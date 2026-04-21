INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AVITA Medical Inc. - RCEL

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AVITA Medical Inc. (“AVITA Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCEL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether AVITA Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On August 7, 2025, AVITA Medical announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, disclosing that “a six-month backlog in unpaid provider claims” for the Company’s wound care treatment product ReCell had severely “impacted first-half demand”. Management blamed the downturn on contractors from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services who “neither assigned a price or assigned an inadequate price” for ReCell, stating that their failure to "adjudicate claims in a timely manner" led to an accumulation of unpaid or underpaid filings from January through June, and caused medical professions to not use ReCell without clear reimbursement guarantees.

On this news, AVITA Medical’s stock price fell $1.13, or 21%, to close at $4.15 per share on August 8, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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