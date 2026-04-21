Toll Brothers to Acquire Private Home Builder in Northwest Arkansas

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Buffington Homes of Arkansas, a privately held home builder based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The transaction is expected to close in the Company’s fiscal third quarter.

The acquisition will augment Toll Brothers’ national footprint by establishing a strong presence in the dynamic Fayetteville/Bentonville housing market in northwest Arkansas. Founded in 2010, Buffington Homes is the largest luxury home builder in northwest Arkansas with nine active selling/coming soon communities in the region. The company serves primarily first-time and move-up home buyers with prices ranging from the $400,000s to over $1 million, and currently owns or controls over 1,500 lots in the northwest Arkansas market.

“We are excited to be entering the vibrant and growing Fayetteville/Bentonville market, further expanding the geographic footprint of our luxury home building operations across the country,” said Karl K. Mistry, Chief Executive Officer of Toll Brothers. “Buffington Homes is the leading luxury home builder in this market with exceptional communities, strong financial performance, and a reputation for quality. We look forward to leveraging their team’s local expertise and strong land position in northwest Arkansas while adding value and scale to successfully grow the business into the future.”

Buffington Homes’ senior leadership and all employees will join Toll Brothers. Founding partners and co-owners Clay Carlton and Mike Lamberth will focus on land acquisition and development, while Mike Buffington, MD, co-owner and brother of late founder Thomas B. Buffington, is stepping away from the business to focus on his family.

“We are excited to join the Toll Brothers team to help take our operations to the next level,” said Carlton. “As the leading luxury home builder in the U.S., Toll Brothers has the brand recognition, operating expertise, and financial strength to accelerate our growth across northwest Arkansas. Our companies also share similar values and a focus on excellence in our industry, making this a perfect fit for our employees and customers alike.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Including the acquisition of Buffington Homes, Toll Brothers will have completed 16 home builder acquisitions since 1995.

Tony Avila of Builder Advisor Group acted as advisor to Buffington Homes.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: market conditions; mortgage rates; inflation rates; demand for our homes; our build- to-order and quick move-in home strategy; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; our strategic priorities; growth and expansion; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; anticipated operating results; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues, profitability, margins and returns; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; availability of labor and materials; selling, general and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims; management succession plans; and the impact of public health or other emergencies.

Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, inflation rates, interest and mortgage rates, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;

access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;

geographic concentration of our operations;

levels of competition;

the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;

the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;

the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, unavailability of insurance, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;

risks arising from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases;

federal and state tax policies;

transportation costs;

the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;

legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;

risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;

the effect of potential loss of key management personnel or unsuccessful management transitions;

changes in accounting principles;

risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and

other factors described in “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For a further discussion of factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all of our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gregg Ziegler (215) 938-8365

gziegler@tollbrothers.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Reeves (215) 328-7634

hreeves@tollbrothers.com