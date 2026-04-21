FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $7.8 Million or $1.02 Per Diluted Share and Declares 53rd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend 

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2026 first quarter net income of $7.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $8.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. Pre-tax income of $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 increased $440,000, or 4.6%, from $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, with the decrease in net income between those periods primarily reflecting a higher effective income tax rate.

“We are excited about the announced merger with Pacific West Bancorp that occurred in February and our projected growth into the Portland, Oregon market area later in 2026,” stated Matthew Mullet, CEO and President of 1st Security Bank.

“Book value per share reached a split adjusted record of $42.42 in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting sustained earnings growth and disciplined capital management,” stated Joe Adams, CEO of FS Bancorp, Inc. “We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our 53rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, demonstrating our commitment to returning capital to long-term shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on May 21, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2026,” concluded Adams.



2026 First Quarter Highlights

Net income totaled $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $8.4 million for the previous quarter, and $8.0 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The linked quarter-over-quarter decrease is primarily due to a $1.0 million bank owned life insurance mortality benefit received in the prior quarter with no such benefit for the first quarter of 2026. Pre-tax income grew to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, up $440,000, or 4.6%, from $9.5 million in the comparable quarter one year ago, driven by growth in net interest income and Home Lending segment results;



Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were unchanged at $2.31 billion at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and increased $65.2 million, or 2.9%, from $2.24 billion at March 31, 2025. The cost of deposits decreased to 2.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from 2.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 primarily due to repricing on maturing certificates of deposits and other deposit repricing activities;

Loans receivable, net was $2.62 billion at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and increased $123.0 million, or 4.9%, from $2.50 billion at March 31, 2025. Net growth of $17.4 million in the commercial real estate portfolio was partially offset by heightened payoff activity in the consumer loan portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2026;

Consumer loans were $583.5 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 2.3%, from $597.0 million in the previous quarter, and a decrease of $25.4 million, or 4.2%, from $608.9 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, consumer loan originations included 83.3% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;

Home Lending production increased significantly compared to the comparable quarter one year ago, totaling $207.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $145.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a 42.7% increase, driven by improved rate activity;

Segment reporting in the first quarter of 2026 reflected net income of $6.7 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $1.1 million for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.8 million and $643,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $7.8 million and $241,000 in the first quarter of 2025, respectively;

Repurchased $620,000, or 15,025 shares of the Company's common stock in the first quarter of 2026 at an average price of $41.24 per share, with $3.6 million remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan as of March 31, 2026;

Book value per share increased $0.87 to $42.42 at March 31, 2026, compared to $41.55 at December 31, 2025, and increased $3.30 from $39.12 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.96 to $40.61 at March 31, 2026, compared to $39.65 at December 31, 2025, and increased $3.65 from $36.96 at March 31, 2025. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”; and

Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 13.8% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2026, compared to 14.0% for total risk-based capital and 11.0% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2025.

Segment Reporting

The Company operates through two reportable segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment also manages the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (dollars in thousands):

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Condensed income statement: Commercial and

Consumer Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 29,552 $ 2,993 $ 32,545 (Provision) recovery for credit losses (2,545 ) 16 (2,529 ) Noninterest income (2) 2,464 2,937 5,401 Noninterest expense (3) (20,862 ) (4,658 ) (25,520 ) Income before provision for income taxes 8,609 1,288 9,897 Provision for income taxes (1,863 ) (204 ) (2,067 ) Net income $ 6,746 $ 1,084 $ 7,830 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,543,059 $ 658,300 $ 3,201,359 Full-time employees ("FTEs") 469 116 585





At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Condensed income statement: Commercial and

Consumer Banking Home Lending Total Net interest income (1) $ 28,407 $ 2,575 $ 30,982 Provision for credit losses (1,321 ) (271 ) (1,592 ) Noninterest income (2) 2,246 2,880 5,126 Noninterest expense (3) (20,176 ) (4,879 ) (25,055 ) Income before provision for income taxes 9,156 305 9,461 Provision for income taxes (1,376 ) (64 ) (1,440 ) Net income $ 7,780 $ 241 $ 8,021 Total average assets for period ended $ 2,414,100 $ 618,412 $ 3,032,512 FTEs 454 113 567

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(1) Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets. (2) Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a net decrease in fair value of $101,000, compared to a net increase in fair value of $263,000, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026 and 2025, there were $13.0 million and $14.5 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment. (3) Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Asset Summary

The following table presents the components and changes in total assets as of the dates indicated.

