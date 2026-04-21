Rgenta Therapeutics Announces RGT-61159 Clinical Poster Presentation at the Upcoming 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

WOBURN, Mass., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rgenta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of oral small molecules targeting RNA and RNA regulation for oncology and neurological disorders, announced today that an abstract highlighting clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1a/b study of RGT-61159, an oral MYB splicing modulator, in patients with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) or colorectal cancer (CRC) has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 29 – June 2, 2026 in Chicago, IL.

Poster presentation details:



Title: A Phase 1a/b Study of RGT-61159, An Oral MYB Splicing Modulator, in

Patients with Advanced Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma and Colorectal Cancer.

Abstract #: 3089 Session Title: Poster Session - Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted

Agents and Tumor Biology

Poster Board: 226 Date and Time: May 30, 2026, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT



About RGT-61159

RGT-61159 is an orally available small molecule designed to specifically modulate splicing of the transcription factor MYB resulting in the inhibition of the oncogenic MYB protein and potential cell death of the cancer cells that overexpress the MYB protein. MYB acts as a master regulator of cell proliferation, self-renewal, and differentiation processes and its aberrant expression has been demonstrated in multiple forms of human cancer including adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), colorectal cancer (CRC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and breast cancer. Rgenta is evaluating RGT-61159 in an ongoing multi-center, open-label Phase 1a/b clinical trial in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory ACC or CRC. The Phase 1a/b study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, target engagement, and clinical efficacy of RGT-61159 in patients with ACC or CRC. Additional information about the Phase 1a/b clinical trial can be accessed at ClinicalTrials.gov ( NCT06462183 ).

About Rgenta Therapeutics

Rgenta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of oral RNA-targeting small molecule medicines with an initial focus on oncology and neurological disorders. Our proprietary platform mines the massive genomics data to identify targetable RNA processing events and design small-molecule glues to modulate the interactions among the spliceosome, regulatory proteins, and RNAs. Our lead programs and unique approach are unlocking the therapeutic potential of historically undruggable targets in human diseases. Learn more at: http://www.rgentatx.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

Swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

Areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com