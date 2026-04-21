HCI Group Sets 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting and Record Date

TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time in the 1st Floor Auditorium of HCI’s headquarters at 3802 Coconut Palm Drive, Tampa, Florida.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, April 13, 2026, will be entitled to vote and attend the meeting. Items of business will include the following proposals:

To elect one Class B Director and three Class C Directors

To ratify the appointment of external auditors

To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers





Shareholders will also consider such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple P&C underwriters and exchanges, a captive reinsurer, a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company and leading insurance technology company, Exzeo Group, Inc. HCI was founded in 2006 and operates in 13 states.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com. Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Nat Otis

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 355-5341

notis@hcigroup.com

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

HCI@gateway-grp.com