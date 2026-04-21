INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Concorde International Group, Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – CIGL

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Concorde International Group, Ltd. (“Concorde” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CIGL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Concorde and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 18, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Concorde securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

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A complaint has been filed, alleging that Concorde and other defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Concorde was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) Concorde’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The complaint alleges that in the weeks leading up to July 10, 2025, Concorde’s share price surged from the initial public offering price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $31.06, despite no fundamental news from the Company justifying such a spike. Investigations and public reports have since revealed that Concorde utilized social media to orchestrate an illicit “pump-and-dump” promotion scheme to defraud investors. These reports detail how impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touted Concorde in online forums, chat groups, and through social media posts with sensational but baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

On July 10, 2025, Concorde’s share price abruptly crashed approximately 80%, to $5.66. Since then, the Company’s share price has continued to decline.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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