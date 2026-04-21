Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“Medical Properties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. (MPT), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On March 10, 2026, Medical Properties issued a statement regarding its third-largest tenant, Healthcare Systems of America (“HAS”) stating that the Company had “sent certain ordinary course legal notices to HSA intended to protect [its] legal interests.”

HSA accounts for around 8% of the Company’s total assets. HSA is also currently engaged in competing lawsuits between two rivaling managers accusing each other of financial mismanagement and other misdeeds. This statement came shortly after Medical Properties declared a default on several of the eight properties it rents to HSA.

On this news, Medical Properties’ stock price fell $0.42, or 8.02%, to close at $4.84 per share on March 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Medical Properties securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com