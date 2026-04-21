FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $7.8 Million or $1.02 Per Diluted Share and Declares 53rd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend 

 | Source: FS Bancorp, Inc. FS Bancorp, Inc.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2026 first quarter net income of $7.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $8.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. Pre-tax income of $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 increased $440,000, or 4.6%, from $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, with the decrease in net income between those periods primarily reflecting a higher effective income tax rate.

“We are excited about the announced merger with Pacific West Bancorp that occurred in February and our projected growth into the Portland, Oregon market area later in 2026,” stated Matthew Mullet, CEO and President of 1st Security Bank.

“Book value per share reached a split adjusted record of $42.42 in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting sustained earnings growth and disciplined capital management,” stated Joe Adams, CEO of FS Bancorp, Inc. “We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our 53rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, demonstrating our commitment to returning capital to long-term shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on May 21, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2026,” concluded Adams.
  
2026 First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income totaled $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $8.4 million for the previous quarter, and $8.0 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The linked quarter-over-quarter decrease is primarily due to a $1.0 million bank owned life insurance mortality benefit received in the prior quarter with no such benefit for the first quarter of 2026. Pre-tax income grew to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, up $440,000, or 4.6%, from $9.5 million in the comparable quarter one year ago, driven by growth in net interest income and Home Lending segment results;
  • Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were unchanged at $2.31 billion at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and increased $65.2 million, or 2.9%, from $2.24 billion at March 31, 2025. The cost of deposits decreased to 2.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from 2.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 primarily due to repricing on maturing certificates of deposits and other deposit repricing activities;
  • Loans receivable, net was $2.62 billion at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and increased $123.0 million, or 4.9%, from $2.50 billion at March 31, 2025. Net growth of $17.4 million in the commercial real estate portfolio was partially offset by heightened payoff activity in the consumer loan portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2026;
  • Consumer loans were $583.5 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 2.3%, from $597.0 million in the previous quarter, and a decrease of $25.4 million, or 4.2%, from $608.9 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, consumer loan originations included 83.3% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;
  • Home Lending production increased significantly compared to the comparable quarter one year ago, totaling $207.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $145.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a 42.7% increase, driven by improved rate activity; 
  • Segment reporting in the first quarter of 2026 reflected net income of $6.7 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $1.1 million for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.8 million and $643,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $7.8 million and $241,000 in the first quarter of 2025, respectively;
  • Repurchased $620,000, or 15,025 shares of the Company's common stock in the first quarter of 2026 at an average price of $41.24 per share, with $3.6 million remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan as of March 31, 2026;
  • Book value per share increased $0.87 to $42.42 at March 31, 2026, compared to $41.55 at December 31, 2025, and increased $3.30 from $39.12 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.96 to $40.61 at March 31, 2026, compared to $39.65 at December 31, 2025, and increased $3.65 from $36.96 at March 31, 2025. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”; and
  • Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 13.8% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2026, compared to 14.0% for total risk-based capital and 11.0% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2025.

Segment Reporting

The Company operates through two reportable segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment also manages the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (dollars in thousands):

  At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1) $29,552  $2,993  $32,545 
(Provision) recovery for credit losses  (2,545)  16   (2,529)
Noninterest income (2)  2,464   2,937   5,401 
Noninterest expense (3)  (20,862)  (4,658)  (25,520)
Income before provision for income taxes  8,609   1,288   9,897 
Provision for income taxes  (1,863)  (204)  (2,067)
Net income $6,746  $1,084  $7,830 
Total average assets for period ended $2,543,059  $658,300  $3,201,359 
Full-time employees ("FTEs")  469   116   585 
             


  At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer Banking		 Home Lending Total
Net interest income (1) $28,407  $2,575  $30,982 
Provision for credit losses  (1,321)  (271)  (1,592)
Noninterest income (2)  2,246   2,880   5,126 
Noninterest expense (3)  (20,176)  (4,879)  (25,055)
Income before provision for income taxes  9,156   305   9,461 
Provision for income taxes  (1,376)  (64)  (1,440)
Net income $7,780  $241  $8,021 
Total average assets for period ended $2,414,100  $618,412  $3,032,512 
FTEs  454   113   567 

________________________

(1)Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.
(2)Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a net decrease in fair value of $101,000, compared to a net increase in fair value of $263,000, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026 and 2025, there were $13.0 million and $14.5 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.
(3)Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs.  For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively.    
  

