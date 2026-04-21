INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Byrna Technologies Inc. - BYRN

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYRN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Byrna Technologies and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 9, 2026, Byrna Technologies reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 and held a conference call to discuss those results. During this call, the Company disclosed deterioration in its online sales performance, stating that “conversion moved materially lower” and that “average order value also began to come under pressure in fiscal Q1”. The Company also stated that Byrna.com “continues to underperform our expectations”.

On this news, Byrna’s stock price fell $2.85, or 30.98%, to close at $6.35 per share on April 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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