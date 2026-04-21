REMINDER: Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By May 25, 2026 - contact Kirby McInerney LLP

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SMCI) investors of the May 25, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 2, 2024 through March 19, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) a significant portion of the Company’s sales of servers were to companies based in China; (2) these transactions violated U.S. export control laws; and (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations.

On March 19, 2026, the U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment charging several individuals, including a Super Micro co-founder and board member, a sales manager, and a contractor, of “conspir[ing] to divert billions of dollars” of servers illegally to China in violation of export controls. The indictment stated this resulted in “at least approximately $2.5 billion worth of sales” since 2024. The indictment revealed that “between late April 2025 and mid-May 2025 alone, over approximately $510 million worth of. . .servers assembled in the United States with Nvidia GPUs-and subject to U.S. export controls-were sold. . .and then diverted to China.” On the same date, Super Micro release a statement, noting that the Company wasn’t named as a defendant but confirming that the individuals charged were a “Senior Vice President of Business Development and a member of the Company's Board of Directors,” “a sales manager,” and “a contractor.” On this news, the price of Super Micro shares declined by $10.26 per share, or approximately 33.3%, from $30.79 per share on March 19, 2026 to close at $20.53 on March 20, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com