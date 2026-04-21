Audifort Claims Evaluated: The Healthy Hearing Supplement's Ingredients Under Investigation for Purity & Effectiveness

Largo, FL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. Supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All product details described below reflect information presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

This report presents an informational overview of Audifort's ingredient profile, formulation approach, and publicly available research references. The evaluation of product claims described here reflects how the formulation is positioned and explained within the company's published materials and supporting scientific context.

In this context, "under investigation" refers to the process of examining ingredient transparency, research alignment, and formulation disclosures using publicly available information. It does not represent a regulatory investigation or independent clinical evaluation of the finished product.

References to "effectiveness" reflect how the company describes the intended role of its ingredients and formulation strategy, rather than confirmed clinical outcomes of the finished supplement.

If you've spent any time looking into hearing support supplements — especially liquid formulas built around botanicals — there's a good chance you've come across Audifort. It's a product that keeps surfacing in conversations around auditory wellness, particularly among adults over 40 who are paying closer attention to changes in hearing clarity, occasional ringing, or that feeling of sounds becoming slightly less sharp than they used to be.

The full product details, current pricing, and published terms can be confirmed by viewing the current Audifort offer (official Audifort page).

The following sections outline the formulation's ingredient profile, how those ingredients are presented by the company, and the broader research context referenced in support of those choices.

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for professional audiological care, balanced nutrition, or medical evaluation for hearing concerns. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Product Overview and Company Background

Audifort is a liquid dietary supplement positioned as a botanical hearing support formula. The product label directs users to take one or two droppers full daily. Each bottle contains 60 ml (2 fl oz), with a serving size of 1 ml and 60 servings per container. The label also notes that the bottle should be shaken well before each use and stored in a cool, dry place away from heat, light, and humidity.

The product label lists the distributor as audifort.com, located at 382 NE 191st St PMB 82029, Miami, FL 33179. The authorized retailer is BuyGoods, a Delaware corporation located at 1201 N Orange Street Suite #7223, Wilmington, DE 19801. BuyGoods' role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of the product.

The product label states that Audifort is manufactured in the United States from foreign and domestic ingredients inside an FDA-registered facility. The Supplement Facts panel discloses a proprietary blend of 22 ingredients totaling 200 mg per 1 ml serving, along with 0.7 mcg of Chromium (as chromium picolinate) at 2% Daily Value. The formula is marketed as natural, non-habit forming, and easy to incorporate into a daily routine.

The full list of proprietary blend ingredients, as printed on the label, includes: Maca Root Extract, Grape Seed Extract, Guarana Seed Extract, African Mango Seed Extract, Eleutherococcus Senticosus Root Extract, Astragalus Root Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Gymnema Leaf Extract, Coleus Forskohlii Root Extract, Capsicum Annuum Fruit Extract, Grapefruit Fruit Extract, Panax Ginseng Aerial Extract, Raspberry Ketones, L-Glutamine, L-Tyrosine, L-Arginine Base, Beta-Alanine, Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate, GABA, L-Ornithine HCL, L-Tryptophan, and L-Carnitine Base. Other ingredients include Glycerin, Water, Organic Lemon Extract, Stevia Extract, Xylitol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, and Natural Flavors.

How Audifort Positions Its Ingredient Strategy

The formulation behind Audifort targets what the company describes as multiple pathways related to auditory wellness — including antioxidant protection, circulatory support, and neuroprotective mechanisms. The formula combines 22 ingredients into a 200 mg proprietary blend delivered in liquid form, positioned as supporting hearing health through nutritional synergy.

The product page references scientific studies from institutions including the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) and Georgetown University Medical Center. These references provide context for the broader research landscape the company draws from in explaining its formulation choices.

One key consideration when evaluating products in this category is how the referenced research connects to the specific formula. The studies on the Audifort website explore topics like tinnitus neuroplasticity, cochlear hair cell regeneration in animal models, neuroprotective potential of phytochemicals, and B vitamins in brain health. These are real, published areas of scientific inquiry. They provide the research backdrop the company uses to explain why specific ingredients were selected.

These studies examined specific compounds under controlled conditions. They did not evaluate Audifort as a finished multi-ingredient supplement. This is ingredient-level research context — and understanding that distinction is one of the most important things you can do before purchasing any dietary supplement in this category.

Ingredient Research Context and Scientific References

Below is an outline of how the company positions each highlighted ingredient, alongside the broader research context that exists for those compounds. Each one has been studied independently to varying degrees in published literature.

