Univest Securities, LLC Announces a $40 Million Equity Line Facility for its Client PMGC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB)

New York, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of a $40,000,000 equity line facility with an initial tranche of $10,000,000 (the “Offering”) for its client PMGC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company”), a diversified holding company executing a targeted roll-up strategy in U.S.-based precision manufacturing.

The purchase agreement provides for an equity line of credit under which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Investor, upon the terms and conditions set forth in the purchase agreement: one or more Secured Pre-Paid Purchases (each, a “Pre-Paid Purchase”) and all shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 (the “Common Stock”) issuable under the Pre-Paid Purchases (the “Pre-Paid Shares”) in the aggregate purchase amount of up to $40,000,000.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The shares under the equity line were offered and issued in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) and/or Rule 506(b) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933 and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-added service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.7 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 25A

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us