Asset Summary

The following table presents the components and changes in total assets as of the dates indicated.

ASSETS          Linked Quarter  Prior Year 
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Change  Quarter Change 
  2026 2025 2025 $  %  $  % 
Cash and due from banks $12,424 $13,504 $18,657 $(1,080) (8)% $(6,233) (33)%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  26,278  14,715  44,084  11,563  79   (17,806) (40)
Total cash and cash equivalents  38,702  28,219  62,741  10,483  37   (24,039) (38)
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions      1,234    NM   (1,234) (100)
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  271,007  288,667  291,133  (17,660) (6)  (20,126) (7)
Securities held-to-maturity, net  33,267  33,224  10,434  43     22,833  219 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  56,275  43,705  31,038  12,570  29   25,237  81 
Loans receivable, net  2,624,091  2,623,172  2,501,117  919     122,974  5 
Accrued interest receivable  15,333  14,614  14,406  719  5   927  6 
Premises and equipment, net  43,612  44,065  29,451  (453) (1)  14,161  48 
Long-lived assets held for sale  3,258  3,258         3,258   
Operating lease right-of-use  5,472  5,789  4,979  (317) (5)  493  10 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  8,701  7,971  5,256  730  9   3,445  66 
Deferred tax asset, net  7,175  6,993  7,009  182  3   166  2 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net  36,508  36,249  38,778  259  1   (2,270) (6)
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value  8,676  8,608  8,926  68  1   (250) (3)
Goodwill  3,592  3,592  3,592          
Core deposit intangible, net  9,774  10,518  12,879  (744) (7)  (3,105) (24)
Other assets  38,072  38,203  43,105  (131)    (5,033) (12)
TOTAL ASSETS $3,203,515 $3,196,847 $3,066,078 $6,668  % $137,437  4%
                        


                           Prior 
LOAN PORTFOLIO                      Linked  Year 
(Dollars in thousands)                      Quarter  Quarter 
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025  March 31, 2025  $  $ 
(“CRE”) LOANS Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Change  Change 
CRE owner occupied $182,260  6.9% $176,078  6.6% $164,911  6.5% $6,182  $17,349 
CRE non-owner occupied  182,568  6.9   177,113  6.7   174,188  6.9   5,455   8,380 
Commercial and speculative construction and development  358,657  13.5   354,130  13.3   288,978  11.4   4,527   69,679 
Multi-family  263,353  9.9   262,150  9.9   244,940  9.7   1,203   18,413 
Total CRE loans  986,838  37.2   969,471  36.5   873,017  34.5   17,367   113,821 
                              
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS                             
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  630,996  23.8   628,761  23.7   637,299  25.2   2,235   (6,303)
Home equity  88,468  3.3   88,271  3.3   73,846  2.9   197   14,622 
Residential custom construction  44,134  1.7   42,329  1.6   48,810  1.9   1,805   (4,676)
Total residential real estate loans  763,598  28.8   759,361  28.6   759,955  30.0   4,237   3,643 
                              
CONSUMER LOANS                             
Indirect home improvement  513,437  19.3   525,842  19.8   532,038  21.0   (12,405)  (18,601)
Marine  67,126  2.5   68,115  2.6   73,737  2.9   (989)  (6,611)
Other consumer  2,921  0.1   3,029  0.1   3,118  0.1   (108)  (197)
Total consumer loans  583,484  21.9   596,986  22.5   608,893  24.0   (13,502)  (25,409)
                              
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                             
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)  304,470  11.5   301,111  11.3   274,956  10.9   3,359   29,514 
Warehouse lending  18,144  0.6   28,180  1.1   15,949  0.6   (10,036)  2,195 
Total commercial business loans  322,614  12.1   329,291  12.4   290,905  11.5   (6,677)  31,709 
Total loans receivable, gross  2,656,534  100.0%  2,655,109  100.0%  2,532,770  100.0%  1,425   123,764 
                              
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans  (32,443)     (31,937)     (31,653)     (506)  (790)
Total loans receivable, net $2,624,091     $2,623,172     $2,501,117     $919  $122,974 
                              

