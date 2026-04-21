PinkPantheress Brings Ballet Flats to the Coachella Stage in Tieks

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British singer and producer PinkPantheress delivered one of the most talked-about performances of Coachella 2026’s second weekend, taking the Mojave stage on Saturday, April 18, in Tieks ballet flats.

Known for hits including “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2,” “Stateside,” and “Illegal,” PinkPantheress performed a nearly hour-long set featuring multiple surprise appearances. Zara Larsson joined her on stage for “Midnight Sun,” while Janelle Monáe, DJ Ninajirachi, Chase Infiniti, and Tyriq Withers appeared throughout the performance. During the set, Withers marked the occasion of PinkPantheress’s birthday with a rose presentation as dancers revealed a celebratory sign to the crowd.

Throughout the performance, PinkPantheress wore two styles of Tieks by Gavrieli ballet flats—Cobalt Blue and Cardinal Red—crafted from Italian leather. The bold color choices complemented her signature aesthetic, which blends Y2K influences with a contemporary London style.





About the Footwear

Tieks by Gavrieli are known for their premium Italian leather, flexible split-sole construction, and foldable design. Each pair is crafted through a multi-step process and features the brand’s signature Tiek Blue outsole patches. The design allows for increased flexibility and portability, with each pair folding compactly into a pouch for travel.

The brand offers more than 60 colors and prints across classic, statement, and limited-edition styles. Solid leather styles begin at $210.

Fashion Context

Ballet-inspired footwear has remained a consistent influence in recent fashion cycles, evolving from traditional interpretations into more versatile, everyday styles. The appearance of ballet flats on a major festival stage reflects the continued crossover between performance wear and contemporary fashion.

PinkPantheress’s styling at Coachella highlights this shift, pairing minimalist footwear with a high-energy live performance.

Availability

Cobalt Blue and Cardinal Red Tieks are available at tieks.com. All orders ship free within the United States.

For more information, visit tieks.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1d057b6-8d40-4e31-a03d-54b53219d312