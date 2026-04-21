INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GoHealth Inc. - GOCO

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GoHealth Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether GoHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 1, 2025, the United States Department of Justice filed a False Claims Act complaint against several health insurers, including GoHealth, alleging that between 2016 and at least 2021, these insurers distributed “hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks” to brokers in order to secure “enrollments into the insurers’ Medical Advantage plans”.

On this news, GoHealth’s stock price fell $1.09, or 10.4%, to close at $9.44 per share on May 1, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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