Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $45 Million Note Offering for its Client Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI)

New York, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of a note offering (the “Offering”) of $45 million for its client Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI), (the “Company”, “Faraday Future” or “FF”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company.

Under the terms of the Offering, $15 million was funded directly to the Company in connection with a first note and $30 million was deposited into a controlled deposit account in connection with a second note (together with the first note, the “Notes”), pursuant to a deposit account control agreement. The first note carries interest at 9% per annum. Following a six-month waiting period, the investor may request installment of redemptions over the subsequent 18-month period, payable in cash or common stock at the Company's election. The conversion price is the lower of (i) the closing price on the trading day immediately preceding the conversion date, or (ii) the five-day average Volume Weighted Average Price (“VWAP”) prior to such date. The Notes are subject to customary covenants, events of default, and an issuance cap in accordance with applicable Nasdaq rules.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $45 million.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The Notes were offered and sold in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to the exemption for transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act and in reliance on similar exemptions under applicable state laws. Accordingly, the Notes and underlying shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. For additional information regarding the material terms relating to the Financing, please see the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov on April 20, 2026.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-added service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.7 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About Faraday Future

Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand’s pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF’s second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business with sales beginning this year, connecting its future strategy of bringing a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 25A

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us