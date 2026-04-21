Mind Lab Pro Claims Evaluated: The MLP Universal Nootropic Brain Booster for Students, Athletes & Professionals Under Investigation

Winter Park, FL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. Supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All product details described below reflect information presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

The following informational overview summarizes how Mind Lab Pro is described by the brand and across the brand's official materials — including ingredient disclosures, referenced studies, and product positioning within the nootropic category.

Mind Lab Pro — now in its fourth formulation (MLP v4) — has been marketed since 2015 as what the company describes as the world's first "Universal Nootropic." The product is positioned as a single-formula supplement designed to support cognitive performance across multiple brain pathways simultaneously, targeting focus, memory, mental clarity, mood, and long-term brain health.

This overview includes the product's ingredient profile, the clinical research the company references, the pricing structure currently listed on the official website, and additional context reflected in the brand's published materials regarding Mind Lab Pro claims, MLP nootropic ingredients, and related product details.

The full product details, current pricing, and published terms can be confirmed by viewing the current Mind Lab Pro offer (official Mind Lab Pro page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

Product Overview and Company Background

Mind Lab Pro (MLP) is a dietary supplement formulated as a comprehensive nootropic. The product is manufactured by Performance Lab Group Ltd., a UK-based company with US operations through Performance Lab USA Corp., located at 941 West Morse Boulevard, Suite 100, Winter Park, FL 32789.

The company's product information states that Mind Lab Pro v4 is manufactured in the United States in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility. The product is listed as non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, allergen-free, caffeine-free, and vegan-friendly. The capsules use NutriCaps — a pullulan-based prebiotic capsule shell rather than standard gelatin or HPMC.

The formula contains 11 ingredients with all dosages fully disclosed on the label. There are no proprietary blends. This full-disclosure approach is notable in the nootropic supplement market, where proprietary blends that conceal individual ingredient dosages remain common. For anyone researching Mind Lab Pro effectiveness or comparing nootropic options, this transparency allows ingredient amounts to be compared directly against published research.

Referenced Clinical Studies

One of the most distinctive elements of Mind Lab Pro's positioning is that the company references formula-level clinical research — meaning studies conducted on the actual finished product, not just on individual ingredients. This reflects how the product is positioned in company materials compared to products that reference only ingredient-level research.

The company references three published studies:

Study 1 — Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research: Company materials describe this study as testing Mind Lab Pro's impact on adults performing information processing tasks under double-blind, placebo-controlled conditions. Results are cited as showing a 47% reduction in information processing time along with improvements in reaction time, choice reaction time, and anticipation. The company notes this study was independently conducted at the University of Leeds in the UK.

Study 2 — Human Psychopharmacology: Clinical and Experimental: This study — which company materials disclose was funded by Performance Lab Group (MLP's parent company) — used the Wechsler Memory Scale (4th Edition). Results are cited as showing a 28% improvement in immediate recall and a 26% improvement in delayed recall, along with significant improvements across multiple memory domains.

Study 3 — MDPI Scientific Journal: A third study — also disclosed as funded by Performance Lab Group — utilized EEG brain-mapping technology. Company materials state that results showed enhanced synergy between brain regions during perceptual decision-making tasks.

For those researching Mind Lab Pro clinical studies, here's the context that matters: formula-level clinical trials are less common in the dietary supplement industry. The existence of peer-reviewed research on the actual finished product — rather than just on isolated ingredients — is part of the product's positioning. The studies were conducted at the University of Leeds, and results are published in peer-reviewed academic journals.

Two of the three studies were funded by the parent company. Funding source is a factor that research methodology literature consistently identifies as relevant when interpreting study outcomes. Independent replication by researchers without financial ties to the company would further strengthen the evidence base — a consideration that applies broadly across the supplement industry.

The percentage improvements cited (47%, 28%, 26%) describe performance on specific cognitive tests under controlled research conditions. These figures reflect what was measured in those particular study populations and settings. Individual experiences with any supplement are influenced by factors including baseline cognitive health, age, diet, sleep quality, stress levels, and consistency of use.

Ingredient Profile and Dosage Disclosures

The Mind Lab Pro Supplement Facts panel lists the following per two-capsule serving:

NutriGenesis Clean-Cultured Vitamins: Vitamin B6 (from NutriGenesis) — 2.5 mg (147% DV), Vitamin B9 (from NutriGenesis) — 100 mcg (25% DV), Vitamin B12 (from NutriGenesis) — 7.5 mcg (313% DV).

