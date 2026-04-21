INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sezzle Inc. - SEZL

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sezzle Inc. (“Sezzle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEZL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sezzle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 9, 2026, Sezzle disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had “received a letter from Karen Webster”, who served on the Company’s Audit and Risk Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, stating that “she resigned from her position as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the ‘Board’), effective immediately.” According to Sezzle, “Ms. Webster stated in her letter that her resignation resulted from a growing difference in perspective with management concerning the Company’s direction, key decisions, and governance.”

On this news, Sezzle’s stock price fell $9.41 per share, or 13.61%, to close at $59.71 per share on April 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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