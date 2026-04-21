INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BayCom Corp - BCML

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BayCom Corp (“BayCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCML). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BayCom and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 9, 2026, BayCom issued a press release announcing that its Chief Executive, Operating, and Financial Officers were each stepping down from those roles, effective April 10, 2026. BayCom cited the need for “a specific set of capabilities” for its “next phase of growth”, including “proven experience building a balance sheet, navigating capital markets, and executing larger, more transformational transactions.” As a result, investment bank Brean Capital cut its recommendation on the Company to neutral from buy, and lowered its price target to $32.00 from $34.00, citing a shift in strategy as “[t]he stock had traded on the premise the company was positioned to sell, while the new management team is focused on organic growth.”

On this news, BayCom’s stock price fell $3.63 per share, or 11.11%, to close at $29.04 per share on April 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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