Grape Seed Extract — Audifort describes this ingredient as providing antioxidants that protect the ear. Grape seed extract contains proanthocyanidins, which published research has explored for their antioxidant properties. Researchers have examined these compounds in relation to oxidative stress in auditory tissues, as oxidative damage in the inner ear has been investigated as a potential contributor to age-related hearing changes. These findings relate to individual compounds studied under specific research conditions.

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis) — Audifort describes this ingredient as improving blood flow to the ears. Green tea contains catechins, particularly EGCG, which published research has explored for cardiovascular and circulation-related properties. Some research has examined whether improved circulation may support nutrient delivery to auditory tissues. Published studies on green tea extract typically use standardized doses of EGCG at ranges that may differ from what a multi-ingredient liquid formula delivers.

GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) — Audifort describes this ingredient as supporting relaxation and relieving anxiety. GABA is a neurotransmitter involved in nervous system regulation. Research has explored its relationship to neural signaling pathways, including those discussed in tinnitus-related contexts. Whether oral GABA supplements cross the blood-brain barrier in meaningful amounts remains an area of ongoing scientific discussion.

Capsicum Annuum — Audifort describes this ingredient as supporting a healthy inflammatory response. Capsaicin, the active compound in capsicum, has been studied for its effects on inflammatory pathways and circulatory function. Published research on capsaicin typically examines isolated compounds at specific dosages under controlled conditions.

Maca Root — Audifort describes this ingredient as boosting energy. Maca has been studied for general wellness and vitality properties. Its inclusion reflects the company's approach to addressing overall wellness as part of the formulation strategy.

Gymnema Sylvestre — Audifort describes this ingredient as supporting hearing. Gymnema sylvestre has been studied primarily in blood sugar regulation contexts. The specific mechanism by which this ingredient supports hearing is not clearly established in published peer-reviewed hearing research — though the company includes it as part of the broader botanical synergy the formulation targets.

These individual findings relate to the compounds themselves in published studies — not to Audifort as a finished product. No published clinical trial appears to have evaluated the complete Audifort formula — a 200 mg proprietary blend of 22 ingredients — which is common across the broader dietary supplement category but worth factoring into any purchasing evaluation.

Formulation Transparency and Disclosure Considerations

One practical question worth addressing is how Audifort's proprietary blend structure affects the ability to evaluate the formula against published research.

The Supplement Facts panel discloses that all 22 active ingredients share a combined proprietary blend weight of 200 mg per serving. Because proprietary blends list ingredients by weight from highest to lowest without revealing individual amounts, the exact dosage of any single compound cannot be determined from the label alone. With 22 ingredients sharing 200 mg, it is mathematically unlikely that multiple ingredients reach the individual dosages used in published research studies simultaneously.

For context, published research on green tea extract and EGCG commonly uses 400 to 600 mg. Standalone L-Tyrosine studies typically use 300 to 2,000 mg. GABA studies have examined doses ranging from 100 to 800 mg. Those ranges are significantly higher than what a 200 mg shared blend could deliver across 22 ingredients.

This does not mean the product has no utility — it means that if the research referenced on the Audifort website is being used to evaluate the formula, the dosage gap between standalone ingredient studies and a multi-ingredient proprietary blend at 200 mg total is a factor worth understanding.

Purity Positioning: What the Company Discloses

Since the title of this report references purity, here is what the company makes available on that front.

The product label states that Audifort has been manufactured in an FDA-registered facility and is made in the United States "from the finest of foreign and domestic ingredients." The formula uses a base of Glycerin and Water with Organic Lemon Extract, Stevia Extract, Xylitol, and Natural Flavors, along with preservatives Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate.

The label does not reference third-party testing, certificates of analysis, or GMP certification specifically. For anyone whose purchasing decision depends on verified purity documentation beyond FDA-registered facility status, reaching out to the company at support@audifort.com to request additional information before ordering would be a practical step.

Considerations Before Purchase

Readers reviewing products in this category may wish to confirm ingredient transparency, manufacturing disclosures, and compatibility with their individual health circumstances. For any hearing-related concerns — especially those involving persistent symptoms or diagnosed conditions — consultation with a qualified healthcare provider is recommended prior to supplement use.

Product Pricing and Purchasing Information

The product is listed on the official website in multiple package formats, with pricing that varies based on quantity and availability. Additional details, including shipping terms and any included materials, are described directly by the company and may change over time. Readers are encouraged to verify current information on the official website before making any purchasing decision.