ASSETS Linked Quarter Prior Year (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Change Quarter Change 2026 2025 2025 $ % $ % Cash and due from banks $ 12,424 $ 13,504 $ 18,657 $ (1,080 ) (8 )% $ (6,233 ) (33 )% Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 26,278 14,715 44,084 11,563 79 (17,806 ) (40 ) Total cash and cash equivalents 38,702 28,219 62,741 10,483 37 (24,039 ) (38 ) Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions — — 1,234 — NM (1,234 ) (100 ) Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 271,007 288,667 291,133 (17,660 ) (6 ) (20,126 ) (7 ) Securities held-to-maturity, net 33,267 33,224 10,434 43 — 22,833 219 Loans held for sale, at fair value 56,275 43,705 31,038 12,570 29 25,237 81 Loans receivable, net 2,624,091 2,623,172 2,501,117 919 — 122,974 5 Accrued interest receivable 15,333 14,614 14,406 719 5 927 6 Premises and equipment, net 43,612 44,065 29,451 (453 ) (1 ) 14,161 48 Long-lived assets held for sale 3,258 3,258 — — — 3,258 — Operating lease right-of-use 5,472 5,789 4,979 (317 ) (5 ) 493 10 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,701 7,971 5,256 730 9 3,445 66 Deferred tax asset, net 7,175 6,993 7,009 182 3 166 2 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 36,508 36,249 38,778 259 1 (2,270 ) (6 ) MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value 8,676 8,608 8,926 68 1 (250 ) (3 ) Goodwill 3,592 3,592 3,592 — — — — Core deposit intangible, net 9,774 10,518 12,879 (744 ) (7 ) (3,105 ) (24 ) Other assets 38,072 38,203 43,105 (131 ) — (5,033 ) (12 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,203,515 $ 3,196,847 $ 3,066,078 $ 6,668 — % $ 137,437 4 %





Prior LOAN PORTFOLIO Linked Year (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 $ $ (“CRE”) LOANS Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Change Change CRE owner occupied $ 182,260 6.9 % $ 176,078 6.6 % $ 164,911 6.5 % $ 6,182 $ 17,349 CRE non-owner occupied 182,568 6.9 177,113 6.7 174,188 6.9 5,455 8,380 Commercial and speculative construction and development 358,657 13.5 354,130 13.3 288,978 11.4 4,527 69,679 Multi-family 263,353 9.9 262,150 9.9 244,940 9.7 1,203 18,413 Total CRE loans 986,838 37.2 969,471 36.5 873,017 34.5 17,367 113,821 RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 630,996 23.8 628,761 23.7 637,299 25.2 2,235 (6,303 ) Home equity 88,468 3.3 88,271 3.3 73,846 2.9 197 14,622 Residential custom construction 44,134 1.7 42,329 1.6 48,810 1.9 1,805 (4,676 ) Total residential real estate loans 763,598 28.8 759,361 28.6 759,955 30.0 4,237 3,643 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 513,437 19.3 525,842 19.8 532,038 21.0 (12,405 ) (18,601 ) Marine 67,126 2.5 68,115 2.6 73,737 2.9 (989 ) (6,611 ) Other consumer 2,921 0.1 3,029 0.1 3,118 0.1 (108 ) (197 ) Total consumer loans 583,484 21.9 596,986 22.5 608,893 24.0 (13,502 ) (25,409 ) COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 304,470 11.5 301,111 11.3 274,956 10.9 3,359 29,514 Warehouse lending 18,144 0.6 28,180 1.1 15,949 0.6 (10,036 ) 2,195 Total commercial business loans 322,614 12.1 329,291 12.4 290,905 11.5 (6,677 ) 31,709 Total loans receivable, gross 2,656,534 100.0 % 2,655,109 100.0 % 2,532,770 100.0 % 1,425 123,764 Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans (32,443 ) (31,937 ) (31,653 ) (506 ) (790 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 2,624,091 $ 2,623,172 $ 2,501,117 $ 919 $ 122,974

