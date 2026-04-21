Adswerve Named 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas, for Third Consecutive Year

DENVER, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve , a leading data, analytics, media, and technology consultancy who helps create positive business impact, today announced it has been recognized as the Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration (CXO) Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas, for the third consecutive year . Adobe's CXO Partner Awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and delivered significant impact on customer success.

The Adobe CXO Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas award is presented to the partners that have demonstrated outstanding growth, deep technical expertise, and meaningful customer impact within the Adobe CXO ecosystem in FY25. Adswerve's recognition for a third straight year reflects the company's sustained investment in Adobe practice development, certified talent, and enterprise client outcomes, particularly across Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Experience Platform .

Partners were recognized at the Partner Executive Forum during Adobe Summit 2026 .

"Congratulations to the Adswerve team on being named Adobe CXO Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas," says Alison Webster, VP Global Partner Organization at Adobe. "This recognition reflects Adswerve's consistent dedication to customer success, technical excellence, and meaningful contributions to the Adobe ecosystem. Their growing expertise across Adobe CX Analytics and Adobe Experience Platform, and the caliber of talent they continue to attract, makes them a valued partner as we help enterprise clients navigate an increasingly complex marketing landscape."

Alongside the award recognition, Adswerve has welcomed several strategic hires to its growing martech practice:

Jason Egan is a former Adobe Analytics Champion with extensive experience advising enterprise clients on analytics architecture and implementation strategy.

is a former Adobe Analytics Champion with extensive experience advising enterprise clients on analytics architecture and implementation strategy. Josh Stephens is a current Adobe Analytics Champion, a recognition awarded by Adobe to practitioners who demonstrate exceptional product knowledge and community leadership.

is a current Adobe Analytics Champion, a recognition awarded by Adobe to practitioners who demonstrate exceptional product knowledge and community leadership. Andrea Walker and Tasha Carrillo round out the new additions, further strengthening Adswerve’s capacity to deliver complex Adobe implementations at scale.



The Adobe Analytics Champion designation is one of the most respected credentials in the community, and having both current and former champions on staff reflects the caliber of expertise Adswerve brings to every client engagement.

"Being recognized as Adobe's CXO Emerging Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year is a reflection of the incredible team we've built and the results we're delivering for clients," says Charles Farina, Head of Solutions, Digital Experience at Adswerve. "Adobe Customer Journey Analytics is one of the most powerful tools available to enterprise marketers today, and we're investing to make sure clients can take full advantage of it, including the new B2B edition. Bringing in practitioners like Jason and Josh signals the depth of expertise we're committed to delivering as we expand across Adobe's ecosystem and into Adobe Journey Optimizer later this year."

As Adobe continues to invest in CX Analytics as its flagship analytics solution, Adswerve offers enterprise clients deep implementation expertise, faster time-to-value, and sophisticated consulting across Adobe Experience Platform. The company is also positioning for further growth in 2026, with plans to formally expand into Adobe Journey Optimizer services and earn its Adobe Real-Time CDP specialization—significant steps in the company's continued evolution toward the full intersection of adtech and martech.

Adswerve is on-site at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, NV, from April 20 to 22, 2026. The team will be available at booth #2653 for conversations about Customer Journey Analytics, Real-Time CDP, and what's ahead in the company's martech roadmap.

About Adswerve

Adswerve helps marketers and agencies embrace innovation to create a positive impact on their business. An award-winning predictive marketing consultancy, Adswerve uses data, media, and AI to support 800+ iconic brands and agencies. With a team of 250+ of the industry's top experts, Adswerve is the most innovative and largest US Google Marketing Platform provider, a three-time Adobe Partner of the Year, and a respected solutions partner to Amazon, Snowflake, and others. Learn more at adswerve.com.