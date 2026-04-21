INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. - ADMA

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“ADMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADMA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ADMA and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 24, 2026, Culper Research published a short report on ADMA, alleging that “ADMA’s reported growth is a fiction driven more than entirely by a de facto channel stuffing scheme and an undisclosed related party distributor” and “estimat[ing] that, absent channel stuffing, ADMA revenues declined 3% in 2025 vs. +20% reported.”

Following publication of the Culper report, ADMA’s stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 16.63%, to close at $11.33 per share on March 24, 2026.

Then, on March 26, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ADMA, citing disappointment with the Company’s response to the Culper report, which Cantor Fitzgerald found lacking in “specific feedback addressing the direct claims in the report.”

Following the downgrade, ADMA’s stock price fell $1.34 per share, or 13.91%, to close at $8.29 per share on March 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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