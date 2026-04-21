365 Furnishing Launches COB LED Motorised Curtain Track, Combining Smart Home Automation and Ambient Lighting in a Single Fixture

Singapore, SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINGAPORE, [21 April 2026] — 365 Furnishing (https://365furnishing.com.sg), a Singapore-based specialist in custom curtains, blinds, and window treatments, today announced the launch of its COB LED Motorised Curtain Track — a dual-function curtain system that integrates app- and remote-controlled automation with built-in Chip-on-Board (COB) LED ambient lighting in a single ceiling-mounted track. The product is available now at https://365furnishing.com.sg/products/motorised-curtain-track-with-led-light.

The product is designed for space-conscious Singapore homes, particularly BTO units and condominiums where ceiling real estate is limited and homeowners increasingly demand smart, aesthetic solutions that serve more than one function.

"Singapore homeowners are done with bolting three separate systems onto one ceiling — curtain rods, cove lighting, and smart controllers," said Aaron Lee, of 365 Furnishing. "We built the COB LED Motorised Curtain Track because our customers kept asking for the same thing: fewer wires, cleaner ceilings, and one app to control it all. This is our answer."

Key Features

One-touch and voice-enabled operation. Curtains open and close via remote, mobile app, or compatible smart-home voice assistants, enabling hands-free control for everyday convenience and improved accessibility for elderly residents or those with mobility challenges.

Curtains open and close via remote, mobile app, or compatible smart-home voice assistants, enabling hands-free control for everyday convenience and improved accessibility for elderly residents or those with mobility challenges. Integrated COB LED ambient lighting. Continuous, dot-free LED strips are embedded directly into the track housing, delivering even, premium-feel lighting without the glare of individual bulbs — eliminating the need for separate cove or accent lighting installations.

Continuous, dot-free LED strips are embedded directly into the track housing, delivering even, premium-feel lighting without the glare of individual bulbs — eliminating the need for separate cove or accent lighting installations. Energy-efficient by design. COB LED technology draws less power than conventional LED strips while producing a softer, more uniform light, supporting households looking to reduce electricity consumption.

COB LED technology draws less power than conventional LED strips while producing a softer, more uniform light, supporting households looking to reduce electricity consumption. Custom-fit for Singapore homes. Tracks are measured and installed on-site by 365 Furnishing's in-house team, with compatibility for Double Pleat, Triple Pleat, and Singapore Pleat curtain styles across BTO, condominium, and landed property layouts.

Tracks are measured and installed on-site by 365 Furnishing's in-house team, with compatibility for Double Pleat, Triple Pleat, and Singapore Pleat curtain styles across BTO, condominium, and landed property layouts. 3-year warranty. Backed by a full 3-year warranty covering parts and labour in the first year and parts for the subsequent two years — among the longest coverage in the local motorised curtain segment.

Availability and Pricing

The 365 Furnishing COB LED Motorised Curtain Track is available immediately through the company's showroom at Apex @ Henderson and online at https://365furnishing.com.sg/products/motorised-curtain-track-with-led-light, starting from S$299. Standard delivery and installation are completed within 14 days of order confirmation. Complimentary on-site measurement and consultation are available for customers in Singapore.

Why It Matters

Singapore's smart-home market continues to expand as more BTO keys are handed over and homeowners seek integrated living solutions that combine design, convenience, and energy efficiency. The COB LED Motorised Curtain Track addresses three consumer trends in one product: home automation, ambient mood lighting popularised across design-focused social media, and space optimisation in compact urban dwellings.





About 365 Furnishing

365 Furnishing Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based specialist retailer and supplier of custom-made curtains, blinds, wallpaper, and smart window solutions. Serving BTO, condominium, and landed property owners across Singapore, the company offers an extensive range including day curtains, blackout curtains, motorised curtains, venetian blinds, roller blinds, honeycomb blinds, roman blinds, Korea combi blinds, outdoor ZipScreen blinds, and motorised blinds. With over 13,000 followers on social media and a showroom at Apex @ Henderson, 365 Furnishing has established itself as a trusted name for quality, custom-fit window treatments in Singapore.

For more information, visit https://365furnishing.com.sg

Press Inquiries

sales@365furnishing.com