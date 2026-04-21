INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Freshpet, Inc. - FRPT

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Freshpet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 16, 2026, BBB National Programs issued a press release announcing that “[i]n a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by The Farmer’s Dog, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division [NAD] found certain Freshpet, Inc. dog food claims supported, but recommended others suggesting that its dog food is ‘human grade’ be discontinued.” Per the press release, “Freshpet stated that it ‘will comply with the NAD’s recommendation.’”

On this news, Freshpet’s stock price fell $7.95 per share, or 10.55%, to close at $67.42 per share on March 17, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980