The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)           
CRE by Type: Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
CRE non-owner occupied:           
Office $43,532   $44,429   $39,406 
Retail  42,186    36,387    35,520 
Hospitality/restaurant  24,673    24,848    27,377 
Self-storage  18,844    18,924    19,092 
Mixed use  18,674    18,903    18,868 
Industrial  14,064    14,263    15,033 
Other  9,249    7,729    6,579 
Senior housing/assisted living  7,263    7,329    7,506 
Education/worship  2,387    2,414    2,493 
Land  1,696    1,887    2,314 
Total CRE non-owner occupied  182,568    177,113    174,188 
CRE owner occupied:           
Industrial  74,904    75,347    66,618 
Office  35,100    30,311    40,447 
Retail  27,443    24,248    20,535 
Other  10,674    10,492    8,529 
Hospitality/restaurant  8,125    7,583    7,306 
Mixed use  7,685    7,831    5,579 
Automobile related  6,792    7,111    7,266 
Car wash  4,394    4,412     
Agriculture  3,759    4,136    3,990 
Education/worship  3,384    4,607    4,641 
Total CRE owner occupied  182,260    176,078    164,911 
Total $364,828  $ 353,191  $ 339,099 
               

The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate: 

                             Current
(Dollars in                            Weighted
thousands) For the Quarter Ended   Average
CRE by type: Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Dec 31, 2026 Mar 31, 2027 Jun 30, 2027 Sep 30, 2027 Dec 31, 2027 Mar 31, 2028 Total Rate
Agriculture $627 $259 $ $ $ $ $ $ $886 6.21%
Apartment  13,865  9,149  16,078  27,722  18,059  4,118  12,379  15,898  117,268 5.93%
Hotel / hospitality    108              108 8.75%
Industrial  572  1,409    13,577  3,278  5,680  5,231  2,808  32,555 5.73%
Mixed use  768    370  1,292      3,228  450  6,108 6.73%
Office  4,533  542  7,525  2,790    7,402  3,718    26,510 5.26%
Other    2,387  2,317    1,766  324      6,794 4.94%
Retail  3,366    3,324  2,934  2,337  7,412      19,373 4.68%
Senior housing and assisted living    2,094      1,345      3,041  6,480 6.88%
Total $23,731 $15,948 $29,614 $48,315 $26,785 $24,936 $24,556 $22,197 $216,082  
                              

The composition of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025  March 31, 2025 
Construction Types: Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent 
Commercial construction – retail $8,450 2.1% $8,452 2.1% $8,157 2.4%
Commercial construction – office  9,442 2.3   9,236 2.3   6,487 1.9 
Commercial construction – self storage  24,217 6.0   22,437 5.7   16,012 4.7 
Commercial construction – hotel  11,968 3.0   9,404 2.4   402 0.1 
Multi-family  44,343 11.0   37,403 9.4   31,275 9.3 
Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential  33,425 8.3   32,451 8.2   41,143 12.2 
Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development  10,708 2.7   9,878 2.5   7,667 2.3 
Speculative residential construction – vertical  216,204 53.7   225,198 56.8   186,042 55.1 
Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development  44,034 10.9   42,000 10.6   40,603 12.0 
Total $402,791 100.0% $396,459 100.0% $337,788 100.0%
                   

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in                          Prior Year 
thousands) For the Three Months Ended  Linked Quarter  Quarter 
  Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  $  %  $ % 
  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Change  Change  Change Change 
Purchase $139,626 67.3% $158,992 72.6% $120,719 83.0% $(19,366) (12.2) $18,907 15.7%
Refinance  67,864 32.7   60,153 27.4   24,677 17.0   7,711  12.8   43,187 175.0%
Total $207,490 100.0% $219,145 100.0% $145,396 100.0% $(11,655) (5.3) $62,094 42.7%
                                

