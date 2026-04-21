Securities Fraud Investigation Into Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“Medical Properties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. (MPT), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Happened?

On March 10, 2026, Medical Properties issued a statement regarding its third-largest tenant, Healthcare Systems of America (“HAS”) stating that the Company had “sent certain ordinary course legal notices to HSA intended to protect [its] legal interests.”

HSA accounts for around 8% of the Company’s total assets. HSA is also currently engaged in competing lawsuits between two rivaling managers accusing each other of financial mismanagement and other misdeeds. This statement came shortly after Medical Properties declared a default on several of the eight properties it rents to HSA.

On this news, Medical Properties’ stock price fell $0.42, or 8.02%, to close at $4.84 per share on March 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

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Whistleblower Notice

Persons with non-public information regarding Medical Properties should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP (“GPWR”) is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. GPWR has been consistently ranked in the Top 50 Securities Class Action Settlements by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2018, GPWR was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements.



With four offices across the country, GPWR’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPWR’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

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Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.