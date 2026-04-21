RNK Health NAD+ Longevity Therapy Claims Evaluated: The Clinician-Guided NAD Injections & Medication Protocol

Des Moines, IA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The information below contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. The following is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or treatment advice. All service details described below reflect available information from the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any enrollment decision.

RNK Health provides a clinician-guided NAD+ injectable therapy through its telehealth platform, where licensed medical providers evaluate individuals and determine whether treatment is appropriate. The details below reflect how the RNK Health NAD+ protocol is structured, how prescriptions are issued, and how the company presents its longevity-focused program.

Within this context, the term "claims evaluated" refers to how RNK Health presents and explains its NAD+ therapy model — including its intended use, delivery structure, and clinical oversight process — rather than an independent third-party assessment or comparison.

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) injectable medications prescribed through the platform are compounded by a licensed pharmacy based on an individual prescription. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared using active ingredients under the direction of a prescribing clinician. This distinction is important and is explained in detail throughout the sections below.

Full program details, current pricing, and enrollment terms can be confirmed directly through the official RNK Health platform by viewing the current RNK Health NAD+ offer (official RNK Health page).

Individual results vary. NAD+ injectable therapy requires evaluation by a licensed clinician and is not a substitute for professional medical care. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new health protocol.

How RNK Health's Telehealth Model Is Structured

RNK Health operates as a telehealth platform that facilitates access to licensed medical providers. These providers independently determine whether NAD+ therapy is appropriate. RNK Health does not itself practice medicine.

Three distinct entities are involved in the service, and the separation between them is worth understanding before enrolling.

RNK Health LLC is the technology platform. The company's Terms of Service describe its role as making "certain information available to you regarding remote treatment programs" and facilitating "access to telemedicine and expert medical services." The Terms state directly that "the Company does not engage in the practice of medicine or provide any other health services."

OpenLoop Healthcare Partners, PC and its affiliated professional entities provide the actual clinical services. These are the licensed, independent healthcare providers who conduct consultations, assess patient information, and make prescribing decisions. RNK Health's Terms of Service note that the platform is independent from these Professional Entities and is not responsible for their clinical decisions. The medical provider address is listed as 317 Sixth Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50309.

The Partner Pharmacy fulfills prescriptions written by the medical providers. The pharmacy address listed on the company's website is 863 W 450 S, Ste 101, Springville, UT 84663. This is a licensed US pharmacy that compounds and dispenses medications according to the prescriptions it receives.

This three-entity structure is common across telehealth platforms and creates appropriate separation between the technology service, clinical decision-making, and medication dispensing. No prescription is guaranteed — the determination of whether NAD+ therapy is appropriate for any individual rests entirely with the evaluating clinician.

What NAD+ Is and Why It Has Generated Scientific Interest

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme present in all living cells. It plays a central role in cellular energy production through its involvement in mitochondrial function and serves as a required substrate for enzymes involved in DNA repair, sirtuin activation, and metabolic regulation.

Researchers have established that NAD+ levels decline with age. A 2016 preclinical study from Washington University School of Medicine found that boosting molecules associated with NAD+ production in aging animal models led to measurable effects consistent with reduced markers of aging. That finding contributed to broader scientific interest in NAD+ repletion strategies.

A 2026 systematic peer-reviewed study examined both preclinical and clinical evidence for NAD+ supplementation. The findings indicated that NAD+ precursors consistently raise circulating NAD+ metabolite levels in human subjects — suggesting target engagement at the biochemical level. At the same time, the authors noted that evidence of reliable benefit on wellness-relevant endpoints remains limited across studies and populations, and characterized NAD+ precursors as experimental adjuncts rather than established anti-aging therapies.

Data on injectable NAD+ delivery specifically — as distinct from oral precursors like NR and NMN — is more limited. The rationale for injectable delivery is that it bypasses digestive absorption barriers, potentially achieving higher bioavailability. However, large-scale randomized controlled trials evaluating injectable NAD+ protocols for longevity outcomes in humans have not yet been completed as of this writing.

These distinctions matter. The underlying biology of NAD+ is well-established. The data on raising NAD+ levels through supplementation shows measurable biochemical changes. But the clinical translation — demonstrating that these biochemical changes produce specific, reliable health outcomes across diverse human populations — remains an active area of investigation. This is compound-level and pathway-level science, not protocol-specific clinical proof.

How RNK Health Positions Its NAD+ Program

RNK Health presents its NAD+ therapy within a broader longevity and wellness context, with positioning that references energy support, cellular function, and metabolic processes. The company's website describes benefits using language such as "Endless Energy," "Laser Focus," and "Age Backwards," under the broader tagline of helping users "Look, Feel & Perform Younger."

The platform describes its service model as including several components: USA-compounded, lab-tested medications; one-on-one consultations with US-based doctors; and a privacy-first model with no clinic visits required. The company describes delivery timelines that may occur within approximately 48 hours of approval.