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company sold $154.7 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $180.1 million during the previous quarter and $91.9 million during the same quarter one year ago. The increase in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to favorable rate activity. Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 3.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.08% in the previous quarter and decreased from 3.26% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)                   Linked  Prior Year 
DEPOSITS March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025  March 31, 2025  Quarter  Quarter 
Transactional deposits: Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  $ Change  $ Change 
Noninterest-bearing checking $634,787 24.1% $647,197 24.2% $659,417 25.2% $(12,410) $(24,630)
Interest-bearing checking  185,793 7.0   195,275 7.3   171,369 6.6   (9,482)  14,424 
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (1)  18,904 0.7   10,926 0.4   17,289 0.7   7,978   1,615 
Subtotal  839,484 31.8   853,398 31.9   848,075 32.4   (13,914)  (8,591)
Savings and money market:                          
Savings  169,192 6.4   164,056 6.1   160,332 6.1   5,136   8,860 
Money market  377,685 14.3   365,322 13.7   343,098 13.1   12,363   34,587 
Subtotal  546,877 20.7   529,378 19.8   503,430 19.3   17,499   43,447 
Certificates of deposit:                          
CDs  923,801 35.0   928,326 34.7   893,424 34.2   (4,525)  30,377 
Brokered Deposits                          
Non-maturity brokered deposits  250    244    251    6   (1)
Maturity brokered deposits  327,164 12.4   362,296 13.6   369,971 14.1   (35,132)  (42,807)
Subtotal  327,414 12.4   362,540 13.6   370,222 14.1   (35,126)  (42,808)
Total deposits $2,637,576 100.0% $2,673,642 100.0% $2,615,151 100.0% $(36,066) $22,425 
Borrowings (2) $167,305    $129,305    $68,805    $38,000  $98,500 
Stockholders’ equity $313,852    $307,694    $298,840    $6,158  $15,012 
Book value per common share $42.42    $41.55    $39.12    $0.87  $3.30 


________________________

(1)Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.
(2)Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.
  

At March 31, 2026, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $704.2 million, compared to approximately $718.1 million at December 31, 2025, and $679.4 million at March 31, 2025.  The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

In the table above, the linked quarter increase in stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025, was primarily due to net income of $7.8 million. Declines in the fair value of available-for-sale securities recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) were largely offset by improvements in the fair value of interest rate swap cash flow hedges, resulting in a net improvement of $83,000, net of tax. Gains and losses in fair value reflect changes in market interest rates during the periods. The increase in stockholders’ equity was partially offset by share repurchases of $620,000 and cash dividends paid of $2.2 million.

The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirement established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements. At March 31, 2026, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:

  At March 31, 2026
  Bank Company
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.81% 13.77%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 11.16% 9.87%
CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.59% 11.15%
       

Credit Quality

The following table summarizes the changes in the ACL on loans, nonperforming loans, and classified loans at the dates indicated.

           Linked  Prior Year 
ACL ON LOANS Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Mar 31,  Quarter  Quarter 
(Dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025  $ Change  $ Change 
Beginning ACL balance $31,937  $30,056  $31,870  $1,881  $67 
Provision  2,649   3,882   1,505   (1,233)  1,144 
Charge-offs                    
Indirect  (2,449)  (2,258)  (1,580)  (191)  (869)
Marine  (75)  (99)  (19)  24   (56)
Other  (95)  (53)  (37)  (42)  (58)
Commercial business  (230)     (433)  (230)  203 
Subtotal  (2,849)  (2,410)  (2,069)  (439)  (780)
Recoveries                    
CRE     2      (2)   
Indirect  585   403   340   182   245 
Marine  36   1   3   35   33 
Other  7   3   4   4   3 
Commercial business  78         78   78 
Subtotal  706   409   347   297   359 
Ending ACL balance $32,443  $31,937  $31,653  $506  $790 
                     


NONPERFORMING LOANS       Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS 2026 2025 2025 $ Change $ Change
CRE $1,081 $2,049 $1,196 $(968) $(115)
Commercial and speculative construction and development  9,442  9,236  6,487  206   2,955 
Total CRE loans  10,523  11,285  7,683  (762)  2,840 
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  1,983  1,778  1,134  205   849 
Home equity  475  390  252  85   223 
Total residential real estate loans  2,458  2,168  1,386  290   1,072 
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement  4,622  4,256  2,821  366   1,801 
Marine  466  454  648  12   (182)
Other consumer  34  2  1  32   33 
Total consumer loans  5,122  4,712  3,470  410   1,652 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I  165  580  1,932  (415)  (1,767)
Total nonperforming loans $18,268 $18,745 $14,471 $(477) $3,797 
                  

The increase in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025 was partly driven by one commercial construction relationship, which remains in active development. Disbursements on this relationship, net of partial charge-offs of $2.3 million, contributed to a $3.0 million net increase in the nonperforming loan balance compared to March 31, 2025. Additional disbursements were made to support project completion and improve the probability of recovering collateral value. Increases in indirect home improvement and residential real estate nonperforming loans also contributed to the rise in nonperforming loans between the periods.