The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) CRE by Type: Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 CRE non-owner occupied: Office $ 43,532 $ 44,429 $ 39,406 Retail 42,186 36,387 35,520 Hospitality/restaurant 24,673 24,848 27,377 Self-storage 18,844 18,924 19,092 Mixed use 18,674 18,903 18,868 Industrial 14,064 14,263 15,033 Other 9,249 7,729 6,579 Senior housing/assisted living 7,263 7,329 7,506 Education/worship 2,387 2,414 2,493 Land 1,696 1,887 2,314 Total CRE non-owner occupied 182,568 177,113 174,188 CRE owner occupied: Industrial 74,904 75,347 66,618 Office 35,100 30,311 40,447 Retail 27,443 24,248 20,535 Other 10,674 10,492 8,529 Hospitality/restaurant 8,125 7,583 7,306 Mixed use 7,685 7,831 5,579 Automobile related 6,792 7,111 7,266 Car wash 4,394 4,412 — Agriculture 3,759 4,136 3,990 Education/worship 3,384 4,607 4,641 Total CRE owner occupied 182,260 176,078 164,911 Total $ 364,828 $ 353,191 $ 339,099

The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:

Current (Dollars in Weighted thousands) For the Quarter Ended Average CRE by type: Jun 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Dec 31, 2026 Mar 31, 2027 Jun 30, 2027 Sep 30, 2027 Dec 31, 2027 Mar 31, 2028 Total Rate Agriculture $ 627 $ 259 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 886 6.21 % Apartment 13,865 9,149 16,078 27,722 18,059 4,118 12,379 15,898 117,268 5.93 % Hotel / hospitality — 108 — — — — — — 108 8.75 % Industrial 572 1,409 — 13,577 3,278 5,680 5,231 2,808 32,555 5.73 % Mixed use 768 — 370 1,292 — — 3,228 450 6,108 6.73 % Office 4,533 542 7,525 2,790 — 7,402 3,718 — 26,510 5.26 % Other — 2,387 2,317 — 1,766 324 — — 6,794 4.94 % Retail 3,366 — 3,324 2,934 2,337 7,412 — — 19,373 4.68 % Senior housing and assisted living — 2,094 — — 1,345 — — 3,041 6,480 6.88 % Total $ 23,731 $ 15,948 $ 29,614 $ 48,315 $ 26,785 $ 24,936 $ 24,556 $ 22,197 $ 216,082

The composition of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Construction Types: Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial construction – retail $ 8,450 2.1 % $ 8,452 2.1 % $ 8,157 2.4 % Commercial construction – office 9,442 2.3 9,236 2.3 6,487 1.9 Commercial construction – self storage 24,217 6.0 22,437 5.7 16,012 4.7 Commercial construction – hotel 11,968 3.0 9,404 2.4 402 0.1 Multi-family 44,343 11.0 37,403 9.4 31,275 9.3 Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential 33,425 8.3 32,451 8.2 41,143 12.2 Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development 10,708 2.7 9,878 2.5 7,667 2.3 Speculative residential construction – vertical 216,204 53.7 225,198 56.8 186,042 55.1 Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development 44,034 10.9 42,000 10.6 40,603 12.0 Total $ 402,791 100.0 % $ 396,459 100.0 % $ 337,788 100.0 %

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in Prior Year thousands) For the Three Months Ended Linked Quarter Quarter Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 $ % $ % Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Change Change Change Change Purchase $ 139,626 67.3 % $ 158,992 72.6 % $ 120,719 83.0 % $ (19,366 ) (12.2 ) $ 18,907 15.7 % Refinance 67,864 32.7 60,153 27.4 24,677 17.0 7,711 12.8 43,187 175.0 % Total $ 207,490 100.0 % $ 219,145 100.0 % $ 145,396 100.0 % $ (11,655 ) (5.3 ) $ 62,094 42.7 %

