LAKELAND CLASS ACTION DEADLINE FRIDAY: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Lakeland Industries, Inc. Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 24th Regarding Their Rights

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lakeland (LAKE) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Lakeland securities between December 1, 2023 and December 9, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lakeland securities between December 1, 2023 and December 9, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until April 24, 2026, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What are the Allegation Details?

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Lakeland’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland's financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets' and Jolly's respective operations; (3) Lakeland's business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (4) accordingly, Defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and SSQ M&A strategy; (5) as a result of all the foregoing issues, Defendants' financial guidance was unreliable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On December 9, 2025, the Company reported third quarter earnings, including “net sales of $47.6 million for Q3 2026, with adjusted EBITDA, excluding FX, at $200,000—a decrease of $4.5 million or 95% compared with the prior year period.” Further, “net loss was $16 million or ($1.64) per basic and diluted share versus net income of $100,000 or $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.”



During Lakeland’s third-quarter earnings call, the Company’s CEO, James Jenkins, attributed results in part to “delays in certification.” Jenkins further revealed “we knew that, that certification was coming in March of '26.”



On this news, Lakeland’s stock price fell $5.85 per share, or 38.97%, to close at $9.16 per share on December 10, 2025.



What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lakeland shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.