Autolus Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies and candidates, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 68,500 American Depositary Shares and 57,765 restricted stock units (RSUs), each representing an equal number of ordinary shares, to 15 employees pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan. The stock options and RSUs were granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming an employee of Autolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option awards and RSUs have a grant date of April 14, 2026. The stock option awards have an exercise price of $1.47 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Autolus’ common stock on April 13, 2026. Each stock option award has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the hire date of the employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter. Each RSU vests in four equal annual installments. The options and RSUs are subject to the employee's continued service with Autolus through the applicable vesting dates.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Amanda Cray

Executive Director, Investor Relations & External Communications

+1 617-967-0207

a.cray@autolus.com