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company sold $154.7 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $180.1 million during the previous quarter and $91.9 million during the same quarter one year ago. The increase in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to favorable rate activity. Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 3.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.08% in the previous quarter and decreased from 3.26% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands) Linked Prior Year DEPOSITS March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Quarter Quarter Transactional deposits: Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change $ Change Noninterest-bearing checking $ 634,787 24.1 % $ 647,197 24.2 % $ 659,417 25.2 % $ (12,410 ) $ (24,630 ) Interest-bearing checking 185,793 7.0 195,275 7.3 171,369 6.6 (9,482 ) 14,424 Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (1) 18,904 0.7 10,926 0.4 17,289 0.7 7,978 1,615 Subtotal 839,484 31.8 853,398 31.9 848,075 32.4 (13,914 ) (8,591 ) Savings and money market: Savings 169,192 6.4 164,056 6.1 160,332 6.1 5,136 8,860 Money market 377,685 14.3 365,322 13.7 343,098 13.1 12,363 34,587 Subtotal 546,877 20.7 529,378 19.8 503,430 19.3 17,499 43,447 Certificates of deposit: CDs 923,801 35.0 928,326 34.7 893,424 34.2 (4,525 ) 30,377 Brokered Deposits Non-maturity brokered deposits 250 — 244 — 251 — 6 (1 ) Maturity brokered deposits 327,164 12.4 362,296 13.6 369,971 14.1 (35,132 ) (42,807 ) Subtotal 327,414 12.4 362,540 13.6 370,222 14.1 (35,126 ) (42,808 ) Total deposits $ 2,637,576 100.0 % $ 2,673,642 100.0 % $ 2,615,151 100.0 % $ (36,066 ) $ 22,425 Borrowings (2) $ 167,305 $ 129,305 $ 68,805 $ 38,000 $ 98,500 Stockholders’ equity $ 313,852 $ 307,694 $ 298,840 $ 6,158 $ 15,012 Book value per common share $ 42.42 $ 41.55 $ 39.12 $ 0.87 $ 3.30





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(1) Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law. (2) Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.

At March 31, 2026, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $704.2 million, compared to approximately $718.1 million at December 31, 2025, and $679.4 million at March 31, 2025. The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

In the table above, the linked quarter increase in stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025, was primarily due to net income of $7.8 million. Declines in the fair value of available-for-sale securities recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) were largely offset by improvements in the fair value of interest rate swap cash flow hedges, resulting in a net improvement of $83,000, net of tax. Gains and losses in fair value reflect changes in market interest rates during the periods. The increase in stockholders’ equity was partially offset by share repurchases of $620,000 and cash dividends paid of $2.2 million.

The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirement established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements. At March 31, 2026, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:

At March 31, 2026 Bank Company Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.81 % 13.77 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 11.16 % 9.87 % CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.59 % 11.15 %

Credit Quality

The following table summarizes the changes in the ACL on loans, nonperforming loans, and classified loans at the dates indicated.

Linked Prior Year ACL ON LOANS Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Quarter Quarter (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 $ Change $ Change Beginning ACL balance $ 31,937 $ 30,056 $ 31,870 $ 1,881 $ 67 Provision 2,649 3,882 1,505 (1,233 ) 1,144 Charge-offs Indirect (2,449 ) (2,258 ) (1,580 ) (191 ) (869 ) Marine (75 ) (99 ) (19 ) 24 (56 ) Other (95 ) (53 ) (37 ) (42 ) (58 ) Commercial business (230 ) — (433 ) (230 ) 203 Subtotal (2,849 ) (2,410 ) (2,069 ) (439 ) (780 ) Recoveries CRE — 2 — (2 ) — Indirect 585 403 340 182 245 Marine 36 1 3 35 33 Other 7 3 4 4 3 Commercial business 78 — — 78 78 Subtotal 706 409 347 297 359 Ending ACL balance $ 32,443 $ 31,937 $ 31,653 $ 506 $ 790





NONPERFORMING LOANS Linked Prior Year (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Quarter Quarter CRE LOANS 2026 2025 2025 $ Change $ Change CRE $ 1,081 $ 2,049 $ 1,196 $ (968 ) $ (115 ) Commercial and speculative construction and development 9,442 9,236 6,487 206 2,955 Total CRE loans 10,523 11,285 7,683 (762 ) 2,840 RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 1,983 1,778 1,134 205 849 Home equity 475 390 252 85 223 Total residential real estate loans 2,458 2,168 1,386 290 1,072 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 4,622 4,256 2,821 366 1,801 Marine 466 454 648 12 (182 ) Other consumer 34 2 1 32 33 Total consumer loans 5,122 4,712 3,470 410 1,652 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS C&I 165 580 1,932 (415 ) (1,767 ) Total nonperforming loans $ 18,268 $ 18,745 $ 14,471 $ (477 ) $ 3,797

The increase in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025 was partly driven by one commercial construction relationship, which remains in active development. Disbursements on this relationship, net of partial charge-offs of $2.3 million, contributed to a $3.0 million net increase in the nonperforming loan balance compared to March 31, 2025. Additional disbursements were made to support project completion and improve the probability of recovering collateral value. Increases in indirect home improvement and residential real estate nonperforming loans also contributed to the rise in nonperforming loans between the periods.