Nootropic Ingredients: Citicoline (as Cognizin) — 250 mg, Bacopa Monnieri (full spectrum extract, 24% bacosides with 9 bioactives, aerial parts) — 150 mg, Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom (mycelium and fruit) — 500 mg, Phosphatidylserine (sunflower lecithin) — 100 mg, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine — 175 mg, L-Theanine — 100 mg, Rhodiola Rosea (3% rosavins, 1% salidrosides, root) — 50 mg, Maritime Pine Bark Extract (95% proanthocyanidins) — 75 mg.

Other Ingredients: NutriCaps Pullulan Capsule, Nu-FLOW Rice Concentrate.

The full ingredient label and current product information can be confirmed by viewing the current Mind Lab Pro offer (official Mind Lab Pro page).

Ingredient-Level Research Context

Because Mind Lab Pro uses full-disclosure labeling, each ingredient amount can be compared directly against published research. Here's what that comparison shows — and it's worth walking through carefully if you're the kind of person who actually reads the research before you buy anything.

Cognizin Citicoline at 250 mg aligns with dosage ranges used in multiple human studies examining cognitive function. Citicoline has been studied for its role in supporting the synthesis of acetylcholine — a neurotransmitter central to memory and learning — and for supporting phospholipid production in brain cell membranes.

Bacopa Monnieri at 150 mg with standardized bacosides falls within the lower end of studied dosage ranges (typically 150–450 mg in published trials). Bacopa has been studied in the context of memory formation and retention, with multiple published trials examining its effects on recall speed and cognitive processing.

Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom at 500 mg is consistent with some published research on this compound, though certain studies have used higher amounts. Lion's Mane has been studied for its potential role in supporting nerve growth factor (NGF) production — a protein involved in the growth and maintenance of neurons.

Phosphatidylserine at 100 mg aligns with widely cited research on memory support. This phospholipid is naturally present in brain cell membranes and has been the subject of multiple published studies examining its effects on cognitive function, particularly in aging populations.

L-Theanine at 100 mg is consistent with published studies on alpha brainwave activity and what researchers describe as calm, focused alertness. L-Theanine is an amino acid found naturally in tea and has been studied for its effects on relaxation without sedation.

Rhodiola Rosea at 50 mg is below the 200–600 mg range commonly used in published adaptogen research. The company's standardization to specific rosavin (3%) and salidroside (1%) concentrations may be relevant to bioactive compound delivery, though the total dosage remains below what most published studies have tested.

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine at 175 mg is below the 300–2,000 mg range used in many stress-performance studies. L-Tyrosine has been studied for its role in supporting the production of dopamine and norepinephrine — neurotransmitters associated with focus, motivation, and mental performance under stress. The N-Acetyl form may offer different solubility and bioavailability characteristics compared to standard L-Tyrosine.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract at 75 mg (standardized to 95% proanthocyanidins) has been studied for its antioxidant properties and its potential role in supporting cerebral blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain.

This is ingredient-level research context. These individual findings relate to the compounds themselves in published studies — not to Mind Lab Pro as a finished product. As noted above, Mind Lab Pro has also been studied at the formula level through its own referenced clinical trials, which is an additional and separate layer of evidence.

This overview builds on a previous informational report that put the Mind Lab Pro universal nootropic formula under review, which covered the product's brain health positioning, ingredient overview, and cognitive enhancement claims in greater detail.

Intended Use Cases Described in Company Materials

Company materials position Mind Lab Pro as designed for use across multiple demographics and cognitive demand scenarios:

Students: Company materials describe MLP nootropics as supporting studying, learning, attention, storage and recall, and strengthening the mind's resistance to stress.

Athletes: The company describes MLP as supporting performance-related brain chemistry for motivation, willpower, and intensity — from training through competition.

Competitors: Company materials reference calm mindset, strategic thinking, and clear memory as areas the formula is designed to support across sports and competitive activities.

Professionals: Company materials list MLP as supporting work performance and productivity through focus, multitasking under stress, and creative problem-solving.

Active Adults Over 55: The company positions MLP as supporting memory, verbal communication, mood, and mental clarity for adults seeking additional cognitive support.

The formula is described as caffeine-free and stimulant-free, which distinguishes it from nootropic products that rely on stimulants for immediate alertness effects. The product is also described as containing no synthetic additives, artificial colors, or preservatives.

