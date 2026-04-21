LGI Homes Introduces New Community to the Growing Polk County, Florida Market

LAKE WALES, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the grand opening of Citrus Place, a remarkable new community in the charming town of Babson Park within Polk County, in the heart of Central Florida. Homes start in the high-$200s, providing exceptional value to area homebuyers.

Citrus Place offers homeowners a unique opportunity to own a brand-new home in a peaceful setting while maintaining close proximity to everyday conveniences. Ideally located in southern Polk County just minutes from Highway 17 and less than ten minutes from Downtown Lake Wales, residents will enjoy easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment and major employment centers, making it an ideal location for families and professionals alike.

This thoughtfully designed community will feature a selection of beautifully crafted homes on oversized 75’ and 80’ lots, many of which feature expansive covered back patios, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining year-round. Each home comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ or CompleteHomePlus™ packages, offering a variety of designer finishes and modern features at no additional cost, delivering exceptional value and style to homeowners.

“Citrus Place is designed to offer something for every buyer, with a wide range of thoughtfully designed floor plans from comfortable three-bedroom, two-bath homes with two-car garages to spacious five-bedroom, three-bath homes with three-car garages and up to 2,414 square feet of living space,” said John Gammon, Vice President of Sales. “This flexibility allows homeowners to find the perfect fit for their lifestyle, all within a welcoming Babson Park community.”

In addition to its upgraded homes, Citrus Place will feature a community park and playground, creating a welcoming environment for families and neighbors to gather. The community is also surrounded by abundant outdoor recreational opportunities. Residents can explore nearby parks, lakes and nature areas, making it easy to enjoy Florida’s year-round sunshine. Whether spending weekends on the water or enjoying scenic walking trails, homeowners will appreciate the balance of relaxation and adventure just outside their doorstep.

For more information or to schedule a tour of Citrus Place, interested buyers can call (833) 308-2458 or visit LGIHomes.com/CitrusPlace.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ed5ec85-b66a-4616-a168-0d18cd1279aa