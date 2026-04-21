Douglas Dynamics Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MILWAUKEE, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 after market close on Monday, May 4, 2026.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, hosted by Mark Van Genderen, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sarah Lauber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Company’s website at: www.douglasdynamics.com. Alternatively, please dial (833) 634-5024 domestically, or (412) 902-4205 internationally to join the call.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands, and truck-mounted service cranes and dump hoists under the VENCO® and VENTURO® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

CONTACT

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Nathan Elwell

Vice President of Investor Relations

847-530-0249

investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com