Product Pricing and Purchasing Information

The company lists multiple purchasing formats on its official website. Details, pricing, and terms may change over time and should be verified directly through the official brand page.

Options listed at the time of this overview include a subscription delivering 4 bottles every 4 months, a monthly subscription, and a one-time purchase. Each bottle contains 60 NutriCaps (a 30-day supply at the standard 2-capsule daily dosage).

Readers are encouraged to review the most current pricing and terms directly through the official Mind Lab Pro page.

Return and Satisfaction Policy

The company outlines return and satisfaction policy terms on its official website, including eligibility conditions and timeframes. A satisfaction guarantee is noted for first-time orders, along with a separate return policy for unused items. Specific terms, conditions, and processing timelines should be reviewed directly on the official website before making any purchase decision.

Understanding "Universal Nootropic" as a Concept

"Universal Nootropic" is a trademarked term used by Mind Lab Pro. For anyone encountering this phrase for the first time, here's what the company means by it: rather than targeting a single cognitive pathway — like focus alone or memory alone — the formula is designed to support six interconnected brain pathways simultaneously. Company materials describe these as neurotransmitter support, neural regeneration, cerebral circulation, neuroprotection, brain wave optimization, and energy metabolism.

The concept reflects the product's multi-ingredient, multi-pathway formulation approach. It is a brand positioning term used to describe the formula's design philosophy, not a scientific classification or regulatory designation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mind Lab Pro FDA approved?

Mind Lab Pro is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The product is listed as manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, which relates to manufacturing standards rather than product approval or endorsement.

Does Mind Lab Pro contain caffeine?

No. The product label and official website list Mind Lab Pro as 100% caffeine-free and stimulant-free.

How long does Mind Lab Pro take to show results?

Company materials reference an onset timeframe for certain effects, though individual experiences may vary based on multiple factors. The brand notes that continued use over time is part of the recommended approach. The clinical studies referenced by the company evaluated effects over a 30-day period.

What does "Universal Nootropic" mean?

"Universal Nootropic" is a trademarked marketing term. The company uses it to describe a formula designed to support multiple cognitive functions across different types of users, rather than targeting a single cognitive pathway. It reflects the product's multi-ingredient approach and is a brand positioning term, not a scientific classification.

Were the clinical studies conducted independently?

Company materials describe one study as independently conducted (Study 1, published in the Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research). The other two studies are disclosed as funded by Performance Lab Group, Mind Lab Pro's parent company. All three studies were conducted at the University of Leeds in the UK and published in peer-reviewed journals.

Can Mind Lab Pro interact with medications?

Mind Lab Pro contains active nootropic compounds and B-vitamins that may interact with certain medications. Company materials recommend consulting a physician before starting the product, especially for individuals who take medications, have existing health conditions, or are pregnant or nursing.

Where is Mind Lab Pro sold?

The official website states that Mind Lab Pro is available exclusively through mindlabpro.com. The company ships worldwide from the United States and United Kingdom.

Summary

Mind Lab Pro is a dietary supplement positioned as a "Universal Nootropic" — a single formula containing 11 fully disclosed ingredients designed to support multiple cognitive functions across six brain pathways. The product uses full-disclosure labeling with no proprietary blends, and the company references formula-level clinical research conducted at the University of Leeds and published in peer-reviewed academic journals.

The formula is listed as caffeine-free, stimulant-free, vegan-friendly, and manufactured in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility in the United States. Detailed ingredient information, dosage disclosures, and links to referenced studies are available on the official website.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current Mind Lab Pro offer (official Mind Lab Pro page).

Contact Information

Company: Performance Lab Group Ltd. / Performance Lab USA Corp.

US Address: 941 West Morse Boulevard, Suite 100, Winter Park, FL 32789

UK Address: 7 Clarendon Place, Royal Leamington Spa, CV32 5QL, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 1926 833031

Email: cs@mindlabpro.com

Website: mindlabpro.com

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described reflect information presented by the company on its official website and product labeling. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing. Mind Lab Pro is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline cognitive health, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Clinical study results reflect controlled research conditions and may not predict individual consumer experiences.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, subscription terms, and promotional offers referenced were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Mind Lab Pro website before making any purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this informational overview has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Mind Lab Pro and their healthcare provider before making decisions.