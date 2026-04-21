INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. - NNOX

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nano-X and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 20, 2026, Nano-X issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and providing a business update. Among other items, Nano-X reported a net loss of $33.4 million for the quarter, mainly due to a $17.5M charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. Nano-X also announced that CFO Ran Daniel would step down from that role on July 31, 2026.

On this news, Nano-X’s stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 24.39%, to close at $2.16 per share on April 20, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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