The company describes its enrollment process in four steps: choosing a medication, completing a short health quiz, receiving medication upon clinician approval, and working with the platform's clinical team to support ongoing results.

Compounded Medication: What This Means for Consumers

Prescribed NAD+ medications through RNK Health are compounded by a licensed pharmacy based on individual prescriptions. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared under federal and state compounding rules by licensed pharmacies.

RNK Health's Telehealth Consent Form, provided through OpenLoop Healthcare Partners, includes explicit patient acknowledgment that the FDA does not approve nor review compounded products for safety, effectiveness, or quality, and that compounding pharmacies must adhere to strict quality control standards to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the medications they prepare.

This is a meaningful distinction from purchasing an FDA-approved medication at a traditional retail pharmacy. Anyone considering this program should understand that framework and factor it into their decision-making process.

Who the RNK Health NAD+ Program May Align With

The Program May Be of Interest to People Who:

Want clinician oversight for NAD+ therapy: Adults interested in NAD+ as part of a broader longevity or healthspan strategy may find the clinician-guided model more structured than purchasing unmonitored oral supplements independently.

Prefer injectable delivery: The platform pairs injectable NAD+ with medical consultations, which provides a layer of clinical evaluation that standalone supplement purchases do not include.

Value home-based convenience: The company describes its model as delivering medication directly, with supplies and guidance for self-administration included after the initial clinician consultation.

Are comfortable with emerging science: NAD+ injectable therapy sits in a space where the biological rationale is well-supported but large-scale clinical validation of specific wellness outcomes is still developing.

Other Options May Be Preferable for People Who:

Need established clinical trial data before starting any protocol: If randomized controlled trial data on a specific finished protocol is a prerequisite for you, the evidence base for injectable NAD+ programs — broadly — may not yet meet that standard.

Have budget considerations: The company's website lists NAD+ injectable therapy starting from approximately $129 per month. This is a subscription-based service with ongoing costs that may not be covered by insurance.

Are managing a diagnosed medical condition: NAD+ therapy through this platform is positioned as a wellness and longevity program. It is not a substitute for prescribed medical treatment for any diagnosed condition.

Questions to Ask Yourself

Before choosing any NAD+ therapy protocol, consider: Have you discussed NAD+ therapy with your primary care provider? Are you comfortable with self-administered injections at home? Do you understand the distinction between compounded and FDA-approved medications? Are your expectations aligned with the current state of the science rather than marketing language?

Your answers help determine whether clinician-guided NAD+ therapy fits your specific situation. Full program details and eligibility information can be confirmed directly through the official RNK Health platform by exploring the RNK Health NAD+ program details (official RNK Health page).

Pricing and Program Structure

The company's website lists NAD+ injectable therapy starting from approximately $129 per month. RNK Health also offers other treatment programs including Sermorelin (from $129/mo), Enclomiphene (from $189/mo), Semaglutide (from $197/mo), Tirzepatide (from $297/mo), oral Semaglutide (from $198/mo), NAD+ nasal delivery (from $129/mo), NAD+ liposomal liquid (from $129/mo), and DNA Blueprint testing ($399/mo).

The company describes its pricing model as a single subscription price that includes medication, access to coaching, and clinician consultations. The FAQ on the website states there are no hidden fees and shipping is included.

Current pricing, subscription terms, and enrollment details can be verified directly through the official RNK Health platform by viewing the current RNK Health NAD+ offer (official RNK Health page).

Cancellation and Refund Terms

The company's Refund Policy (last updated January 16, 2026) states that consumers may cancel their subscription at any time. Cancellation requests must be received at least two days before the billing date to avoid the next charge.

Refunds for the current billing cycle are described as available only if medication has not yet been ordered. Once medication has been ordered, refunds are generally not permitted due to pharmaceutical safety and regulatory considerations.

For NAD+ medication specifically, the company's policy notes that dosages are customized by licensed physicians based on clinical assessment. Refunds are not provided if the dosage received differs from patient expectations, as dosage decisions are medically determined. Patients who wish to start at a specific dosage level (such as 2400mg) must provide documentation of their current NAD+ use history to the prescribing clinician.

The complete refund and cancellation policies are worth reading on the official website before enrolling. Retaining all purchase confirmation and communication records is also recommended.

Insurance and Coverage Considerations

Many direct-to-consumer prescription products are not covered by traditional insurance plans, but coverage policies vary. Always confirm benefits directly with your insurer. Some HSA/FSA plans may reimburse qualifying expenses — check your specific plan rules.

What to Verify Before Enrolling

Understand the telehealth model. RNK Health is a platform, not a healthcare provider. Medical decisions are made by independent clinicians through OpenLoop Healthcare Partners. No prescription is guaranteed.

Confirm compounded medication status. NAD+ injectable medications provided through this platform are compounded preparations, not FDA-approved finished products. Understand what this means for quality oversight and regulatory standing.

Separate compound-level science from protocol-specific evidence. NAD+ has a strong biological foundation in the literature, but specific injectable protocols — including this one — have not been validated through randomized controlled trials.