CLASSIFIED LOANS       Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS 2026 2025 2025 $ Change $ Change
CRE $4,122 $5,496 $2,040 $(1,374) $2,082 
Commercial and speculative construction and development  9,442  9,236  6,487  206   2,955 
Total CRE loans  13,564  14,732  8,527  (1,168)  5,037 
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  3,814  3,616  3,728  198   86 
Home equity  475  390  252  85   223 
Total residential real estate loans  4,289  4,006  3,980  283   309 
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement  4,622  4,256  2,821  366   1,801 
Marine  466  454  648  12   (182)
Other consumer  34  2  1  32   33 
Total consumer loans  5,122  4,712  3,470  410   1,652 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I  3,168  3,872  7,524  (704)  (4,356)
Total classified loans $26,143 $27,322 $23,501 $(1,179) $2,642 
                  

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $1.6 million to $32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from $31.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $2.5 million, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $982,000. The $2.5 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $2.7 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, resulting from net loan growth. The $982,000 increase in total interest expense was primarily the result of higher average deposit balances used to fund asset growth.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) (annualized) decreased one basis point to 4.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 4.32% for the same period in the prior year. The decrease primarily reflects the repricing of the Company’s subordinated notes to a floating rate on February 15, 2026, which resulted in an estimated two basis point decline in NIM for the quarter. Lower loan yields resulting from decreases in the prime rate further pressured net interest margin, which was partially offset by favorable deposit repricing.

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased one basis point to 2.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from 2.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This increase was primarily due to the repricing of the Company’s subordinated debt, as previously discussed, and was partially offset by favorable deposit repricing.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.6 million, compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects a $422,000 increase net charge-off activity, along with heightened past due and nonaccrual consumer loans.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, total net charge-offs increased $422,000 to $2.1 million, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $624,000 net charge-off increase in indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a $281,000 net charge-off decrease in commercial business loans, with the remainder attributable to slightly higher net charge-off increases in marine and consumer loans. The rise in indirect home improvement and consumer loan net charge-offs reflects continued credit stress in those portfolios amid a challenging economic environment.

Total noninterest income increased $275,000 to $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects a $684,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $246,000 decrease in other noninterest income, and a $171,000 decrease in service charges and fee income.

Total noninterest expense increased $465,000 to $25.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $25.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $465,000 increase reflected higher costs in several areas: loan costs increased $334,000, due to higher loan origination activity; salaries and benefits rose $321,000 from competitive wage adjustments; acquisition related costs of $295,000 were recorded in connection with the previously announced merger with Pacific West Bancorp; and occupancy expense increased $159,000 due to branch renovations.  These increases were partially offset by a $451,000 reduction in data processing expenses following renegotiated vendor contracts, and a $173,000 decrease in professional and board fees. 

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon. It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to the following: adverse economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rate levels and volatility, and the timing and pace of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect the Company's revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; inflationary pressures and related monetary and fiscal policy responses, and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, commodity prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on the Company's market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including the Company's ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking platforms, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities  in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance matters; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. 