Return Policy and Satisfaction Guarantee

The company outlines a 90-day money-back guarantee on its official website. The published terms indicate that consumers who are unsatisfied within the first 90 days of purchase can request a full refund by contacting support at support@audifort.com to receive a return merchandise authorization (RMA).

The policy requires that all bottles — whether empty, full, or partially full, including any bonus or free bottles — be returned to the company's fulfillment address. Return shipping costs are the consumer's responsibility. Refund processing timelines depend on the buyer's payment method and financial institution.

The return address published by the company is: Returns66 11870 62nd St. N Largo, FL 33773.

Specific terms, conditions, and processing timelines should be reviewed directly on the official website before making any purchase decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Audifort a hearing aid or medical device?

No. Audifort is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, as stated on the company's own website.

What does "under investigation for purity & effectiveness" mean in the title?

The title reflects the process of examining Audifort's ingredient transparency, research alignment, and formulation disclosures using publicly available information. It does not represent a formal regulatory investigation or independent clinical evaluation of the finished product.

Does Audifort contain stimulants?

The product is marketed as non-habit forming. However, the Supplement Facts panel lists both Green Tea Leaf Extract and Guarana Seed Extract — both of which naturally contain caffeine. The specific caffeine content per serving is not disclosed on the label. If caffeine sensitivity is a concern, reviewing the full ingredient label or contacting the manufacturer before use would be a practical step.

How long does Audifort take to show results?

The company's FAQ states that most people start feeling a difference after the first week, with best results coming after 4 months or longer of consistent use. Individual timelines depend on multiple factors including baseline hearing health, age, dietary habits, and consistency of use. These are individual experiences and should not be interpreted as typical or guaranteed results.

Can the research Audifort references be verified?

Yes. The official website lists scientific references at the bottom of the product page. These citations point to published studies and institutional research available through PubMed and relevant journal archives. These studies examined individual compounds or mechanisms — not Audifort's specific formula as a finished product.

Who created Audifort?

The product website identifies Andrew Ross as the creator of Audifort. The company is identified as Audifort Research, with BuyGoods serving as the authorized retailer.

Additional Research and Prior Reporting

Readers evaluating Audifort may benefit from reviewing previously published informational reporting on this product. A 2025 informational report covering Audifort's botanical hearing support formula and plant-based ingredient profile provides additional context on how the company positions the formulation within the broader auditory wellness category. A separate earlier overview examining the updated Audifort botanical formulation for hearing health support covers the product's ingredient strategy, lifestyle integration approach, and formulation background in greater detail.

Reviewing multiple informational sources may provide broader perspective on hearing support supplements, botanical formulations, and auditory wellness products. Evaluating the full body of available information is recommended before making any purchasing decision.

Summary

Audifort is a liquid dietary supplement positioned as a botanical hearing support formula manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility. The Supplement Facts panel discloses a proprietary blend of 22 ingredients totaling 200 mg per serving, with key compounds that have been individually studied in published research across antioxidant, circulation, neuroprotective, and auditory wellness contexts. No published clinical trial appears to have evaluated the finished product as formulated — which is common across this product category but worth understanding when evaluating the relationship between referenced research and the specific supplement.

The company provides a 90-day refund guarantee and one-time purchase pricing. The product page references scientific studies from recognized institutions — these references provide ingredient-level and mechanism-level research context for the formulation approach, rather than product-level clinical outcomes.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current Audifort offer (official Audifort page).

Contact Information

Company: Audifort Research

Distributor Address: 382 NE 191st St PMB 82029, Miami, FL 33179

Return Address: Returns66 11870 62nd St. N Largo, FL 33773

Product Email Support: support@audifort.com

Product Phone Support: +1-866-374-5018

Hours: Mon - Sun 10 AM - 1 AM EST

Authorized Retailer: BuyGoods, 1201 N Orange Street Suite #7223, Wilmington, DE 19801

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described reflect information presented by the company on its official website and product labeling. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The product label states: do not exceed the recommended dose. Pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before using this or any dietary supplement. Audifort is a dietary supplement, not a medication, hearing aid, or medical device. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline hearing health, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. While some customers report improvements, results are not guaranteed. People who write reviews are self-selected — satisfied customers are more likely to post feedback than those with neutral or negative experiences.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. BuyGoods serves as the authorized retailer for this product. BuyGoods' role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher of this article is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Audifort website before making your purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this informational overview has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Audifort and their healthcare provider before making decisions.