Know the subscription and refund structure. The program involves recurring billing. Refund eligibility depends on whether medication has been ordered. Understand the cancellation timeline before committing.

Talk to your doctor first. This is especially important for adults taking prescription medications, managing chronic conditions, or navigating hormonal changes. Professional medical guidance should come before any new treatment protocol.

Common Questions About the RNK Health NAD+ Program

Does RNK Health practice medicine?

No. The company's Terms of Service state that RNK Health LLC does not engage in the practice of medicine. The platform facilitates access to telehealth services provided by independent medical providers through OpenLoop Healthcare Partners, PC and its affiliated professional entities.

Is the NAD+ medication FDA approved?

NAD+ injectable medication provided through the platform is a compounded preparation. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared by licensed pharmacies under federal and state compounding rules based on individual prescriptions.

How does enrollment work?

The company describes a four-step process: choose a medication, complete a short health quiz, receive medication upon clinician approval, and work with the clinical team for ongoing support. The company describes delivery timelines that may occur within approximately 48 hours of prescription approval.

Can the program be stopped at any time?

The company's policies state that consumers may cancel their subscription at any time with at least two days' notice before the next billing date. Refund eligibility depends on whether medication for the current cycle has already been ordered.

What is the scientific basis for NAD+ therapy?

NAD+ is a well-established coenzyme with documented roles in cellular energy metabolism, DNA repair, and sirtuin activation. Researchers have demonstrated that NAD+ levels decline with age and that supplementation can raise circulating NAD+ metabolite levels. The clinical translation of these biochemical changes into specific, reliable health outcomes remains an active area of investigation. A 2026 systematic peer-reviewed study characterized NAD+ precursors as experimental adjuncts rather than established anti-aging therapies.

What dosage will I receive?

The company's policies state that NAD+ dosages are customized by licensed physicians based on clinical assessment. Treatment typically starts at a lower dose and is titrated upward based on individual response and safety considerations. Dosages up to 2400mg may be available for patients with documented prior NAD+ use.

What forms of NAD+ does the platform offer?

The company's website lists three NAD+ delivery options: injectable NAD+, nasal NAD+, and liposomal liquid NAD+, each starting from approximately $129 per month.

Summary

RNK Health describes its NAD+ program as part of a broader telehealth-based wellness model. The program is delivered through three distinct entities: the platform (RNK Health LLC), independent medical providers (OpenLoop Healthcare Partners), and a licensed partner pharmacy. NAD+ medications are compounded — not FDA-approved as finished products — and require clinician evaluation before prescribing.

The underlying science of NAD+ is well-established at the molecular level, with data supporting its role in cellular energy, DNA repair, and metabolic regulation. Injectable delivery has a theoretical pharmacokinetic rationale, though the broader field of NAD+ supplementation is characterized by researchers as showing evolving evidence with further clinical translation still developing.

The company lists pricing starting from approximately $129 per month, with subscription-based billing that includes medication, clinician access, and coaching support. Cancellation is described as available at any time with appropriate notice, though refund eligibility depends on medication ordering status.

Individuals considering NAD+ therapy are encouraged to confirm all program details directly through the official RNK Health platform and consult a licensed healthcare provider before beginning any new treatment protocol.

Complete service details, current pricing, and terms are available directly through the official RNK Health platform by viewing the current RNK Health NAD+ offer (official RNK Health page).

Contact Information

For questions before or during enrollment, the company's website lists the following support channels:

Email: support@myrnk.com

Phone/Text: +1 (551) 275-0869

Pharmacy Address: 863 W 450 S, Ste 101, Springville, UT 84663

Medical Provider Address: 317 Sixth Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, USA

View the current RNK Health NAD+ offer (official RNK Health page)

Disclaimers

Content and Medical Disclaimer: The information presented is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. The descriptions of potential benefits are not guarantees and are not a substitute for an individualized medical evaluation. NAD+ injectable therapy provided through RNK Health requires evaluation by a licensed clinician. Nothing presented here replaces the professional judgment of your healthcare provider.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: The details outlined below are educational and do not constitute medical advice. NAD+ injectable therapy is not a substitute for prescribed medical treatment. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting NAD+ therapy or any new prescription treatment. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Compounded Medication Notice: NAD+ injectable medication provided through RNK Health is a compounded prescription medication prepared by a licensed pharmacy based on an individual prescription. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared using active ingredients under the direction of a prescribing clinician. The FDA does not evaluate compounded medications for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are dispensed.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: The information presented contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information and the scientific literature.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, subscription terms, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate based on publicly available information at the time of writing (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official RNK Health website before enrolling.

Publisher Responsibility: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of writing. No responsibility is accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with RNK Health and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Insurance Coverage Note: Many direct-to-consumer prescription products are not covered by traditional insurance plans, but coverage policies vary. Always confirm benefits directly with your insurer. Some HSA/FSA plans may reimburse qualifying expenses; check your specific plan rules.