,020 



NONPERFORMING ASSETS
      
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 3/31/202612/31/20259/30/20256/30/20253/31/2025
Nonperforming Assets     
      
New York and other states*     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$1,968 $1,990 $292 $684 $688 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 15,212  14,584  14,568  14,048  14,795 
Installment 43  29  30  34  139 
Total nonperforming loans 17,223  16,603  14,890  14,766  15,622 
Other real estate owned 1,364  1,394  1,234  1,136  2,107 
Total nonperforming assets$18,587 $17,997 $16,124 $15,902 $17,729 
      
Florida     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$- $- $- $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 4,222  4,047  3,574  3,132  3,135 
Installment 20  22  13  12  3 
Total nonperforming loans 4,242  4,069  3,587  3,144  3,138 
Other real estate owned -  -  -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets$4,242 $4,069 $3,587 $3,144 $3,138 
      
Total     
Loans in nonaccrual status:     
Commercial$1,968 $1,990 $292 $684 $688 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,434  18,631  18,142  17,180  17,930 
Installment 63  51  43  46  142 
Total nonperforming loans 21,465  20,672  18,477  17,910  18,760 
Other real estate owned 1,364  1,394  1,234  1,136  2,107 
Total nonperforming assets$22,829 $22,066 $19,711 $19,046 $20,867 
      
      
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs     
      
New York and other states*     
Commercial$19 $- $- $- $(3)
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (43) (33) (194) (121) 41 
Installment 11  (13) (2) 18  4 
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$(13)$(46)$(196)$(103)$42 
      
Florida     
Commercial$(40)$- $- $- $(315)
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family -  -  -  -  - 
Installment 14  32  20  94  15 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(26)$32 $20 $94 $(300)
      
Total     
Commercial$(21)$- $- $- $(318)
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (43) (33) (194) (121) 41 
Installment 25  19  18  112  19 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(39)$(14)$(176)$(9)$(258)
      
      
Asset Quality Ratios     
      
Total nonperforming loans (1)$21,465 $20,672 $18,477 $17,910 $18,760 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,829  22,066  19,711  19,046  20,867 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (39) (14) (176) (9) (258)
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 52,994  52,205  51,891  51,265  50,606 
      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.41% 0.39% 0.36% 0.35% 0.37%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35% 0.34% 0.31% 0.30% 0.33%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.00% 0.99% 1.00% 0.99% 0.99%
Coverage ratio (1) 246.9% 252.5% 280.8% 286.2% 269.8%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00% 0.00% -0.01% 0.00% -0.02%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended



INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
 
(dollars in thousands)           
(Unaudited)Three months ended  Three months ended 
 March 31, 2026  March 31, 2025 
 Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
 Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets           
            
Securities available for sale:           
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$27,264  $1492.19% $74,680  $5963.19%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage           
obligations - residential 220,628   1,4692.64   239,509   1,4832.46 
State and political subdivisions 9   06.77   18   06.77 
Corporate bonds 63,528   6944.37   40,019   2602.60 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed           
participation securities 11,740   632.14   15,003   812.15 
Other 707   84.53   699   74.01 
            
Total securities available for sale 323,876   2,3832.94   369,928   2,4272.62 
            
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 669,961   6,1053.70   613,646   6,7324.45 
            
Held to maturity securities:           
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage           
obligations - residential 4,215   474.47   5,233   574.34 
            
Total held to maturity securities 4,215   474.47   5,233   574.34 
            
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,601   1267.64   6,507   1519.28 
            
Commercial loans 315,065   4,4055.59   297,926   4,1655.59 
Residential mortgage loans 4,478,837   45,7674.09   4,385,646   42,6143.89 
Home equity lines of credit 464,778   7,1736.26   413,981   6,4356.30 
Installment loans 10,741   2208.31   12,967   2367.37 
            
Loans, net of unearned income 5,269,421   57,5654.38   5,110,520   53,4504.19 
            
Total interest earning assets 6,274,074  $66,2264.23   6,105,834  $62,8174.13 
            
Allowance for credit losses on loans (52,583)      (50,475)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 222,763       201,154     
            
            
Total assets$6,444,254      $6,256,513     
            
            
Liabilities and shareholders' equity           
            
Deposits:           
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,060,232  $5330.20% $1,038,218  $5580.22%
Money market accounts 450,548   1,5521.40   469,070   1,9891.72 
Savings 1,066,835   6750.26   1,089,358   7340.27 
Time deposits 2,191,810   18,3573.40   2,054,494   18,9843.75 
            
Total interest bearing deposits 4,769,425   21,1171.80   4,651,140   22,2651.94 
Short-term borrowings 116,476   4011.40   83,207   1800.88 
            
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,885,901  $21,5181.79   4,734,347  $22,4451.92 
            
Demand deposits 801,238       761,800     
Other liabilities 73,700       78,748     
Shareholders' equity 683,415       681,618     
            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,444,254      $6,256,513     
            
Net interest income  $44,708     $40,372  
            
Net interest spread   2.44%    2.21%
            
            
Net interest margin (net interest income to           
total interest earning assets)   2.84%    2.64%


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense as determined under GAAP by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income as determined under GAAP. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities (if applicable). We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and adjusted efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION      
       
(dollars in thousands)      
(Unaudited)      
  3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets      
       
Equity (GAAP) $670,920  $686,589  $687,808 
Less: Intangible assets  553   553   553 
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $670,367  $686,036  $687,255 
       
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,507,879  $6,440,700  $6,338,545 
Less: Intangible assets  553   553   553 
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,507,326  $6,440,147  $6,337,992 
       
Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP)  10.31%  10.66%  10.85%
Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)  10.30%  10.65%  10.84%
       
  Three months ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025
       
Net interest income (GAAP)A$44,708  $43,735  $40,373 
Non-interest income (GAAP)B 4,841   4,430   4,974 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)C$49,549  $48,165  $45,347 
       
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)D$26,982  $26,710  $26,329 
Less: Other real estate expense, netE 50   161   28 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)F$26,932  $26,549  $26,301 
       
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)D/(A+B) 54.46%  55.46%  58.06%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)F/C 54.35%  55.12%  58.00%


Subsidiary: Trustco Bank   Nasdaq -- TRST
  
Contact: Robert Leonard
 Executive Vice President
 (518) 381-3693
  
 Lauren A. McCormick
 Vice President, Treasurer, and
 Assistant Corporate Secretary
 (518) 381-3673



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