Zscaler Wins 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Security in the Application Category

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced today that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Security in the Application category. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform and Google’s AI-powered infrastructure provide autonomous, data-centric protection for users and applications. Zscaler provides security for Google workloads, DLP for Workspace users, and integration with Google SecOps and the Vertex AI platform.

Announced during the Google Cloud Next 2026 event, the Application Security Award recognizes Zscaler’s significant contributions to the Google Cloud ecosystem delivering Zero Trust security through innovative AI-driven threat prevention. Zscaler’s recognition in this category is a testament to its growth and strong partnerships with Google Cloud Platform. Customers of all sizes can securely adopt the cloud and address critical use cases including Zero Trust access to SAP, DLP for Workspace, private app access, and security for both managed and unmanaged Chromebook devices.

Zscaler’s latest innovations with Vertex AI give enterprises a comprehensive inventory and dependency map of their AI footprint spanning GenAI services, AI-enabled SaaS applications, AI development environments, MCP servers, agents, models, and underlying AI infrastructure. By correlating asset discovery with access relationships, data lineage, runtime behavior, and security posture, the solution helps organizations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining strong security, governance, and control.

Zscaler continues to see strong customer demand in AI Security, Zero Trust Everywhere, and Data Security on Google Cloud Platform.

“Zscaler’s partnership with Google Cloud is redefining how businesses harness the power of AI with Zero Trust security at the core,” said Raveesh Chugh, VP, BD - Global Cloud Alliance, Zscaler. “By extending Zero Trust deeper into the cloud, we are helping organizations accelerate their digital journeys - delivering simpler operations, stronger protection, and a modernized experience that secures every connection without the constraints of legacy network security.”

“The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We are proud to name Zscaler a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year.”

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world’s largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across 160+ data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of our partnership with Google Cloud, including the solutions and protections offered to our customers through our Zero Trust and AI Security capabilities. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully integrate new features of our product offerings into our AI Security portfolio and the business impact additional offerings may have for our customers.

Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2026, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact

Nick Gonzalez, Director of Global Public Relations, press@zscaler.com