CLASSIFIED LOANS Linked Prior Year (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Quarter Quarter CRE LOANS 2026 2025 2025 $ Change $ Change CRE $ 4,122 $ 5,496 $ 2,040 $ (1,374 ) $ 2,082 Commercial and speculative construction and development 9,442 9,236 6,487 206 2,955 Total CRE loans 13,564 14,732 8,527 (1,168 ) 5,037 RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 3,814 3,616 3,728 198 86 Home equity 475 390 252 85 223 Total residential real estate loans 4,289 4,006 3,980 283 309 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 4,622 4,256 2,821 366 1,801 Marine 466 454 648 12 (182 ) Other consumer 34 2 1 32 33 Total consumer loans 5,122 4,712 3,470 410 1,652 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS C&I 3,168 3,872 7,524 (704 ) (4,356 ) Total classified loans $ 26,143 $ 27,322 $ 23,501 $ (1,179 ) $ 2,642

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $1.6 million to $32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from $31.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $2.5 million, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $982,000. The $2.5 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $2.7 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, resulting from net loan growth. The $982,000 increase in total interest expense was primarily the result of higher average deposit balances used to fund asset growth.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) (annualized) decreased one basis point to 4.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 4.32% for the same period in the prior year. The decrease primarily reflects the repricing of the Company’s subordinated notes to a floating rate on February 15, 2026, which resulted in an estimated two basis point decline in NIM for the quarter. Lower loan yields resulting from decreases in the prime rate further pressured net interest margin, which was partially offset by favorable deposit repricing.

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased one basis point to 2.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from 2.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This increase was primarily due to the repricing of the Company’s subordinated debt, as previously discussed, and was partially offset by favorable deposit repricing.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.6 million, compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects a $422,000 increase net charge-off activity, along with heightened past due and nonaccrual consumer loans.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, total net charge-offs increased $422,000 to $2.1 million, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $624,000 net charge-off increase in indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a $281,000 net charge-off decrease in commercial business loans, with the remainder attributable to slightly higher net charge-off increases in marine and consumer loans. The rise in indirect home improvement and consumer loan net charge-offs reflects continued credit stress in those portfolios amid a challenging economic environment.

Total noninterest income increased $275,000 to $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects a $684,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $246,000 decrease in other noninterest income, and a $171,000 decrease in service charges and fee income.

