VersusMedia Increases Creator Earnings and Expands Payout Options for Independent Filmmakers and Musicians

Los Angeles, CA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VersusMedia, a streaming platform and creative community supporting independent filmmakers and musicians since 2001, today announced new updates aimed at improving how creators earn and receive payments.



The platform has increased its Pay Per View rates, allowing creators to earn more revenue from each stream of their content. The update applies across films, music videos, and series distributed through VersusMedia’s web, mobile, and connected TV apps.



In addition, VersusMedia now offers PayPal as a payout option, expanding access for creators who prefer traditional payment methods alongside the platform’s existing Bitcoin Lightning payout system.



“These updates are about making creator earnings simpler and more accessible,” said Ryan Vinson, Founder of VersusMedia. “We’ve increased the value of every stream while also giving creators more flexibility in how they get paid.”



The addition of PayPal allows creators to submit payment requests and receive funds directly to the PayPal email associated with their account. The move is designed to lower barriers for global creators while maintaining faster, low-cost payout options through Bitcoin Lightning for those who prefer it.



Founded in 2001, VersusMedia has long focused on helping independent filmmakers and musicians connect and collaborate. Today, the platform continues that mission by combining distribution with monetization opportunities for creators across multiple devices.



Creators can learn more or begin uploading content at https://versusmedia.com.







VersusMedia

About VersusMedia

VersusMedia is a streaming platform and creative community dedicated to independent filmmakers, musicians, and artists. Founded in 2001, the platform provides global distribution across web, mobile, and connected TV apps, while enabling creators to share their work and generate revenue through audience engagement.





VersusMedia Increases Creator Earnings

Press Inquiries

Ryan Vinson

VersusMedia

info [at] versusmedia.com

https://versusmedia.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=cYqVIOeZV7Y