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
              Linked  Prior Year 
  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Mar 31,  Quarter  Quarter 
ASSETS 2026  2025  2025  % Change  % Change 
Cash and due from banks $12,424  $13,504  $18,657   (8)  (33)
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  26,278   14,715   44,084   79   (40)
Total cash and cash equivalents  38,702   28,219   62,741   37   (38)
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions        1,234      NM 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  271,007   288,667   291,133   (6)  (7)
Securities held-to-maturity, net  33,267   33,224   10,434      219 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  56,275   43,705   31,038   29   81 
Loans receivable, net  2,624,091   2,623,172   2,501,117      5 
Accrued interest receivable  15,333   14,614   14,406   5   6 
Premises and equipment, net  43,612   44,065   29,451   (1)  48 
Long-lived assets held for sale  3,258   3,258         NM 
Operating lease right-of-use  5,472   5,789   4,979   (5)  10 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  8,701   7,971   5,256   9   66 
Deferred tax asset, net  7,175   6,993   7,009   3   2 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net  36,508   36,249   38,778   1   (6)
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value  8,676   8,608   8,926   1   (3)
Goodwill  3,592   3,592   3,592       
Core deposit intangible, net  9,774   10,518   12,879   (7)  (24)
Other assets  38,072   38,203   43,105      (12)
TOTAL ASSETS $3,203,515  $3,196,847  $3,066,078      4 
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing accounts $653,691  $658,123  $676,706   (1)  (3)
Interest-bearing accounts  1,983,885   2,015,519   1,938,445   (2)  2 
Total deposits  2,637,576   2,673,642   2,615,151   (1)  1 
Borrowings  167,305   129,305   68,805   29   143 
Subordinated notes:                    
Principal amount  50,000   50,000   50,000       
Unamortized debt issuance costs  (322)  (339)  (389)  (5)  (17)
Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs  49,678   49,661   49,611       
Operating lease liability  5,570   5,889   5,149   (5)  8 
Other liabilities  29,534   30,656   28,522   (4)  4 
Total liabilities  2,889,663   2,889,153   2,767,238      4 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                    
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding               
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,501,542 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026, 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, and 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025  75   75   77      (3)
Additional paid-in capital  43,668   43,251   52,806   1   (17)
Retained earnings  285,854   280,197   262,945   2   9 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (15,745)  (15,829)  (16,988)  (1)  (7)
Total stockholders’ equity  313,852   307,694   298,840   2   5 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $3,203,515  $3,196,847  $3,066,078      4 
                     


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
          
  Three Months Ended  Linked  Prior Year 
  Mar 31,  Dec 31,  Mar 31,  Quarter  Quarter 
INTEREST INCOME 2026  2025  2025  % Change  % Change 
Loans receivable, including fees $46,012  $46,876  $43,303   (2)  6 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  3,321   3,906   3,485   (15)  (5)
Total interest and dividend income  49,333   50,782   46,788   (3)  5 
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits  14,713   15,228   13,058   (3)  13 
Borrowings  1,384   1,446   2,263   (4)  (39)
Subordinated notes  691   486   485   42    
Total interest expense  16,788   17,160   15,806   (2)  6 
NET INTEREST INCOME  32,545   33,622   30,982   (3)  5 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  2,529   3,624   1,592   (30)  59 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  30,016   29,998   29,390      2 
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges and fee income  2,073   2,233   2,244   (7)  (8)
Gain on sale of loans  2,384   2,169   1,700   10   40 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI  259   261   250   (1)  4 
Other noninterest income  685   1,724   932   (60)  (27)
Total noninterest income  5,401   6,387   5,126   (15)  5 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and benefits  14,854   14,744   14,533   1   2 
Operations  3,380   3,680   3,445   (8)  (2)
Occupancy  1,876   1,889   1,717   (1)  9 
Data processing  1,594   1,847   2,045   (14)  (22)
Loan costs  882   905   548   (3)  61 
Professional and board fees  1,014   1,213   1,186   (16)  (15)
FDIC insurance  627   626   538      17 
Marketing and advertising  309   372   221   (17)  40 
Acquisition costs  295         NM    
Amortization of core deposit intangible  744   766   831   (3)  (10)
(Recovery) impairment of servicing rights  (55)  31   (9)  (277)  511 
Total noninterest expense  25,520   26,073   25,055   (2)  2 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  9,897   10,312   9,461   (4)  5 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  2,067   1,892   1,440   9   44 
NET INCOME $7,830  $8,420  $8,021   (7)  (2)
Basic earnings per share $1.04  $1.12  $1.02   (7)  2 
Diluted earnings per share $1.02  $1.10  $1.01   (7)  1 
                     

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2026  2025  2025 
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 0.99% 1.04% 1.07%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity) (1) 10.03  10.78  10.80 
Yield on average interest-earning assets (1) 6.53  6.56  6.53 
Average total cost of funds (1) 2.39  2.38  2.38 
Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.14  4.18  4.15 
Net interest margin (1) 4.31  4.35  4.32 
Operating expense to average total assets (1) 3.23  3.23  3.35 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1) 139.86  140.03  142.94 
Efficiency ratio (2) 67.25  65.13  69.39 
Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets) 9.80  9.62  9.75 
Tangible common equity ratio (3) 9.42  9.22  9.26 
          