Total noninterest expense increased $465,000 to $25.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $25.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $465,000 increase reflected higher costs in several areas: loan costs increased $334,000, due to higher loan origination activity; salaries and benefits rose $321,000 from competitive wage adjustments; acquisition related costs of $295,000 were recorded in connection with the previously announced merger with Pacific West Bancorp; and occupancy expense increased $159,000 due to branch renovations. These increases were partially offset by a $451,000 reduction in data processing expenses following renegotiated vendor contracts, and a $173,000 decrease in professional and board fees.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon. It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to the following: adverse economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rate levels and volatility, and the timing and pace of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect the Company's revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; inflationary pressures and related monetary and fiscal policy responses, and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, commodity prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on the Company's market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including the Company's ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking platforms, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance matters; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Linked Prior Year Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Quarter Quarter ASSETS 2026 2025 2025 % Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 12,424 $ 13,504 $ 18,657 (8 ) (33 ) Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 26,278 14,715 44,084 79 (40 ) Total cash and cash equivalents 38,702 28,219 62,741 37 (38 ) Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions — — 1,234 — NM Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 271,007 288,667 291,133 (6 ) (7 ) Securities held-to-maturity, net 33,267 33,224 10,434 — 219 Loans held for sale, at fair value 56,275 43,705 31,038 29 81 Loans receivable, net 2,624,091 2,623,172 2,501,117 — 5 Accrued interest receivable 15,333 14,614 14,406 5 6 Premises and equipment, net 43,612 44,065 29,451 (1 ) 48 Long-lived assets held for sale 3,258 3,258 — — NM Operating lease right-of-use 5,472 5,789 4,979 (5 ) 10 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,701 7,971 5,256 9 66 Deferred tax asset, net 7,175 6,993 7,009 3 2 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 36,508 36,249 38,778 1 (6 ) MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value 8,676 8,608 8,926 1 (3 ) Goodwill 3,592 3,592 3,592 — — Core deposit intangible, net 9,774 10,518 12,879 (7 ) (24 ) Other assets 38,072 38,203 43,105 — (12 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,203,515 $ 3,196,847 $ 3,066,078 — 4 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 653,691 $ 658,123 $ 676,706 (1 ) (3 ) Interest-bearing accounts 1,983,885 2,015,519 1,938,445 (2 ) 2 Total deposits 2,637,576 2,673,642 2,615,151 (1 ) 1 Borrowings 167,305 129,305 68,805 29 143 Subordinated notes: Principal amount 50,000 50,000 50,000 — — Unamortized debt issuance costs (322 ) (339 ) (389 ) (5 ) (17 ) Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs 49,678 49,661 49,611 — — Operating lease liability 5,570 5,889 5,149 (5 ) 8 Other liabilities 29,534 30,656 28,522 (4 ) 4 Total liabilities 2,889,663 2,889,153 2,767,238 — 4 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,501,542 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026, 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, and 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025 75 75 77 — (3 ) Additional paid-in capital 43,668 43,251 52,806 1 (17 ) Retained earnings 285,854 280,197 262,945 2 9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (15,745 ) (15,829 ) (16,988 ) (1 ) (7 ) Total stockholders’ equity 313,852 307,694 298,840 2 5 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,203,515 $ 3,196,847 $ 3,066,078 — 4





FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Linked Prior Year Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Quarter Quarter INTEREST INCOME 2026 2025 2025 % Change % Change Loans receivable, including fees $ 46,012 $ 46,876 $ 43,303 (2 ) 6 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 3,321 3,906 3,485 (15 ) (5 ) Total interest and dividend income 49,333 50,782 46,788 (3 ) 5 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 14,713 15,228 13,058 (3 ) 13 Borrowings 1,384 1,446 2,263 (4 ) (39 ) Subordinated notes 691 486 485 42 — Total interest expense 16,788 17,160 15,806 (2 ) 6 NET INTEREST INCOME 32,545 33,622 30,982 (3 ) 5 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,529 3,624 1,592 (30 ) 59 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 30,016 29,998 29,390 — 2 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 2,073 2,233 2,244 (7 ) (8 ) Gain on sale of loans 2,384 2,169 1,700 10 40 Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 259 261 250 (1 ) 4 Other noninterest income 685 1,724 932 (60 ) (27 ) Total noninterest income 5,401 6,387 5,126 (15 ) 5 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 14,854 14,744 14,533 1 2 Operations 3,380 3,680 3,445 (8 ) (2 ) Occupancy 1,876 1,889 1,717 (1 ) 9 Data processing 1,594 1,847 2,045 (14 ) (22 ) Loan costs 882 905 548 (3 ) 61 Professional and board fees 1,014 1,213 1,186 (16 ) (15 ) FDIC insurance 627 626 538 — 17 Marketing and advertising 309 372 221 (17 ) 40 Acquisition costs 295 — — NM — Amortization of core deposit intangible 744 766 831 (3 ) (10 ) (Recovery) impairment of servicing rights (55 ) 31 (9 ) (277 ) 511 Total noninterest expense 25,520 26,073 25,055 (2 ) 2 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,897 10,312 9,461 (4 ) 5 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,067 1,892 1,440 9 44 NET INCOME $ 7,830 $ 8,420 $ 8,021 (7 ) (2 ) Basic earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 1.12 $ 1.02 (7 ) 2 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 1.10 $ 1.01 (7 ) 1

