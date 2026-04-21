Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares

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TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake an offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of the Company (the “Offering”). The Offering will be led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.55 per Preferred Share and the Class A Shares will be offered at a price of $15.55 per Class A Share. The consolidated last trade price of each of the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares on April 21, 2026 was $10.70 and $15.75, respectively.

The sales period of the Offering will end at 8:30 a.m. EST on April 22, 2026. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 29, 2026 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the TSX.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to invest, on an approximately equally-weighted basis, in a portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian Dividend Growth Companies (as defined below), selected by the portfolio manager, that at the time of investment and immediately following each periodic reconstitution and rebalancing: (i) are listed on a Canadian exchange; (ii) pay a dividend; (iii) generally have a market capitalization of at least $10 billion; (iv) have options in respect of its equity securities that, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, are sufficiently liquid to permit the portfolio manager to write options in respect of such securities; and (v) have a history of dividend growth or, in the portfolio manager’s view have high potential for future dividend growth (“Canadian Dividend Growth Companies”).

The investment objectives of the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions of $0.1875 per Preferred Share, representing 7.5% per annum on the original issue price of $10.00 per Preferred Share, until February 28, 2029, subject to extension for successive terms of up to five years as determined by the Company’s board of directors (the “Maturity Date”), and return the original issue price to holders on the Maturity Date.

The investment objectives of the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions targeted to be $0.18 per Class A share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares of 13.9% per annum on the issue price of $15.55 per Class A Share, and the opportunity for growth in the net asset value per Class A Share.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP is the Manager, Portfolio Manager and Promoter of the Company and provides all administrative services required by the Company. Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at 416.362.7172, or 1.888.362.7172 or invest@ninepoint.com.

A prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated May 6, 2024 containing important detailed information about the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares being offered will be filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the agents listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of investment funds on the TSX or another alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.