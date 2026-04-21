River Valley Community Bancorp Announces Financial Results (Unaudited) for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026, and Quarterly Dividend

YUBA CITY, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Concurrent with the financial results announcement, the Bank declared a $0.07 per common share dividend payable on May 18, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026. The financial results announcement can be found on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at Investor Relations | River Valley Community Bank.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

904 B Street, Marysville, CA

401 Ryland Street, Ste. 205, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)

2901 Douglas Blvd., Ste. 140, Roseville, CA

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.