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2026 2025 2025 Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.07 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity) (1) 10.03 10.78 10.80 Yield on average interest-earning assets (1) 6.53 6.56 6.53 Average total cost of funds (1) 2.39 2.38 2.38 Interest rate spread information – average during period 4.14 4.18 4.15 Net interest margin (1) 4.31 4.35 4.32 Operating expense to average total assets (1) 3.23 3.23 3.35 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1) 139.86 140.03 142.94 Efficiency ratio (2) 67.25 65.13 69.39 Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets) 9.80 9.62 9.75 Tangible common equity ratio (3) 9.42 9.22 9.26





March 31, December 31, March 31, ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: 2026 2025 2025 Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4) 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.47 % Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) (5) 0.69 0.71 0.57 ACL – loans to nonperforming loans (5) 177.67 170.59 219.08 ACL – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) 1.22 1.20 1.25





At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, PER COMMON SHARE DATA: 2026 2025 2025 Basic earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 1.12 $ 1.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 1.10 $ 1.01 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 7,402,375 7,414,419 7,695,320 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 7,531,291 7,529,471 7,805,728 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,398,571 (6) 7,404,548 (7) 7,639,844 (8) Book value per share using common shares outstanding $ 42.42 $ 41.55 $ 39.12 Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (9) $ 40.61 $ 39.65 $ 36.96





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(1) Annualized. (2) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income. (3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (4) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets. (5) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. (6) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,501,542 at March 31, 2026, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares. (7) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares. (8) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares. (9) Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.





(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, QTR Over QTR Average Balances 2026 2025 $ Change Assets Loans receivable, net (1) $ 2,700,993 $ 2,560,107 $ 140,886 Investment securities - taxable 254,244 241,429 12,815 Investment securities - nontaxable 78,144 77,643 501 Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 23,082 16,161 6,921 FHLB stock, at cost 8,057 11,948 (3,891 ) Total interest-earning assets 3,064,520 2,907,288 157,232 Noninterest-earning assets 136,839 125,224 11,615 Total assets $ 3,201,359 $ 3,032,512 $ 168,847 Liabilities Interest-bearing deposit accounts $ 2,009,158 $ 1,765,605 $ 243,553 Borrowings 132,250 218,639 (86,389 ) Subordinated notes 49,666 49,600 66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,191,074 2,033,844 157,230 Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts 658,746 663,824 (5,078 ) Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 34,805 33,739 1,066 Total liabilities $ 2,884,625 $ 2,731,407 $ 153,218





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(1) Includes loans HFS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, March 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2026

2025

2025

Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 313,852 $ 307,694 $ 298,840 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (13,366 ) (14,110 ) (16,471 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 300,486 $ 293,584 $ 282,369 Common shares outstanding at end of period 7,398,571 (1) 7,404,548 (2) 7,639,844 (3) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 42.42 $ 41.55 $ 39.12 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 40.61 $ 39.65 $ 36.96 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets (GAAP) $ 3,203,515 $ 3,196,847 $ 3,066,078 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets (13,366 ) (14,110 ) (16,471 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,190,149 $ 3,182,737 $ 3,049,607 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 9.80 % 9.62 % 9.75 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 9.42 9.22 9.26

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(1) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,501,542 at March 31, 2026, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares. (2) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,507,519 at December 31, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares. (3) Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.

Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction with Pacific West Bancorp.

In connection with the proposed merger, a registration statement on Form S-4 will be filed with the SEC that will include a proxy statement of Pacific West Bancorp and a prospectus of the Company, which will be distributed to the shareholders of Pacific West Bancorp in connection with its votes on the merger of Pacific West Bancorp with and into the Company and the issuance of Company common stock in the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE (ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS) BECAUSE SUCH DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement on Form S-4 and the related proxy statement/prospectus, when filed, as well as other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. These documents, when available, also can be obtained free of charge by accessing the Company’s website at www.fsbwa.com under the tab “Investor Relations” and then under “SEC Filings.” Alternatively, these documents, when filed with the SEC by the Company, can be obtained free of charge by (1) writing to FS Bancorp, Inc at 6920 220th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043, Attn: Investor Relations or (2) by calling (425) 771-5299.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, Pacific West Bancorp and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Pacific West Bancorp in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the Company's directors and executive officers is included in the proxy statement for its 2026 annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 6, 2026. Information about Pacific West Bancorp’s participants and additional information regarding the interests of these participants will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described above.

Contacts:

Matthew D. Mullet,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phillip D. Whittington,

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 771-5299

www.FSBWA.com