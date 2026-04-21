Treering Brings On-Demand Yearbooks to New Zealand in Partnership with PhotoLife

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treering, the memory-as-a-service platform modernizing how schools create yearbooks, today announced its expansion into New Zealand through a partnership with leading school photography provider PhotoLife. The move builds on Treering’s 2021 expansion into Australia with Easy Yearbooks and The School Photographer Alliance and reflects a broader shift across the ANZ region toward on-demand, personalized print models.

ANZ Schools Move Away from Bulk Print Models

Schools throughout Australia and New Zealand are rethinking traditional yearbook programs that require large upfront orders, early print deadlines, and inventory risk. In their place, on-demand platforms are gaining traction, allowing schools to produce books only as they are ordered.

Treering’s just-in-time model eliminates bulk purchasing and overprinting. Families order when they’re ready, and each book is printed individually. For schools, that means no minimum orders, no leftover stock, and far less administrative burden.

Personalized Pages Ensure Every Student Is Represented

A key differentiator is Treering’s approach to inclusion. Every student receives two free custom pages in their own copy of the yearbook, ensuring each child is personally represented. Schools design the core book to tell the year's shared story, while families can add photos and memories that reflect their individual experiences.

“In Australia, we’ve seen strong adoption as schools move away from rigid print cycles and toward more flexible, on-demand solutions,” said Kevin Zerber, Co-Founder and CEO of Treering. “That same appetite exists in New Zealand. Schools want less financial risk, fewer logistical headaches, and a yearbook experience that guarantees every student is included. Partnering with PhotoLife allows us to bring that model to the New Zealand market.”

PhotoLife Partnership Brings On-Demand Yearbooks to Schools Nationwide

PhotoLife, one of New Zealand’s most established school photography providers, will integrate Treering’s platform into its offerings, creating a streamlined workflow that connects school photography and yearbook production.

“Schools are looking for smarter systems that reflect how families operate today,” said Hamish Chadderton of PhotoLife. “On-demand production reduces pressure on administrators and removes the need to commit to large print runs months in advance. At the same time, Treering’s personalized pages ensure every student has a place in the book. It’s a meaningful evolution for yearbooks in New Zealand.”

With established operations in Australia and now New Zealand, Treering is expanding its footprint across ANZ as demand grows for more sustainable, flexible, and inclusive yearbook solutions.

About Treering Yearbooks

Treering is a Memory-as-a-Service platform that transforms school memories into personalized keepsakes through proprietary technology and just-in-time printing, helping schools and families capture meaningful moments without the constraints of traditional print models.