  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: 2026  2025  2025 
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4) 0.57% 0.59% 0.47%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) (5) 0.69  0.71  0.57 
ACL – loans to nonperforming loans (5) 177.67  170.59  219.08 
ACL – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) 1.22  1.20  1.25 
          


  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
PER COMMON SHARE DATA: 2026   2025   2025  
Basic earnings per share $1.04   $1.12   $1.02  
Diluted earnings per share $1.02   $1.10   $1.01  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding  7,402,375    7,414,419    7,695,320  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  7,531,291    7,529,471    7,805,728  
Common shares outstanding at end of period  7,398,571 (6)  7,404,548 (7)  7,639,844 (8)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding $42.42   $41.55   $39.12  
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (9) $40.61   $39.65   $36.96  


________________________

(1)Annualized.
(2)Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
(3)Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(4)Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
(5)Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
(6)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,501,542 at March 31, 2026, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(7)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(8)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(9)Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  


(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, QTR Over QTR 
Average Balances 2026 2025 $ Change 
Assets          
Loans receivable, net (1) $2,700,993 $2,560,107 $140,886 
Investment securities - taxable  254,244  241,429  12,815 
Investment securities - nontaxable  78,144  77,643  501 
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  23,082  16,161  6,921 
FHLB stock, at cost  8,057  11,948  (3,891)
Total interest-earning assets  3,064,520  2,907,288  157,232 
Noninterest-earning assets  136,839  125,224  11,615 
Total assets $3,201,359 $3,032,512 $168,847 
Liabilities          
Interest-bearing deposit accounts $2,009,158 $1,765,605 $243,553 
Borrowings  132,250  218,639  (86,389)
Subordinated notes  49,666  49,600  66 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,191,074  2,033,844  157,230 
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts  658,746  663,824  (5,078)
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  34,805  33,739  1,066 
Total liabilities $2,884,625 $2,731,407 $153,218 


________________________

(1)Includes loans HFS.
  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, March 31, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2026
 2025
 2025
 
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $313,852  $307,694  $298,840  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (13,366)  (14,110)  (16,471) 
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $300,486  $293,584  $282,369  
           
Common shares outstanding at end of period  7,398,571 (1) 7,404,548 (2) 7,639,844 (3)
           
Book value per share (GAAP) $42.42  $41.55  $39.12  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $40.61  $39.65  $36.96  
           
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:          
Total assets (GAAP) $3,203,515  $3,196,847  $3,066,078  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets  (13,366)  (14,110)  (16,471) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $3,190,149  $3,182,737  $3,049,607  
           
Common equity ratio (GAAP)  9.80 % 9.62 % 9.75 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)  9.42   9.22   9.26  

________________________

(1)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,501,542 at March 31, 2026, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(2)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(3)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
  

Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction with Pacific West Bancorp.

In connection with the proposed merger, a registration statement on Form S-4 will be filed with the SEC that will include a proxy statement of Pacific West Bancorp and a prospectus of the Company, which will be distributed to the shareholders of Pacific West Bancorp in connection with its votes on the merger of Pacific West Bancorp with and into the Company and the issuance of Company common stock in the proposed transaction.  INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE (ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS) BECAUSE SUCH DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement on Form S-4 and the related proxy statement/prospectus, when filed, as well as other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.  These documents, when available, also can be obtained free of charge by accessing the Company’s website at www.fsbwa.com under the tab “Investor Relations” and then under “SEC Filings.”  Alternatively, these documents, when filed with the SEC by the Company, can be obtained free of charge by (1) writing to FS Bancorp, Inc at 6920 220th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043, Attn: Investor Relations or (2) by calling (425) 771-5299.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, Pacific West Bancorp and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Pacific West Bancorp in connection with the proposed transaction.  Information about the Company's directors and executive officers is included in the proxy statement for its 2026 annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 6, 2026.  Information about Pacific West Bancorp’s participants and additional information regarding the interests of these participants will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available.  Free copies of this document may be obtained as described above.

Contacts:
Matthew D. Mullet,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phillip D. Whittington,
Chief Financial Officer

(425) 771-5299
www.FSBWA.com 


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